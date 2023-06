Trump Enters the Courtroom for Initial Hearing Copy Link Trump has entered the courtroom for the 3 p.m. arraignment and special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation into his handling of classified documents, is in the first row, per CBS News.

Bus-Loads of Trump Supporters Are Reportedly Still on Their Way from Orlando Copy Link Trump supporters and protesters hold signs beside one another near the courthouse. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Protesters and counter-protesters have been largely peaceful so far, though some of the former president's fans have yet to arrive. CBS News reports that four bus-loads of Trump supporters are still making their way to the courthouse from Orlando, though it remains unclear whether they will make it on time.

Booking Process for Trump and His 'Co-Conspirator' Aide Is Complete Copy Link CNN's Kaitlan Collins delivers news from inside the courthouse that Trump and his personal aide, Walt Nauta — who was also charged in the indictment — have completed the booking process. Arraignment is expected to begin in 30 minutes.

Trump Spokesperson Addresses Media Outside the Courthouse Copy Link Standing outside the courthouse, Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba said Trump is "not a flight risk" and was not being photographed for a mug shot due to being a highly recognizable figure. In prepared remarks, Habba did not dispute any of the charges against him, instead chalking the case up to one that is "politically motivated," saying prosectors "don't care for due process" and have been "quietly but aggressive cultivating a two-tiered system of Justice." Habba also falsely claimed that President Joe Biden was not being investigated after classified documents were found at his home (Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in January that he was appointing a special counsel to lead an investigation into the classified documents discovered at Biden's home).

Trump Has Surrendered to Authorities — No Mugshot Will Be Taken Copy Link The motorcade carrying Donald Trump arrives at the courthouse. Joe Raedle/Getty Trump has officially turned himself in to authorities and will be in a sort of "loose custody" for the duration of his court appearance, where he will face a judge and be read his charges. No mugshot will be taken, CBS News reports, but he will do fingerprints and a DNA sample as he is processed.

Former White House Comms Director Believes Trump Will Drop Out of Presidential Race Copy Link Anthony Scaramucci. Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Image Speaking on NewsNation on Monday, Trump's former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicted that his ex-boss will drop out of the presidential race in the coming months amid his legal troubles. Scaramucci made headlines when he served a whirlwind 11 days as Trump's communications director, and was removed from his position following an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker about his White House colleagues. Despite his brief tenure, Scaramucci told NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo he knows "President Trump's personality reasonably well."

“He does not like this. He is stressed about it. And I am going to say something contrarian on your show: I think he ends up eventually dropping out of the race,” Scaramucci said, adding that he believes Trump will offer some sort of plea so he doesn’t serve jail time.

"And I don't think he makes it to the Iowa caucus," he added. "So that's a contrarian view. He says he's going to be in it till the end, but remember, his children, Ivanka, Jared, etc, they're not with him this time. I think that's weighing on him."

Legal Shuffles Have Led to Changes in Trump's Indictment Defense Copy Link Todd Blanche and Chris Kise. Shutterstock, MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Todd Blanche and Chris Kise are representing Trump in court on Tuesday. Blanche also represented Trump in the New York criminal case involving an alleged hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, for which he was indicted and arraigned earlier this year. Kise, meanwhile, served as Florida's solicitor general under Gov. Jeb Bush between 2003 and 2007 and previously represented Trump in his request to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last August. (Kise also worked on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' transition team, per Politico.) Last Friday, two of Trump's attorneys — Jim Trusty and John Rowley — stepped down from their roles representing him, less than 24 hours after news broke that the former president had been indicted. A legal source recently told PEOPLE that Trump is struggling to find legal counsel to represent him in the documents case. "One of his PAC heads has called six law firms in Florida to represent the former president and they all said no," the source told PEOPLE, adding: "He is still looking desperately."

Trump Has Arrived at the Courthouse with Time to Spare Before Hearing Copy Link Trump and his escort just pulled up to the courthouse. His arrival was met with both supporters and protesters holding signs and waving flags from outside the perimeter.

False-Alarm Bomb Threat Has Already Created Chaos at Courthouse Today Copy Link Police officers clear an area to examine an object found in front of the federal courthouse. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Following news of the indictment on Thursday, some of Trump's loyal followers immediately began making concerning threats of violence against the parties involved, sending authorities into planning mode to keep the city, its workers, and the former president safe on arraignment day. On Monday, Miami authorities worked to secure the federal courthouse where Trump is scheduled to appear, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Early on Tuesday, the area was already beginning to crowd with journalists and Trump supporters. Later on Tuesday morning, reporting came in that a bomb squad and several officers had been deployed to the media area in response to a security threat, which resulted in mass confusion as the area was cleared out. Authorities later determined that the grounds were safe and people were allowed to return.