Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next

Trump made his first court appearance in Miami to face unprecedented federal charges tied to his handling of classified documents, including allegedly violating the Espionage Act

By People Staff
Updated on June 13, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Donald Trump waves to supporters at a Miami restaurant after his arraignment. Photo:

Alon Skuy/Getty

Former President Donald Trump made his first appearance at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, where he faced a judge after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

With his indictment, Trump became the first U.S. president to be charged in a federal investigation (the former president was arraigned earlier this year in a separate criminal investigation at the state level).

Trump is accused of 37 criminal offenses: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

He pleaded not guilty to each count on Tuesday, likely sending his case to trial.

According to the indictment — unsealed last Friday — Trump, 76, illegally stored hundreds of documents at his private Mar-a-Lago club, placing top-secret memos about national security matters in unsecured areas including "a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room."

In a Friday afternoon press conference, special counsel Jack Smith said he hopes for a “speedy trial” in the investigation into the former president, who is actively campaigning for another term in the White House.

Update: The liveblog ended after Trump's departure from the courthouse and subsequent campaign stop at a local restaurant.

What Comes Next

1 hr 52 min ago

Trump has headed out and will deliver remarks to his supporters Tuesday evening in Bedminster, New Jersey.

With Trump’s not guilty plea, he will likely go to trial — unless he were to strike a deal with the prosecution to plead guilty in return for a lesser sentence.

Each of the charges against former President Donald Trump carry potential prison sentences, with the obstruction charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years per count. Violating the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, and both the conspiracy and false statements charges carry sentences of up to five years per offense.

A date for Trump’s next court appearance in the federal classified documents case has not yet been set, and as the Republican Party’s current frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, it remains unclear if a trial and potential sentencing (if he’s convicted) could wrap before Americans take to the polls.

So far, though, Trump’s staunch supporters remain unfazed by the two criminal cases against him, viewing them as a politically motivated attack coordinated by President Biden, who has been intentional about distancing himself from the Justice Department during their investigations.

The evidence against Trump in the 38-page indictment appears strong, but even the U.S. government has reminded that he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Getting that answer will take some time.

Trump's 'Co-Conspirator' Appears to Still Be Working as His Aide Today

2 hr 17 min ago

Trump's co-defendant, Walt Nauta, is inside Versailles as well, where he appears to still be serving as an aide to the former president, guiding him through the crowd as supporters attempt to get his attention.

Trump Stops to Greet Supporters at a Little Havana Restaurant on His Way Out

2 hr 24 min ago

After leaving the courthouse, Trump's motorcade made a previously unannounced stop at the iconic Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, where he exited his vehicle to greet supporters, shaking hands and taking photos with those holding "Trump 2024" flags and cheering in support of the former president.

Trump then went inside, where he greeted more supporters and took photos as Secret Service agents looked on. He briefly offered remarks to the crowd, saying, "We have a country that is in decline like never before...I'm gonna make a little speech tonight at Bedminster and I hope you're gonna be there."

The Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971, has long been a favored campaign stop for candidates running for political office.

The No-Arrest Streak Is Broken After Person Rushes Motorcade

2 hr 27 min ago

A protester has reportedly been detained after they were seen jumping in front of Trump's motorcade during his courthouse departure, ending today's reported no-arrest streak.

Walt Nauta Was Not Arraigned Today

2 hr 30 min ago

Nauta, the Trump aide charged alongside his boss, has not been arraigned "because he did not have local counsel admitted" and will have his first court hearing on June 27, The Guardian's Hugo Lowell reports.

Defendants Barred from Chatting About Case with Each Other

2 hr 40 min ago

Trump and his "co-conspirator" Nauta have been instructed that they cannot speak with each other about the charges as they await trial.

The Former President Has Left the Building

2 hr 45 min ago
Former US President Donald Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Trump is due in a Miami federal court to face charges alleging he jeopardized national security by violating the Espionage Act, even as he leads the Republican field for next year's presidential rac

Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty

Trump’s motorcade has just departed the federal courthouse after the former president pleaded not guilty to all 37 crimes the U.S. government is alleging that he committed. The hearing itself did not take long.

Police Have Made No Arrests in Protests So Far Today

2 hr 49 min ago

The Miami Police Department said they did not need to make any arrests in the as-yet peaceful protests outside of the courthouse today, 610 WIOD News Radio reports.

It's a relief considering some of the threats that were made online ahead of the arraignment. Pro- and anti-Trump protesters have even been spotted calmly standing side by side.

