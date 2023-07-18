Are Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal Married? The Actor and Personal Trainer Spotted Wearing Rings in Greece

Did Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal secretly tied the knot?

Fox News posted screenshots from Lundgren's eldest daughter, Ida Lundgren's Instagram Story on July 14 that showed the Creed II star, 65, and his Norwegian personal trainer girlfriend Emma Krokdal, 26, celebrating what appears to be the couple's nuptials in Mykonos, Greece, where they were recently seen vacationing.

One post included a photo of the happy couple — both dressed in wedding white and wearing rings — embracing on a couch in what appeared to be a party space. The Swedish actor grinned while holding a cigar between his teeth, and pointing at Krokdal, 26, as she looked up at him lovingly. Ida captioned the photo with a white heart and wedding chapel emoji.

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal in Greece. BACKGRID

Ida also shared a video that showed a group of people dancing and singing by an infinity pool at night, with the lights of Mykonos in the distance. "Congratulations," she wrote, tagging Lundgren and Krokdal's Instagram handles.

Additional videos captured a festive fireworks display and the Rocky IV star banging away on some bongo drums.

Ahead of the celebration, Lundgren and Krokdal enjoyed a little downtime in Mykonos, and documented their sun-soaked vacation on Instagram. On July 11, Krokdal posted a photo while out exercising with the Mediterranean in the background. The following day, she shared another set of images wearing a dress and heels while posing against a stone backdrop.

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren attend the 2023 Filming Italy Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty

On July 12, Lundgren posted an image of the pair hugging in a pool with a caption that hinted that something big was coming: "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️" he wrote, seemingly referring to the wedding.

The pair met at a West Hollywood Equinox and became fast friends — but it took a while for romance to spark between them.

"I didn't know why she liked me at all, but I suppose she saw something there. She didn't know about my acting career, she didn't know anything about me," Lundgren recalled during a May interview with journalist Graham Bensinger.

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren pose in a pool in Mykonos. Instagram/dolphlundgren

Lundgren popped the question in June 2020 during a trip to Sweden, and the two enjoyed a happy engagement, with Krokdal accompanying her then-fiancé to red carpet premieres and events, as well as on travels around the world.

Lundgren spoke about their 40-year age difference to Bensinger, explaining how mature Krokdal is. He said that while their age gap is “severe,” he saw Krokdal as “an angel that was sent down to help me.”

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway," he added. "She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

"So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful," Lundgren continued. "But you know, I've been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is.”



Emma Krokdal Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Krokdal has also been by Lundgren's side amid his difficult battle with cancer. In May, the actor revealed for the first time that he had been privately battling with cancer for eight years. He was diagnosed in 2015 when a doctor found a cancerous tumor in his kidney.

"Then I did scans every six months. Then you do it every year and it was fine for five years," he explained. "In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux ... So I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area."

Lundgren credited Krokdal with being a strong supportive force by his side during his battle, no matter how difficult it got, including when he "started getting these side effects where I got diarrhea, and so I lost a lot of weight."

I felt sorry for her because she's quite a bit younger than me and having to deal with all this b------ and all these doctor's appointments, but she's been very good about it and super supportive," he said. "I think it's brought us together, she's like an angel that was sent down to help."

