Dominic Fike Quit 'Cigarettes, Drugs, Sex and Alcohol' to Improve His Touring with 'Intention' (Exclusive)

Dominic Fike is opening up about the sacrifices he made to put on a good show.

In a video debuting exclusively with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Fike was joined by Apple Music 1 host Travis Mills ahead of his Apple Music Live performance at Atlanta's Cadence Bank Amphitheater to discuss the evolution of his live performances.

"I really want to move with intention," Fike, 27, tells the host of his touring. "It started with me. Initially I would show up to rehearsals, back in my first tour, I would come through and be like, 'Alright man let's get f---ing through this. Here, play the bass, I'll do this, whatever.'"

"But then towards the end, it started to wear on me. I would be in my room and just shut out everybody and go to bed. I didn't care as much as everyone else. With this tour, starting with Coachella, I made sure that I was leading it," he adds of his Don't Stare at the Sun North American tour.

Dominic Fike performs at Coachella in April 2023. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

He adds, "I had to get sober to do it as well. I showed up and I was like — I think I was hungover and messed up and I was so tired — everyone was like, 'Dom, you ready to sing? And I was about to cry I was like, 'I don't want to sing. F--- you guys.'"

Then, the Euphoria star had a revelation: "Something hit. 'We're all here because of me. I'm also paying everyone to be here. I should be as involved as I can and make sure it's really special.'"

He adds, "And that translated to this incredible live show we did at Coachella, and I’m riding off that high right now with that focus and that intention. That's how I'm moving for the rest of my life."

In the process of getting back on track, he cut out "cigarettes, sex, drugs, alcohol" and stopped using his phone "at the dinner table." He also made sure to prioritize his health.

"I make sure when I overwork I recover properly. I have a trainer that comes on with me and we make sure that everyday I'm 100% ready," he concludes, adding that he now thinks of the fan experience at his shows.



During his Apple Music Live performance, Fike will sing his biggest hits like "Mona Lisa," "3 Nights," "Superstar Sh*t" and "Think Fast."

Fike is the latest musician to be featured in the series. His performance will debut Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Apple Music at apple.co/DominicFikeAML and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the performance anytime on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.



In July, the singer-songwriter opened up about the difficulties of filming Euphoria while dealing with his own addiction.

“I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, mainly about drugs is very difficult,” he said in a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

He added that series creator Sam Levinson got him “a sober coach, somebody to be there, you know, all the time” but it “did not work because I was, you know [high].” Lowe then asked if he filmed while under the influence, to which Fike responded, "Oh my God, yeah dude."

“I was so f---ed up doing a lot of that show,” he admitted. “It was really bad.”

Dominic Fike. Courtesy of Apple Music

He continued, "I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show.... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'" Fike said that producers “had to” use takes that were filmed while he was high which Lowe called “a bit of a double standard” — asking Fike to be sober but still getting a “great scene” with him under the influence.

"Yeah, that's entertainment dude,” Fike responded. “They give you a bunch of money and they're like, 'Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim.'"