Trump supporters and protesters hold signs in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami
Trump supporters and protesters hold signs beside one another near the courthouse.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty

Prosecutor Tells Judge He Isn't Worried About Defendants Fleeing Before Trial

3 hr 10 min ago

Inside the courtroom, prosecutor David Harbach reportedly told the judge that the United States government “does not view either defendant as a flight risk," referring to Trump and Nauta.

Trump was not asked to turn over his passport and will not face any travel restrictions, domestic or international, CBS News' Norah O'Donnell reports.

Melania Trump Did Not Attend the Initial Hearing with Her Husband

3 hr 14 min ago

Melania Trump is notably absent from her husband’s side today. She also did not attend his previous arraignment in Manhattan on April 4.

An inside source told PEOPLE after the former president's first indictment that Melania would continue to be there for her husband behind the scenes. "They weren't expecting [the Manhattan charges], but Melania will support him," the insider said at the time. "That's what she does. They are a family."

The source has said that Melania "prefers" to keep a distance from her husband's legal troubles, despite wanting them to end, and is unlikely to make public remarks about any of his charges.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.
Melania and Donald Trump at the kickoff event for the former president's 2024 campaign. Joe Raedle/Getty

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to All 37 Counts

3 hr 31 min ago

Attorney Todd Blanche, on Trump's behalf, reportedly told the judge, "we most certainly enter a plea of not guilty" to all charges against the former president, signaling that the case will go to trial in a historic moment.

Trump's hands and arms were folded and his face remained expressionless while Blanche entered the plea, CBS News reports.

Trump Enters the Courtroom for Initial Hearing

3 hr 38 min ago

Trump has entered the courtroom for the 3 p.m. arraignment and special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation into his handling of classified documents, is in the first row, per CBS News.

Bus-Loads of Trump Supporters Are Reportedly Still on Their Way from Orlando

3 hr 58 min ago

Protesters and counter-protesters have been largely peaceful so far, though some of the former president's fans have yet to arrive.

CBS News reports that four bus-loads of Trump supporters are still making their way to the courthouse from Orlando, though it remains unclear whether they will make it on time.

Booking Process for Trump and His 'Co-Conspirator' Aide Is Complete

4 hr 9 min ago

CNN's Kaitlan Collins delivers news from inside the courthouse that Trump and his personal aide, Walt Nauta — who was also charged in the indictment — have completed the booking process. Arraignment is expected to begin in 30 minutes.

Trump Spokesperson Addresses Media Outside the Courthouse

4 hr 12 min ago

Standing outside the courthouse, Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba said Trump is “not a flight risk” and was not being photographed for a mug shot due to being a highly recognizable figure.

In prepared remarks, Habba did not dispute any of the charges against him, instead chalking the case up to one that is “politically motivated,” saying prosectors “don’t care for due process” and have been “quietly but aggressive cultivating a two-tiered system of Justice.” Habba also falsely claimed that President Joe Biden was not being investigated after classified documents were found at his home (Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in January that he was appointing a special counsel to lead an investigation into the classified documents discovered at Biden's home).

Trump Has Surrendered to Authorities — No Mugshot Will Be Taken

4 hr 22 min ago
The motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse as Trump appears for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
The motorcade carrying Donald Trump arrives at the courthouse.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Trump has officially turned himself in to authorities and will be in a sort of “loose custody” for the duration of his court appearance, where he will face a judge and be read his charges. No mugshot will be taken, CBS News reports, but he will do fingerprints and a DNA sample as he is processed.

Former White House Comms Director Believes Trump Will Drop Out of Presidential Race

4 hr 29 min ago
anthony-scaramucci-1-2000
Anthony Scaramucci. Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Image

Speaking on NewsNation on Monday, Trump's former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicted that his ex-boss will drop out of the presidential race in the coming months amid his legal troubles.

Scaramucci made headlines when he served a whirlwind 11 days as Trump’s communications director, and was removed from his position following an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker about his White House colleagues.

Despite his brief tenure, Scaramucci told NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo he knows “President Trump's personality reasonably well.”

“He does not like this. He is stressed about it. And I am going to say something contrarian on your show: I think he ends up eventually dropping out of the race,” Scaramucci said, adding that he believes Trump will offer some sort of plea so he doesn’t serve jail time.

