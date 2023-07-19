‘Creed II’ Star Dolph Lundgren Marries Emma Krokdal in Mykonos: 'Love, Life and Happiness' (Exclusive)

Dolph Lundgren said “I do!”

The Rocky IV star, 65, married his Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 27, in Mykonos on July 13.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times," the couple tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

"We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods."

Dolph Lundgren/Instagram

Lundgren popped the question to Krokdal, a Norwegian personal trainer, in June 2020, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring.

"Something very special happened here in Sweden," Lundgren wrote in the caption.

Ahead of the couple's wedding, Lundgren posted a photo of the pair enjoying the sun in Greece with the caption: "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️"

Vivo Photography

The newlyweds first met at a West Hollywood Equinox and became fast friends — but it took a while for romance to spark between them.

"I didn't know why she liked me at all, but I suppose she saw something there. She didn't know about my acting career, she didn't know anything about me," Lundgren recalled during a May interview with journalist Graham Bensinger.

In June 2022, Lundgren brought Krokdal to her first red carpet event for Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere with the actor’s daughters Ida, 26, and Greta, 20.

"I met her three years ago and she hasn't been to a premiere yet because of COVID, so we're really enjoying it,” Lundgren told PEOPLE at the time.

Emma Krokdal/Instagram

Since they began dating, the pair haven't been shy about their love for each other.

"I’ll say it again, real life super hero right here. On screen and off screen 👊🏻❤️," Krokdal captioned a photo of the couple in May.

The actor who has appeared in Aquaman, The Expendables and Creed II, also told Bensinger that his bride "was like an angel that was sent down to help me."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life,” he said. “She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."



Lungren continued: "So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful.”

In May Lungren revealed that Krokdal was by his side during his private battle with cancer.

According to the actor, doctors initially discovered a cancerous tumor in his kidney in 2015. Five years later more tumors were discovered, including one in his liver. After surgery and systemic therapy, Lundgren said that the doctor "started saying things like, 'You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family and so forth.'"

"So I kind of asked him, 'How long do you think I got left?' I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less," the action star continued.

"I thought it was it for sure," Lundgren shared. "You kind of look at your life and going, 'I've had a great life.' I've had a freaking great life. I've lived like five lifetimes in one already with everything I've done."

Lundgren sought a second opinion and found a physician who was able to treat his kidney cancer by targeting a mutation he had that is common in lung cancer, according to Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, Lundgren's oncologist.

"If I'd gone on the other treatment, I had about three or four months left," Lundgren said. "I couldn't believe that that it would be that radical of a difference that within three months, things were shrinking by 20, 30%."

From there, "2022 was basically watching these medications do their thing and finally things that shrunk into about 90%. Now I'm in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue of these tumors," Lundgren said.

Having gone through this for the past eight years, Lundgren explained that he's learned to "appreciate life a lot more."

"You appreciate every day I can be with people I love," he continued. "You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is."