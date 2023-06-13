Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next

What Comes Next Copy Link Trump has headed out and will deliver remarks to his supporters Tuesday evening in Bedminster, New Jersey. With Trump’s not guilty plea, he will likely go to trial — unless he were to strike a deal with the prosecution to plead guilty in return for a lesser sentence. Each of the charges against former President Donald Trump carry potential prison sentences, with the obstruction charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years per count. Violating the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, and both the conspiracy and false statements charges carry sentences of up to five years per offense. A date for Trump’s next court appearance in the federal classified documents case has not yet been set, and as the Republican Party’s current frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, it remains unclear if a trial and potential sentencing (if he’s convicted) could wrap before Americans take to the polls. So far, though, Trump’s staunch supporters remain unfazed by the two criminal cases against him, viewing them as a politically motivated attack coordinated by President Biden, who has been intentional about distancing himself from the Justice Department during their investigations. The evidence against Trump in the 38-page indictment appears strong, but even the U.S. government has reminded that he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Getting that answer will take some time.

Trump's 'Co-Conspirator' Appears to Still Be Working as His Aide Today Copy Link Trump's co-defendant, Walt Nauta, is inside Versailles as well, where he appears to still be serving as an aide to the former president, guiding him through the crowd as supporters attempt to get his attention.

Trump Stops to Greet Supporters at a Little Havana Restaurant on His Way Out Copy Link After leaving the courthouse, Trump's motorcade made a previously unannounced stop at the iconic Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, where he exited his vehicle to greet supporters, shaking hands and taking photos with those holding "Trump 2024" flags and cheering in support of the former president. Trump then went inside, where he greeted more supporters and took photos as Secret Service agents looked on. He briefly offered remarks to the crowd, saying, "We have a country that is in decline like never before...I'm gonna make a little speech tonight at Bedminster and I hope you're gonna be there." The Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971, has long been a favored campaign stop for candidates running for political office.

The No-Arrest Streak Is Broken After Person Rushes Motorcade Copy Link A protester has reportedly been detained after they were seen jumping in front of Trump's motorcade during his courthouse departure, ending today's reported no-arrest streak.

Walt Nauta Was Not Arraigned Today Copy Link Nauta, the Trump aide charged alongside his boss, has not been arraigned "because he did not have local counsel admitted" and will have his first court hearing on June 27, The Guardian's Hugo Lowell reports.

Defendants Barred from Chatting About Case with Each Other Copy Link Trump and his "co-conspirator" Nauta have been instructed that they cannot speak with each other about the charges as they await trial.

The Former President Has Left the Building Copy Link Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Trump’s motorcade has just departed the federal courthouse after the former president pleaded not guilty to all 37 crimes the U.S. government is alleging that he committed. The hearing itself did not take long.

Police Have Made No Arrests in Protests So Far Today Copy Link The Miami Police Department said they did not need to make any arrests in the as-yet peaceful protests outside of the courthouse today, 610 WIOD News Radio reports. It's a relief considering some of the threats that were made online ahead of the arraignment. Pro- and anti-Trump protesters have even been spotted calmly standing side by side. Trump supporters and protesters hold signs beside one another near the courthouse. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty

Prosecutor Tells Judge He Isn't Worried About Defendants Fleeing Before Trial Copy Link Inside the courtroom, prosecutor David Harbach reportedly told the judge that the United States government “does not view either defendant as a flight risk," referring to Trump and Nauta.

Trump was not asked to turn over his passport and will not face any travel restrictions, domestic or international, CBS News' Norah O'Donnell reports.

Melania Trump Did Not Attend the Initial Hearing with Her Husband Copy Link Melania Trump is notably absent from her husband’s side today. She also did not attend his previous arraignment in Manhattan on April 4. An inside source told PEOPLE after the former president's first indictment that Melania would continue to be there for her husband behind the scenes. "They weren't expecting [the Manhattan charges], but Melania will support him," the insider said at the time. "That's what she does. They are a family." The source has said that Melania "prefers" to keep a distance from her husband's legal troubles, despite wanting them to end, and is unlikely to make public remarks about any of his charges.

Melania and Donald Trump at the kickoff event for the former president's 2024 campaign. Joe Raedle/Getty

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to All 37 Counts Copy Link Attorney Todd Blanche, on Trump's behalf, reportedly told the judge, "we most certainly enter a plea of not guilty" to all charges against the former president, signaling that the case will go to trial in a historic moment. Trump's hands and arms were folded and his face remained expressionless while Blanche entered the plea, CBS News reports.

Trump Enters the Courtroom for Initial Hearing Copy Link Trump has entered the courtroom for the 3 p.m. arraignment and special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation into his handling of classified documents, is in the first row, per CBS News.

