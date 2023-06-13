Don Lemon Steps Out in the Hamptons with Silver Beard After Keeping a Low Profile Following CNN Exit

Lemon was all smiles while out for a walk recently

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 07:57PM EDT
Don Lemon
Don Lemon. Photo:

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Don Lemon has a reason to smile!

On Monday, Lemon, 57, was spotted grinning from ear to ear as he headed to lunch in the Hamptons. The journalist sported a blue button-down, white pants, and black shoes. He wore glasses and a backpack. 

His graying beard was on full display as he carried what appeared to be a Navy blue jacket on his arm.

Lemon has kept a relatively low profile since he said he was allegedly fired from CNN after 17 years with the company. In his first public appearance since his exit, the longtime anchor revealed what was next for his career while attending the Time 100 Gala in New York.

Don Lemon
Don Lemon.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

"You guys are more worried about me than I am," he told Extra on the red carpet in April.

He continued: "Life goes on. That's behind me, and we'll see what happens in the future. I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned. I don't look back and don't want to change things in the past ... Onward."

Per Extra, Lemon is "excited for a new chapter," telling the outlet, "I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it."

He went on to explain that he’s overcome a handful of obstacles in his lifetime. 

"I didn't think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn't think that my dad would die young of diabetes… So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I'm a survivor.

"I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana, and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me."

The former CNN This Morning co-host said he wasn’t in a hurry to return to work. Lemon explained that he wanted to use the time to focus on his personal life and happiness.

"I'm gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family,” he said at the time. “Just chill out and then I'll see what happens next, but I'm fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that."

"I have time. I don't have to rush to another job, even if I want another job," he said.

On April 24, Lemon shared a statement on Twitter, claiming his agent informed him that he had been terminated from the network. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he tweeted.

However, CNN refuted Lemon’s claims, suggesting that is not how the situation played out. 

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Two days after his exit, the Emmy Award-winning journalist hired Los Angeles-based attorney Bryan Freedman, which The Washington Post describes as "a combative litigator who specializes in enforcing contracts for ousted media personalities." Freedman previously represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly after their own high-profile exits.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Heidi Klum Reveals Why She Turned Off Her Instagram Comments: 'I Feel More Free This Way'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says No One Told Her the ‘Barbie’ Sleepover Had a ‘Sexy’ Dress Code — and She Wore ‘Grandma’ PJs
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Says She's 'Learning to Love' Herself Amidst Her Struggles with Perfectionism
Naomi Watts wedding day to Billy Crudup, hair style
Naomi Watts' Hairstylist Reveals Inspiration Behind 'No-Fuss' Look for Wedding to Billy Crudup (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jennifer Lawrence's Embellished Sheer Gown and Gloves Steal the Show at 'No Hard Feelings' Premiere
Zendaya has an embarrassing moment as she's rejected entry because of her dress code at an upscale restaurant in Rome.
Zendaya Seemingly Shuts Down Rumor That She Was Denied Restaurant Entry Over Dress Code Violation
Eva Longoria wears 3 suits in 1 day
She Means Business! Eva Longoria Wears 3 Pantsuits in 1 Day for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Press in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Lopez 'The Flash' film premiere
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Splash in Scuba-Inspired Gucci Dress on Red Carpet Date Night with Ben Affleck
Patricia Field Documentary Photo-credit Samuel J Paul
Costume Designer Patricia Field Talks 'Wonderful' Work in 'Sex and the City' and More in New Documentary (Exclusive)
Grimes "alien scars" tattoo
Grimes Reveals New White Ink 'Alien Scars' Tattoo on Her Collarbones
Hailey Bieber; Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Seemingly Asks Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor Get Real About Their Facial Hair: 'I'm Fuzzy Wuzzy'
Bella Hadid Campaign Images for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Bella Hadid Fronts Charlotte Tilbury's New Lip Launch and Shares What Shade Gives Her Confidence (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez Truly Embodies the Dancer Emoji in Her Fiery — and Feathery! — Red Dress
Debbie Harry for Marc Jacobs
Blondie's Debbie Harry Brings Her Rock and Roll Edge to Marc Jacobs' Latest Campaign
COACH AND LIL NAS X
Lil Nas X Collabs with Coach to Surprise Students with Styling Session: 'Dreams Come True' (Exclusive)