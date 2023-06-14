Donald Trump Celebrates His 77th Birthday in Shadow of Indictment: 'A Lot on His Plate' (Source)

In the wake of his Tuesday appearance before a judge, Donald Trump is celebrating his birthday the same way he's spent the past several: by golfing and continuing to campaign for president.

Trump turned 77 on Wednesday, a celebration that fell in the shadow of myriad legal issues, highlighted by his recent indictment by a federal grand jury for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Immediately after his arraignment at a Miami courthouse Tuesday, the former president made a surprise appearance at Miami's iconic Cuban restaurant Versailles.



While restaurant patrons sang him happy birthday, the pit stop was more about his 2024 presidential aspirations than turning another year older.



“Trump knows that the heavily Republican Cuban American vote in Miami is essential for any future win in Florida so he wasted no time heading over after his arraignment,” a political source tells PEOPLE.



Later on Tuesday, during a fundraising speech at his private Bedminister golf club in New Jersey, a crowd of major political donors sang Happy Birthday.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (the fiancé of Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.) and Lara Trump (the wife of his son Eric) were among the family members who attended the speech, after which Trump retired to his home at the golf club.

One source told PEOPLE that Trump's plans for his birthday include a round of golf at Bedminster followed by dinner with family and a select group of friends.

“Donald is most comfortable in his own clubs and around those who bolster his ego,” a social source tells PEOPLE. “Having his birthday [at Bedminster] is a natural for him.”



It's unclear whether Trump's daughter, Ivanka, would be joining the group celebrating, though she did share her birthday wishes on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Dad! We love you! " Ivanka captioned a carousel of images of her father.



The source says that Trump's family remains loyal to the patriarch as much as possible.



“When things look tough for any members of the Trump family, they band together to fight the enemy,” the source says. "It's become a way of life for all of them.”

In addition to partaking in a low-key celebration, sources believe Trump is heavily involved with improving his legal team and, like any other day, fighting everyone who opposes him legally or politically.



“He has a lot on his plate,” the source says.