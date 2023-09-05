Dominic Fike Quit 'Cigarettes, Drugs, Sex and Alcohol' to Improve His Touring with 'Intention' (Exclusive)

Fike is the latest artist featured on Apple Music Live

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Dominic Fike is opening up about the sacrifices he made to put on a good show.

In a video debuting exclusively with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Fike was joined by Apple Music 1 host Travis Mills ahead of his Apple Music Live performance at Atlanta's Cadence Bank Amphitheater to discuss the evolution of his live performances.

"I really want to move with intention," Fike, 27, tells the host of his touring. "It started with me. Initially I would show up to rehearsals, back in my first tour, I would come through and be like, 'Alright man let's get f---ing through this. Here, play the bass, I'll do this, whatever.'"

"But then towards the end, it started to wear on me. I would be in my room and just shut out everybody and go to bed. I didn't care as much as everyone else. With this tour, starting with Coachella, I made sure that I was leading it," he adds of his Don't Stare at the Sun North American tour.

Dominic Fike performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
Dominic Fike performs at Coachella in April 2023.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

He adds, "I had to get sober to do it as well. I showed up and I was like — I think I was hungover and messed up and I was so tired — everyone was like, 'Dom, you ready to sing? And I was about to cry I was like, 'I don't want to sing. F--- you guys.'"

Then, the Euphoria star had a revelation: "Something hit. 'We're all here because of me. I'm also paying everyone to be here. I should be as involved as I can and make sure it's really special.'"

He adds, "And that translated to this incredible live show we did at Coachella, and I’m riding off that high right now with that focus and that intention. That's how I'm moving for the rest of my life."

In the process of getting back on track, he cut out "cigarettes, sex, drugs, alcohol" and stopped using his phone "at the dinner table." He also made sure to prioritize his health.

"I make sure when I overwork I recover properly. I have a trainer that comes on with me and we make sure that everyday I'm 100% ready," he concludes, adding that he now thinks of the fan experience at his shows.

During his Apple Music Live performance, Fike will sing his biggest hits like "Mona Lisa," "3 Nights," "Superstar Sh*t" and "Think Fast."

Fike is the latest musician to be featured in the series. His performance will debut Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Apple Music at apple.co/DominicFikeAML and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the performance anytime on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

In July, the singer-songwriter opened up about the difficulties of filming Euphoria while dealing with his own addiction.

“I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, mainly about drugs is very difficult,” he said in a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. 

He added that series creator Sam Levinson got him “a sober coach, somebody to be there, you know, all the time” but it “did not work because I was, you know [high].” Lowe then asked if he filmed while under the influence, to which Fike responded, "Oh my God, yeah dude."

“I was so f---ed up doing a lot of that show,” he admitted. “It was really bad.”

Dominic Fike portrait promo for conversation with Zane Lowe
Dominic Fike.

Courtesy of Apple Music

He continued, "I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show.... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'" Fike said that producers “had to” use takes that were filmed while he was high which Lowe called “a bit of a double standard” — asking Fike to be sober but still getting a “great scene” with him under the influence.

"Yeah, that's entertainment dude,” Fike responded. “They give you a bunch of money and they're like, 'Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim.'"

Related Articles
Dionne Warwick Gala 03 31 23
Dionne Warwick Says She's 'Thrilled' to Receive Kennedy Center Award: 'So Honored' (Exclusive)
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop
Gary Wright
Gary Wright, 'Dream Weaver' Singer, Dead at 80
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at SoFi Stadium
Metallica Postpones Arizona Concert After James Hetfield Tests Positive for COVID
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It'
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It' (Exclusive)
Miley Cyrus performs part of her Bangerz Tour
Miley Cyrus Says She 'Didn't Make a Dime' on the Bangerz Tour: It Was an 'Investment in Myself'
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Priscilla movie cast at Venice Film Festival
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis 'Respected the Fact I Was Only 14' When They First Met: 'He Was Very Kind'
Diplo Instagram Chris Rock mud Burning man 09 03 23
Diplo and Chris Rock Hitch Ride Out of Burning Man on Pickup Truck After 'Walking 6 Miles Through Mud'
Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth
Steve Harwell, Former Lead Singer of Smash Mouth, Dead of Liver Failure at 56
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Spends Labor Day Weekend with Brothers Nick and Kevin After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Selena Gomez Watches Beyonce Tour With Sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez Parties at Beyoncé Tour with Sister Gracie, Brooklyn Beckham and His Wife Nicola Peltz
jimmy buffett Carl Hiaasen
Jimmy Buffett Didn't Slow Down as He Faced Cancer — or Sharks! — Says Friend Carl Hiaasen (Exclusive)
Jimmy Buffett performs at Old School Square in Delray Beach, Florida
Jimmy Buffett's Cause of Death Revealed as Merkel Cell Skin Cancer
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source