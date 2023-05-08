A verdict in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's civil trial against former President Donald Trump is expected in a Manhattan courtroom as early as Monday, and all eyes are on how the jury will interpret the former president's shocking comments in recently released deposition footage.

Carroll's suit, filed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in the U.S. Southern District of New York, alleges that Trump "forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her" roughly 27 years ago in a fitting room at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The complaint further alleges that Carroll "remained silent for over two decades" for fear of being buried in "threats and lawsuits" and damage to her reputation and livelihood.

It also claims that the incident "severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy" and seeks "redress for her injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the law."

The trial began two weeks ago, but Trump was deposed in the case earlier on. Footage of his pre-recorded testimony was shown to the jury in the trial last week and recently made public.

Below, some of the most significant moments from the former president's headline-making deposition.



Trump said Carroll “loved it” when asked about the alleged sexual assault

In newly released deposition footage taken in preparation for the trial, the twice-impeached, recently indicted former president suggested under oath that Carroll “loved it" when asked about the alleged assault.

“Actually she indicated that she loved it," Trump told an attorney while being questioned, referencing an interview Carroll gave to CNN's Anderson Cooper. "She loved it. She loved it. Until commercial break. It was sexy. It was very sexy to be raped. Didn’t she say that?”



The lawyer then responded: “Sir, I just want to confirm, it’s your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said she loved being sexually assaulted by you?”



“Well, based on her interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that’s what took place," Trump replied.

Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples when being questioned about a decades-old photo during his deposition.

In a tweet shared by Law & Crime managing editor Adam Klasfeld Friday, Trump is shown on video being questioned by Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan.

When presented with the picture taken at a past party, in which Carroll is standing next to Trump, he noted several times that he believed Carroll to be his second wife, Maples.

"That's Marla," he stated. "That's my wife."

"Which woman are you pointing to?" Kaplan queried, as the photo also featured Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump.

After confirming that he was pointing to Carroll, then being informed by his own attorney that the woman was not Maples, but Carroll, Trump said, "Oh, I see."

Trump's confusion is particularly significant because of comments he made when Carroll came forward in 2019, shrugging off her rape allegation by saying that Carroll is "not my type."

After mistaking Carroll for Maples, Kaplan asked the former president: "I take it the three women you've married are all your type." Trump responded: "Yeah."



Trump defended his Access Hollywood comments

A now-infamous Access Hollywood tape that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign — in which Trump said he grabbed women "by the p---y" — played an integral role in the trial, and was mentioned by some of his accusers in their own testimonies. The tape was also brought up during Trump's deposition.

Asked about his past comment that "when you're a star you can do anything ... grab 'em by the p---y," Trump responded, "Well historically, that's true with stars."

"It's true that stars can grab women by the p---y?" an attorney asked Trump in the deposition.

"You look over the last million years, that's been largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately," Trump replied.

After the attorney asked, "Do you consider yourself to be a star?" Trump responded, "I think you can say that, yes."

Trump referred to accuser Natasha Stoynoff as someone who wrote 'wonderful' stories about him

Former PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff took the stand in the trial last week, serving as a witness for Carroll and recounting her own allegations against Trump, which she said took place while she was on assignment to profile him and his wife, Melania Trump, in 2005.

In his deposition, Trump was asked if he was "familiar with someone by the name of Natasha Stoynoff," replying: "No. You’ll have to give me a little bit of a background."

When Trump was reminded that Stoynoff was a onetime PEOPLE writer who had written about him in the past, he responded: "Oh I do remember there was some woman that wrote and then she, a long time later, I think, she wrote a wonderful story."

He continued: "And then a long time later, as I remember it, a long time later, she said that I was aggressive with her. But she wrote the most beautiful story. And then all of a sudden, like, is it a year or two years later, she comes out with this phony story. That I was aggress— I said, 'Well, why would she have written such a good story for PEOPLE magazine, she wrote a really nice piece?' And then all of a sudden, like, you know, years or months, many months later, she came up with this phony charge."

RELATED: Physically Attacked by Donald Trump — a PEOPLE Writer's Own Harrowing Story

As she detailed in a firsthand account for PEOPLE, Stoynoff alleges the incident took place during a break from interviewing both Trump and his wife "about how happy their first year of marriage had been."

"When we took a break for the then-very-pregnant Melania to go upstairs and change wardrobe for more photos, Donald wanted to show me around the mansion," Stoynoff wrote. "There was one 'tremendous' room in particular, he said, that I just had to see."

She continued: "We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat."

According to Stoynoff, she was thrown off balance before "Trump's longtime butler burst into the room a minute later, as I tried to unpin myself."

Six named sources came forward following Stoynoff's initial accusation in 2016 to corroborate her story.

