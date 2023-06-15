Don Lemon Is Enjoying 'Bonus Time' with Fiancé After CNN Departure as He's Spotted Vacationing in the Hamptons

Don Lemon is enjoying his free time following his sudden termination from CNN in April, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the former CNN This Morning co-host is summering in the Hamptons with his fiancé Tim Malone and mulling various next steps in his career.

"Don is very happy at the moment," the source says. "He has several opportunities he's mulling. He's enjoying his extra bonus time with his fiancé this summer in the Hamptons."

On April 24, the longtime anchor announced he had been fired from the network in a tweet reading: "I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned."

Lemon, 57, continued: "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

CNN has since refuted Lemon's account, saying in a statement that he was "offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."



In the wake of his firing, network insiders told PEOPLE that others at the network were reeling and that no one knew the longtime television personality would soon be axed from his role.

"Everyone is shocked," one source said earlier. "No one knew this was coming. No one. Everyone is floored at the way this was handled and how he was treated."

Lemon's firing came after he made remarks about presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley being past "her prime" in a Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning, while discussing politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30.



"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to comments Haley, 51, has made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Viewers were quick to call Lemon's remarks sexist and ageist, with many also highlighting that he is five years older than Haley.

CNN has seen other changes in recent weeks, with CEO and chairman Chris Licht being ousted after his own series of missteps earlier this month.

