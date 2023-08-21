Donald Trump's Bond Set at $200K by Georgia Judge — Here Are the Conditions

The former president faces 13 felony charges over his efforts to reverse the results of Georgia's 2020 election. He has been ordered to surrender at the Fulton County jail by Friday

Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord is a news editor at PEOPLE
Published on August 21, 2023 04:04PM EDT
Donald Trump is one of 19 defendants charged for attempting to reverse the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Photo: Photo by Steve Sands/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has finished negotiating bond conditions in the Georgia election interference case — the final step before he turns himself in to authorities to be booked on 13 felony charges.

According to an agreement signed off on by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and publicized by Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tamar Hallerman, Trump has been given a $200,000 bond — $80,000 for the charge of violating the Georgia RICO Act, and $10,000 per additional charge.

The conditions of the bond, according to the court order, include appearing in court as directed and refraining from threatening co-defendants, witnesses, victims and the community — whether directly or indirectly. Intimidation is also prohibited on social media, including reposting someone else's post.

Trump is also barred from communicating with co-defendants about the case, unless through his counsel.

Former US President Donald J. Trump leaves Trump Tower to head to New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023. A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald J. Trump last week and he will turn himself in at the courthouse and appear before a judge to hear the charges against him later today. Indictment of Former US President Donald J. Trump, New York, USA - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump leaves to answer to his first round of criminal charges at a Manhattan courthouse on April 4, 2023. CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trump, who has until noon on Friday to voluntarily surrender at the Fulton County jail, was indicted alongside 18 of his political allies after a grand jury signed off on prosecutors' proposed charges on Aug. 14.

The sprawling, 98-page indictment described a multi-layered plot to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election and keep Joe Biden from earning the state's 16 Electoral College votes. Alleged conspirators in the plot included Trump himself, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and other members of the 45th president's legal team.

The Fulton County indictment marked Trump's fourth this year. Between the various criminal investigations, the former president has now been charged with a total of 91 felony counts.