Bus-Loads of Trump Supporters Are Reportedly Still on Their Way from Orlando Copy Link Protesters and counter-protesters have been largely peaceful so far, though some of the former president's fans have yet to arrive. CBS News reports that four bus-loads of Trump supporters are still making their way to the courthouse from Orlando, though it remains unclear whether they will make it on time.

Booking Process for Trump and His 'Co-Conspirator' Aide Is Complete Copy Link CNN's Kaitlan Collins delivers news from inside the courthouse that Trump and his personal aide, Walt Nauta — who was also charged in the indictment — have completed the booking process. Arraignment is expected to begin in 30 minutes.

Trump Spokesperson Addresses Media Outside the Courthouse Copy Link Standing outside the courthouse, Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba said Trump is “not a flight risk” and was not being photographed for a mug shot due to being a highly recognizable figure. In prepared remarks, Habba did not dispute any of the charges against him, instead chalking the case up to one that is “politically motivated,” saying prosectors “don’t care for due process” and have been “quietly but aggressive cultivating a two-tiered system of Justice.” Habba also falsely claimed that President Joe Biden was not being investigated after classified documents were found at his home (Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in January that he was appointing a special counsel to lead an investigation into the classified documents discovered at Biden's home).

Trump Has Surrendered to Authorities — No Mugshot Will Be Taken Copy Link The motorcade carrying Donald Trump arrives at the courthouse. Joe Raedle/Getty Trump has officially turned himself in to authorities and will be in a sort of “loose custody” for the duration of his court appearance, where he will face a judge and be read his charges. No mugshot will be taken, CBS News reports, but he will do fingerprints and a DNA sample as he is processed.

Former White House Comms Director Believes Trump Will Drop Out of Presidential Race Copy Link Anthony Scaramucci. Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Image Speaking on NewsNation on Monday, Trump's former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicted that his ex-boss will drop out of the presidential race in the coming months amid his legal troubles. Scaramucci made headlines when he served a whirlwind 11 days as Trump’s communications director, and was removed from his position following an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker about his White House colleagues. Despite his brief tenure, Scaramucci told NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo he knows “President Trump's personality reasonably well.”

“He does not like this. He is stressed about it. And I am going to say something contrarian on your show: I think he ends up eventually dropping out of the race,” Scaramucci said, adding that he believes Trump will offer some sort of plea so he doesn’t serve jail time.

“And I don't think he makes it to the Iowa caucus,” he added. “So that's a contrarian view. He says he's going to be in it till the end, but remember, his children, Ivanka, Jared, etc, they're not with him this time. I think that's weighing on him.” Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter's Bat Mitzvah with Siblings Days After Donald Trump's Federal Indictment

Legal Shuffles Have Led to Changes in Trump’s Indictment Defense Copy Link Todd Blanche and Chris Kise. Shutterstock, MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Todd Blanche and Chris Kise are representing Trump in court on Tuesday. Blanche also represented Trump in the New York criminal case involving an alleged hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, for which he was indicted and arraigned earlier this year. Kise, meanwhile, served as Florida’s solicitor general under Gov. Jeb Bush between 2003 and 2007 and previously represented Trump in his request to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last August. (Kise also worked on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ transition team, per Politico.) Last Friday, two of Trump’s attorneys — Jim Trusty and John Rowley — stepped down from their roles representing him, less than 24 hours after news broke that the former president had been indicted. A legal source recently told PEOPLE that Trump is struggling to find legal counsel to represent him in the documents case. “One of his PAC heads has called six law firms in Florida to represent the former president and they all said no,” the source told PEOPLE, adding: “He is still looking desperately.” Trump Attorneys Step Down Shortly After One Was Roasted by George Stephanopoulos on 'GMA'

Trump Has Arrived at the Courthouse with Time to Spare Before Hearing Copy Link Trump and his escort just pulled up to the courthouse. His arrival was met with both supporters and protesters holding signs and waving flags from outside the perimeter.

False-Alarm Bomb Threat Has Already Created Chaos at Courthouse Today Copy Link Police officers clear an area to examine an object found in front of the federal courthouse. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Following news of the indictment on Thursday, some of Trump’s loyal followers immediately began making concerning threats of violence against the parties involved, sending authorities into planning mode to keep the city, its workers, and the former president safe on arraignment day. On Monday, Miami authorities worked to secure the federal courthouse where Trump is scheduled to appear, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Early on Tuesday, the area was already beginning to crowd with journalists and Trump supporters. Later on Tuesday morning, reporting came in that a bomb squad and several officers had been deployed to the media area in response to a security threat, which resulted in mass confusion as the area was cleared out. Authorities later determined that the grounds were safe and people were allowed to return.