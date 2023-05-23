Dominique Fishback 'So Happy' Jamie Foxx 'Is Doing Well': He 'Is Superhuman' (Exclusive)

The 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' actress tells PEOPLE she's relieved costar and collaborator Jamie Foxx is 'doing well' after his medical complication

By Nigel Smith
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 23, 2023 03:21 PM
Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx
Photo:

Greg Doherty/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dominique Fishback is glad Jamie Foxx is on the mend after experiencing a medical complication last month.

The actress, currently on Prime Video's Swarm and in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, tells PEOPLE of keeping up with updates about Foxx's condition in recent weeks, "I always just think that Jamie Foxx is superhuman. So it's almost like, if I didn't hear it from somebody close, I didn't really pay any attention to it."

Fishback, 32, costarred with Foxx, 55, in the 2020 Netflix film Project Power. Foxx is currently helping her executive produce her one-woman play Subverted into a special.

"I'm just so happy that he is doing well," says Fishback.

Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty 

Fishback says she's "very proud" of Subverted, adding that it's a "beautiful time" to adapt it into a special, especially with Foxx onboard.

"I wrote it about 10, 11 years ago. And throughout New York, I had been writing letters to theaters saying, 'Hey, would you do Subverted?' and just waiting and wanting the very best," she says. "Now I get to have Jamie Foxx, who is the very best. So the timing is perfect."

Subverted is "a one woman show that portrays the destruction of Black identity as seen through the eyes of Eden, an 18-year-old girl living in an inner city in the USA," according to an official synopsis. Written and performed by Fishback, the play debuted as her honors thesis at Pace University. It has since been performed with the MCC Theater Youth Company, Lucille Lortel with Abingdon Theatre’s Ghostlight Reading Series, Wild Project Theater Poetic License Festival, and Off Broadway at Culture Project’s Women Center Stage Festival at the Lynn Redgrave Theater.

Foxx "experienced a medical complication" on April 11, his daughter Corinne previously revealed. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," the actor was "on his way to recovery."

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Foxx with daughter Corinne in October. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A month later on May 12, Corinne offered another update on Instagram, saying that Foxx "has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating." She added, "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring Fishback and Anthony Ramos, is in theaters June 9.

