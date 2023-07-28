Every Crime Donald Trump Has Been Charged With So Far

Each of the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump explained, as investigations continue to unfold

Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
Published on July 28, 2023
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews papers during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C
President Donald Trump reviews papers during an Oval Office interview on Aug. 30, 2018.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is currently mired in a number of legal issues, including lawsuits and investigations at both the state and federal level.

In April, 77-year-old Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016. Less than two months later, he was charged following a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents (and what prosecutors say was a conspiracy to obstruct justice during the probe).

Trump is also the subject of other ongoing investigations, including in Fulton County, Ga., where a grand jury has been tasked with determining whether he and his allies attempted to persuade officials to overturn the state's results in the 2020 presidential election. The Department of Justice is also investigating Trump's actions following the 2020 election, including his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Below, every crime Trump has been accused of so far, as investigations continue to unfold.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the media before leaving Trump Tower, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in New York. Trump came to New York to face charges related to hush money payments. Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Former President Donald Trump waves to the media before traveling to a Manhattan courthouse for his arraignment on April 4, 2023.

NEW YORK HUSH MONEY CASE

According to prosecutors, Trump orchestrated a hush money scheme that lasted from August 2015 — just two months after he formally announced his first run for the presidency — to December 2017, after he took office.

The scheme, they allege, saw Trump ask his attorney to pay off those who were trying to sell negative stories about him, such as women with whom he had had affairs.

Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in April to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. An unsealed indictment lays out the investigation into alleged hush money payments made by Trump, and offers details on the prosecution's case against the former president.

CHARGE: Falsifying Business Records

In paying off the women, prosecutors argue, Trump "violated election laws and made and caused false entries in the business records of various entities in New York."

As the indictment clarifies, all of the 34 counts in the case fall under the same charge, meaning that Trump is accused of falsifying business records in 34 separate instances.

FEDERAL CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CASE

Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in June over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, making him the first U.S. president to face federal criminal charges.

The indictment came after the FBI conducted a search at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022, as part of a criminal investigation that began after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed in February 2022 that officials had removed from the property 15 boxes of documents that should have been handed over at the end of the Trump presidency.

But as the indictment lays out, Trump isn't being charged for taking the documents from the White House initially — but for what he allegedly did after federal investigators issued a subpoena for access to those documents.

The indictment details how prosecutors say they have reviewed recordings of Trump bragging about classified documents and admitting that he didn't declassify them. As laid out in the indictment, investigators also have access to notes from at least one of Trump's own attorneys, who claimed the former president worked to hide classified documents from his own legal team, and from the FBI — after he was subpoenaed.

While the former president initially faced 37 counts, the indictment was later revised to include an additional three charges against him.

CHARGE: Willful Retention of National Defense Information

Trump is charged with 32 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act). According to the indictment, Trump held on to national defense documents—including several labeled "Top Secret" — even after they had been requested by the FBI and the National Archives.

CHARGE: Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

Trump is charged with three counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, with the former president being accused of hiding documents from the FBI, the grand jury investigating him, and his own attorneys. Trump is also alleged to have falsely asserted that he had handed over all the classified documents in his possession.

In the superseding indictment issued later, prosecutors further alleged he and his two co-defendants (aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Olivera) worked to try and destroy security footage after it was subpoenaed by the FBI.

Trump indictment case
Boxes containing documents are stored in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.

US DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

CHARGE: Withholding a Document or Record

Trump is charged with one count of withholding a document or record, with the indictment alleging that he "attempted to persuade" his own attorney "to hide and conceal documents from a federal grand jury." The court filing further alleges that Trump and his aide, Nauta, misled his attorney by moving documents so that the attorney would not find them and produce them to the federal grand jury.

CHARGE: Concealing a Document in a Federal Investigation

Trump is charged with one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; again, the indictment alleges that he and Nauta attempted to hide documents from his own attorney so as not to submit them to a grand jury.

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club
Aide Walt Nauta takes a phone from former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am on May 25, 2023.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo

CHARGE: Scheme to Conceal

Trump is charged with one count of scheme to conceal; again, the indictment alleges that he and Nauta attempted to hide documents from his own attorney so as not to submit them to a grand jury.

CHARGE: False Statements and Representations

Trump is charged with one count of false statements and representations. The indictment alleges he said in a sworn certification that "a diligent search was conducted of the boxes that were moved from the White House to Florida" and that "any and all responsive documents" were turned over.