“And I don't think he makes it to the Iowa caucus,” he added. “So that's a contrarian view. He says he's going to be in it till the end, but remember, his children, Ivanka, Jared, etc, they're not with him this time. I think that's weighing on him.”

Legal Shuffles Have Led to Changes in Trump’s Indictment Defense

4 hr 34 min ago
Todd Blanche and Chris Kise, trump arraignment
Todd Blanche and Chris Kise.

Shutterstock, MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty

Todd Blanche and Chris Kise are representing Trump in court on Tuesday. Blanche also represented Trump in the New York criminal case involving an alleged hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, for which he was indicted and arraigned earlier this year.

Kise, meanwhile, served as Florida’s solicitor general under Gov. Jeb Bush between 2003 and 2007 and previously represented Trump in his request to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last August. (Kise also worked on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ transition team, per Politico.)

Last Friday, two of Trump’s attorneys — Jim Trusty and John Rowley — stepped down from their roles representing him, less than 24 hours after news broke that the former president had been indicted.

A legal source recently told PEOPLE that Trump is struggling to find legal counsel to represent him in the documents case. “One of his PAC heads has called six law firms in Florida to represent the former president and they all said no,” the source told PEOPLE, adding: “He is still looking desperately.”

Trump Has Arrived at the Courthouse with Time to Spare Before Hearing

4 hr 40 min ago

Trump and his escort just pulled up to the courthouse. His arrival was met with both supporters and protesters holding signs and waving flags from outside the perimeter.

False-Alarm Bomb Threat Has Already Created Chaos at Courthouse Today

4 hr 48 min ago
Police officers clear an area to examine an object found in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami
Police officers clear an area to examine an object found in front of the federal courthouse.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty

Following news of the indictment on Thursday, some of Trump’s loyal followers immediately began making concerning threats of violence against the parties involved, sending authorities into planning mode to keep the city, its workers, and the former president safe on arraignment day.

On Monday, Miami authorities worked to secure the federal courthouse where Trump is scheduled to appear, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Early on Tuesday, the area was already beginning to crowd with journalists and Trump supporters.

Later on Tuesday morning, reporting came in that a bomb squad and several officers had been deployed to the media area in response to a security threat, which resulted in mass confusion as the area was cleared out. Authorities later determined that the grounds were safe and people were allowed to return.

Trump Is En Route to the Courthouse to Be Arraigned

4 hr 48 min ago

Donald Trump left his Doral resort in Miami shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time to head toward the federal courthouse for his 3 p.m arraignment.

A protester against former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida
An anti-Trump protester stands outside the Miami federal courthouse on arraignment day.

Stephanie Keith/Getty

This Will Be Donald Trump’s Second Arraignment in Recent Months

4 hr 58 min ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Donald Trump waves as he arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his initial hearing on April 4, 2023. Kena Betancur/Getty

Tuesday’s arraignment comes roughly two months after Trump surrendered to Manhattan authorities following a historic indictment on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Those charges stemmed from an investigation into an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

With that arraignment, Trump became the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Two other ongoing criminal investigations could result in charges against Trump: one in Georgia pertaining to Trump and his allies’ possible election interference attempts in January of 2021, and one more at the federal level pertaining to Trump’s role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in which his supporters attempted to stop members of Congress from counting Electoral College votes.

Related Articles
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap
Walt Nauta
Donald Trump's White House Valet Has Also Been Indicted as 'Co-Conspirator' in Classified Docs Case
Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage
Donald Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage
Donald Trump
Donald Trump ‘Desperately’ Looked for Lawyers over the Weekend, Wants ‘Younger’ Attorneys Beside Him (Source)
Donald Trump documents split
Donald Trump Allegedly Stored Classified Documents in Bathroom, Among Other Places, at Mar-a-Lago
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Charged with Violating the Espionage Act in Historic Federal Indictment
James Trusty & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage
Trump Attorneys Step Down Shortly After One Was Roasted by George Stephanopoulos on 'GMA'
Lester Holt
Lester Holt Abandoned His Speech at NBC Party to Cover Historic Trump Indictment: 'They Thought I Was Joking'
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter's Bat Mitzvah with Siblings Days After Donald Trump's Federal Indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Espionage Act Explained: Trump Is First U.S. President Charged with Violating the 1917 Law
Todd Blanche, Donald Trump
All About Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's New Attorney
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy said they would vote on Wednesday, on a bill to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling.
Rep. George Santos Arrested on Charges of Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft of Public Funds and False Statements
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President