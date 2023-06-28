A former Trump administration official claims in a new book that Donald Trump talked about his daughter Ivanka Trump's "breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her," and that the lewd comments made female staffers uncomfortable.

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen during Trump's presidency, made the allegations in his upcoming book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, a portion of which was excerpted by Newsweek.

"Aides said he talked about Ivanka's breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led [former White House chief of staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter," Taylor claims in the book. "Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was 'a very, very evil man.'"

In a tweet, Taylor said Trump is "a very sick man [and] unfit for any office," adding: "And somehow he’s leading the GOP field."



Trump's team did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the claims made in Taylor's book.



The former president has stirred controversy with previous remarks he's made about his elder daughter. In a 2003 appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Trump said she's "got the best body," and in a 2006 interview on The View said she had "a very nice figure," adding: "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."

Taylor first made headlines anonymously when, in 2018, he wrote a scathing essay for The New York Times about his time working for Trump.

In the Times op-ed, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the anonymous author claimed that many senior White House officials were secretly working to “thwart” the president’s “misguided impulses” and “worst inclinations” until he left office.

Writing anonymously, Taylor wrote: “Meetings with [Trump] veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back."

Additionally, the op-ed claimed that concerned cabinet members at first considered invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office but ultimately decided against it because “no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.”

“So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over,” the author wrote, later adding: “It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

