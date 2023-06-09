Dominique Fishback Says 'Divine Timing and Manifestation' Led Her to 'Transformers' Franchise (Exclusive)

By Nigel Smith
Updated on June 9, 2023 05:15PM EDT
Dominique Fishback stars in TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Photo:

Jonathan Wenk

Dominique Fishback is a deep believer in manifesting one's own destiny.

The actress, 32, who's having a star-making year, earning Emmy buzz for her unhinged performance in the provocative Prime Video series Swarm, now stars as the female lead of the new Transformers film, Rise of the Beasts. In an interview with PEOPLE, the East New York, Brooklyn native details her incredible rise to fame.

Recalling watching a young Shia LaBeouf shooting to stardom in 2007's Transformers when she was a teenager with dreams of acting, Fishback says, "To see Shia go from TV to megastar, I was like, 'Oh man, okay, I got to do something like that.' That's the beauty of divine timing and manifestation — because now I'm the female lead of Transformers!"

Dominique Fishback attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Fishback credits her mom, a schoolteacher, for seeing her acting potential early on. At 12, she began setting her career goals. "I saw things around my neighborhood that I knew I didn't necessarily want," she says. "A lot of adults around me were miserable at their jobs. So I was like, 'Okay, I really have to do something that I love so that everybody around me can feel peace. I have to go towards my dreams so that I have no regrets."

While studying theater at Pace University, Fishback wrote and performed Subverted, a one-woman show about Black identity, for her thesis. She went on to perform that play Off-Broadway and is developing it as a TV special with the help of Jamie Foxx, her costar in the 2020 Netflix film Project Power.

Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos, TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS

Jonathan Wenk

Her first big break came in 2015 when she booked the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero. Films such as 2018's The Hate U Give and 2021's Oscar-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah followed.

Now living in Los Angeles, Fishback says she's just "just trusting the process and my intuition" going forward in her career. In her downtime she makes video journals, something she's been doing for the past few years. "Journals remind me that I manifested the things that I wanted," she says.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now playing in theaters.

