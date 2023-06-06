Dominique Fishback Says Her 'Transformers' Stunt Mishap 'Could Have Been Very Bad' (Exclusive)

Dominique Fishback is recalling a stunt gone awry while filming the new Transformers movie.

At the New York City premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Monday, Fishback, 32, described closely avoiding an accident on set of the new movie after telling PEOPLE that she tried to perform as many of her own stunts as the production would allow.



"There's a part where I'm supposed to go down into a cave. I had a harness on and a guy is holding it," she says. "[Director] Steven [Caple Jr.] wanted me to step down without looking so that the camera could get more in my face before I descended into the cave. But I missed the step."

"And I fell back like this," Fishback continues, as she pantomimed falling backward. "Anthony [Ramos] was like, 'Are you okay!' "

When asked whether the take wound up being used for the final film, Fishback says the moment didn't make it to screen.



Bryan Bedder/Getty

"No, it's not in there," she tells PEOPLE. "But the guy had to grab the rope to make sure I didn't fall. So it could have been very bad."

Brooklyn natives Fishback and Ramos, 31, costar in the new Transformers movie, which transplants the live-action franchise to 1990s Brooklyn as a sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, which was set in the '80s.



"I'm from Eastern New York specifically, and my character gets to be from Brooklyn, East New York. And Anthony's character gets to be from Bushwick like him," Fishback tells PEOPLE of the pair getting to represent their hometowns onscreen. "So not only is it special to do it here and to represent characters from Brooklyn, but specifically from our neighborhood. Our family and friends are here and I know that when they hear it, they're going to go crazy."



The film brings back franchise favorites Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Bumblebee, who have appeared in each of the seven live-action Transformers films, as new human cast members Ramos and Fishback meet the Autobots, and a "whole new faction of Transformer — the Maximals — to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth," per an official synopsis.



Jonathan Wenk

Rise of the Beasts' voice cast features Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Dinklage, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Ron Perlman as new character Optimus Primal, who takes on the appearance of a gorilla.

Paramount Pictures previously announced in February 2022 that the new movie will make up the first part of a planned trilogy. The studio announced in April that Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brian Tyree Henry will star in voice roles for a separate animated prequel that tackles the origins of the rivalry between the franchise's main factions, the Autobots and Decepticons, currently in production, according to Variety.



Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases in theaters June 9.