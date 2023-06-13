Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next

Trump has headed out and will deliver remarks to his supporters Tuesday evening in Bedminster, New Jersey. With Trump’s not guilty plea, he will likely go to trial — unless he were to strike a deal with the prosecution to plead guilty in return for a lesser sentence. Each of the charges against former President Donald Trump carry potential prison sentences, with the obstruction charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years per count. Violating the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, and both the conspiracy and false statements charges carry sentences of up to five years per offense. A date for Trump’s next court appearance in the federal classified documents case has not yet been set, and as the Republican Party’s current frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, it remains unclear if a trial and potential sentencing (if he’s convicted) could wrap before Americans take to the polls. So far, though, Trump’s staunch supporters remain unfazed by the two criminal cases against him, viewing them as a politically motivated attack coordinated by President Biden, who has been intentional about distancing himself from the Justice Department during their investigations. The evidence against Trump in the 38-page indictment appears strong, but even the U.S. government has reminded that he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Getting that answer will take some time.