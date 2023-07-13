Dolph Lundgren Vacations with Fiancée Emma Krokdal in Mykonos: See the Photos!

The Swedish actor and his personal trainer fiancée have been soaking up the sun during their romantic getaway in Greece

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
Published on July 13, 2023 01:58PM EDT
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal are soaking up the sun!

The Swedish actor, 65, and his Norwegian personal trainer fiancée, 26, were spotted vacationing Thursday in Mykonos.

Since the engaged pair arrived in Greece, they've been documenting their trip on Instagram. On July 11, Krokdal posted a photo while out exercising with the Mediterranean in the background. The following day, she shared another set of images wearing a dress and heels while posing against a stone backdrop.

On July 12, Lundgren shared an image of the pair hugging in a pool with a caption that hinted something big is coming: "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️"he wrote.

The Rocky IV star, who played boxer Ivan Drago in the film, popped the question to Krokdal in June 2020, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring. 

"Something very special happened here in Sweden," Lundgren wrote in the caption.

In Nov. 2022, the pair celebrated the Aquaman actor's 65th birthday at Catch Steak LA in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

"Happy birthday my love!" Krokdal captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple. "You are such an inspiration to everyone around you. You are the best😚💯🎂🥂."

Earlier this year, the veteran actor who has also appeared in films including The Expendables and Creed II, told journalist Graham Bensinger during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger that his bride to be "was like an angel that was sent down to help me."

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life,” he said. “She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

Lungren continued: "So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful.” 

In May, Krokdal showed her husband-to-be some love on social media: "I"ll say it again, real life super hero right here. On screen and off screen 👊🏻❤️" she captioned a photo of the couple.

In the same interview with Bensinger, Lundgren revealed that Krokdal was by his side during his private battle with cancer

"You appreciate every day I can be with people I love," he said of the health ordeal . "You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is."

 

