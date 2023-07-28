Lando Strikes Back! Donald Glover Teams with His Brother to Pen Latest 'Star Wars' Spinoff Series

The 'Atlanta' creator is returning to the 'Star Wars' universe with a new artistic partner: his brother

Published on July 28, 2023 01:58PM EDT
Writer Stephen Glover (L) and actor Donald Glover attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017
Stephen and Donald Glover. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Donald Glover is returning to his Star Wars roots — and he's bringing his brother, Stephen Glover, along for the trek!

PEOPLE can confirm that after two-and-a-half years of workshopping and waiting, it was Donald and Stephen — the former of which is responsible for hit shows like Atlanta and Swarm— will serve as lead writers on the upcoming Disney+ Lando series.

As first reported by Above The Line, Donald, 39 and Stephen, 35 are stepping in after Justin Simien exited the project. Simien, who created Netflix’s Dear White People and directed Disney’s newly-released Haunted Mansion reboot, was initially confirmed to lead the project in 2020. 

The brotherly duo's deal was reached before the ongoing WGA strike, Variety reported. 

Donald Glover is Lando Calrissian in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Film - 2018
Donald Glover.

J Olley/Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Donald is no stranger to the role of Lando. While the suave smuggler was originally played by Billy Dee Williams, the Community actor took over the role in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story

“He’s like, ‘Just be charming,'” Glover told PEOPLE of meeting Williams. “I took what he said … and amped it up.”

Meanwhile, Stephen has also been working as a screenwriter, collaborating with his brother for several episodes of Hulu’s Atlanta. His many other projects include Guava Island, House Party and even writing for his brother’s episode of Saturday Night Live

Just days before the announcement, formerly tapped writer Simien opened up to The Direct about his progress on the show, which had infamously been stalled. 

“I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show,” Simien said. “It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don't know, I have no idea what's going on with it.”

Stephen Glover (L) and actor/writer Donald Glover, winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta,' attend The 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017
Stephen and Donald Glover.

John Sciulli/Getty

While Donald may now be considered a television magnate, even running his own production company called Gilga, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the multihyphenate talent. In a recent interview with GQ, he opened up about the early days of his career, explaining the pain he went through when first writing on 30 Rock.

“It definitely didn't feel like I was supposed to be there,” Donald said. “I used to have stress dreams every night where I was doing cartwheels on the top of a New York skyscraper with the other writers watching me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lando has yet to be assigned a release date.

