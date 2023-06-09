Trump Attorneys Step Down Shortly After One Was Roasted by George Stephanopoulos on 'GMA'

Two attorneys for Trump have stepped down from their roles, less than 24 hours after news broke that the former president had been indicted

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage
Photo:

Today Show Twitter; Bob Berg/Getty Images

Two attorneys for Donald Trump — one of whom made headlines with what news anchors called "ridiculous" behavior — have stepped down from their roles representing Trump, less than 24 hours after news broke that the former president had been indicted.

CNBC reports that attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley said stepping back from representing Trump was “a logical moment” given the indictment.

Trusty made the media rounds Friday morning, telling the Today show, “[Trump's] a fighter and he’s going to come out swinging. He’ll be fine.”

Trusty also appeared on Good Morning America, where he was roasted by anchor George Stephanopoulos after claiming that the indictment of Trump was purely political and espoused conspiracy theories about investigations into Joe Biden.

“You’ve got these investigations in Delaware that are a thousand times more serious by a sitting president who has authorized his DOJ to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while that guy has unsecured documents that he stole out of a SCIF, dozens of years ago,” Trusty said.

Stephanopoulos responded, "“What are you talking about? That’s a ridiculous statement.”

Hours later, Trusty was off of Trump's legal team, with the former president confirming the news on his social media site Truth Social.

"For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later," Trump wrote. "I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and 'sick' group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before. We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!"

On Thursday, Trump was indicted in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe. 

The federal indictment contains at least seven counts, including willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and conspiring to obstruct justice, according to The New York Times.

