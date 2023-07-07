Dominic Fike on Being 'Adult' in Split from 'Euphoria' Costar Hunter Schafer and 'Done' with Relationships

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer went Instagram official in February 2022, but have since called it quits

Published on July 7, 2023 05:50PM EDT
dominic pike and hunter Schafer
Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer have gone their separate ways.

More than a year after going public with his relationship with his Euphoria costar, the 27-year-old actor revealed he is “done being in relationships right now” after struggling with codependency during a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

When Lowe noted that love shouldn’t come for needing another person, Fike agreed, sharing, “That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic and it is often the cause of the end of my relationship."

Ahead of returning to Euphoria for season 3 alongside Schafer, Fike shared that he was looking forward to the experience. 

"I have a better dynamic with everybody. I mean, well, I don't know. Almost everybody," he said, seemingly referring to his split from Schafer. "I think it'll be fine. We're all adults, kind of. I'm trying." 

Schafer’s reps did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple’s recent breakup was first confirmed in a profile of Fike in the Los Angeles Times published on Thursday. In the feature, Fike revealed when he knew it was time to embrace his independence.

"I could make music around her, which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her,” he told the publication. “I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.'  But the fact of me saying that—of being uncomfortable being alone—that's a bad thing. So I decided to just be alone for a while."

dominic pike
Dominic Fike. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Fike admitted that he is a “relationship person” and enjoys “being able to tell somebody everything. I can’t even call my mom about half the stuff I worry about. And I can’t tell my manager because he’s my best friend and I don’t want to put stress on him.”

However, he candidly added that “casual sex is easier” but it’s not for him.

“But I hate that s---. You shouldn’t f--- anyone that you wouldn’t want to be with. I went through a period when I didn’t feel that way, and I overdid it. Super-healthy sex life,” he shared. “But now I’m trying to be abstinent, which is really nice.”

News of the split comes more than a year after Fike and Schafer sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands during a dinner date in West Hollywood in January 2022.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer
Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer. John Shearer/Getty

The duo seemingly confirmed their romance the following month when Fike posted a photo of himself sharing a kiss with Schafer while the two were having dinner at a restaurant. He captioned the February post, "Happy birthday happy birthday," despite both of them having December birthdays.

In a GQ profile published in May 2022, Fike publicly opened up about Schafer for the first time as he recalled falling in love with the actress on the set of Euphoria.

"In those moments, your relationship is accelerated," Fike told the publication about filming their intense scenes. "Because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f---ing months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction—it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria can be streamed on Max.

