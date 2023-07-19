‘Creed II’ Star Dolph Lundgren Marries Emma Krokdal in Mykonos: 'Love, Life and Happiness' (Exclusive)

The Swedish actor said "I do" to his personal trainer fiancée in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 13 at their villa in Mykonos

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 02:44PM EDT
Dolph Lundgren, Emma Krokdal Wedding
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal at their wedding in Mykonos on July 13, 2023 . Photo:

Vivo Photography

Dolph Lundgren said “I do!”

The Rocky IV star, 65, married his Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 27, in Mykonos on July 13.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times," the couple tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

"We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods."

Dolph Lundgren and Fiancee Emma Krokdal Vacation in Mykonos

Dolph Lundgren/Instagram

Lundgren popped the question to Krokdal, a Norwegian personal trainer, in June 2020, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring. 

"Something very special happened here in Sweden," Lundgren wrote in the caption.

Ahead of the couple's wedding, Lundgren posted a photo of the pair enjoying the sun in Greece with the caption: "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️"

Dolph Lundgren, Emma Krokdal Wedding

Vivo Photography

The newlyweds first met at a West Hollywood Equinox and became fast friends — but it took a while for romance to spark between them.

"I didn't know why she liked me at all, but I suppose she saw something there. She didn't know about my acting career, she didn't know anything about me," Lundgren recalled during a May interview with journalist Graham Bensinger.

In June 2022, Lundgren brought Krokdal to her first red carpet event for Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere with the actor’s daughters Ida, 26, and Greta, 20. 

"I met her three years ago and she hasn't been to a premiere yet because of COVID, so we're really enjoying it,” Lundgren told PEOPLE at the time. 

Dolph Lundgren engaged
Emma Krokdal/Instagram

Since they began dating, the pair haven't been shy about their love for each other.

"I’ll say it again, real life super hero right here. On screen and off screen 👊🏻❤️," Krokdal captioned a photo of the couple in May.

The actor who has appeared in Aquaman, The Expendables and Creed II, also told Bensinger that his bride "was like an angel that was sent down to help me."

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren (2nd L) and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life,” he said. “She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

Lungren continued: "So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful.” 

In May Lungren revealed that Krokdal was by his side during his private battle with cancer. 

According to the actor, doctors initially discovered a cancerous tumor in his kidney in 2015. Five years later more tumors were discovered, including one in his liver. After surgery and systemic therapy, Lundgren said that the doctor "started saying things like, 'You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family and so forth.'"

"So I kind of asked him, 'How long do you think I got left?' I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less," the action star continued.

"I thought it was it for sure," Lundgren shared. "You kind of look at your life and going, 'I've had a great life.' I've had a freaking great life. I've lived like five lifetimes in one already with everything I've done."

Lundgren sought a second opinion and found a physician who was able to treat his kidney cancer by targeting a mutation he had that is common in lung cancer, according to Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, Lundgren's oncologist.

"If I'd gone on the other treatment, I had about three or four months left," Lundgren said. "I couldn't believe that that it would be that radical of a difference that within three months, things were shrinking by 20, 30%."

From there, "2022 was basically watching these medications do their thing and finally things that shrunk into about 90%. Now I'm in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue of these tumors," Lundgren said.

Having gone through this for the past eight years, Lundgren explained that he's learned to "appreciate life a lot more."

"You appreciate every day I can be with people I love," he continued. "You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is."

Related Articles
Dolph Lundgren and Fiancee Emma Krokdal Vacation in Mykonos
Dolph Lundgren Vacations with Fiancée Emma Krokdal in Mykonos: See the Photos!
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Are Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal Married? The Actor and Personal Trainer Spotted Wearing Rings in Greece
Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren attends the 8th Filming Italy 2023 Festival
Who Is Dolph Lundgren's Fiancée? All About Emma Krokdal
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 11: Actor Dolph Lundgren arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Expendables 3' at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Dolph Lundgren Reveals He Has Been Privately Battling Cancer for 8 Years
Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren Addresses Age Difference with Fiancée Emma Krokdal: She's 'Very Mature'
Wizards' Corey Kispert Marries Gonzaga College Sweetheart Jenn Wirth: 'Meant to be Together'
Wizards' Corey Kispert Marries Gonzaga College Sweetheart Jenn Wirth: 'Meant to Be Together' (Exclusive)
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, held at Tiffany & Co. on April 27, 2023
Barbara Palvin’s Sister Planned Her Hungary Wedding: ‘My Only Job Was to Show Up and Say the Right Name’
Kelley & Moreno Wedding on July 14th 2023
ESPN’s Kelley Carter Marries in Starry Wedding — Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Olivia Munn Attend! (Exclusive)
Florida Panthersâ Samson Reinhart Marries in âRomanticâ Mountainside Wedding
Florida Panthers’ Samson Reinhart Marries in ‘Romantic’ Mountainside Wedding (Exclusive)
Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren Wanted to 'Punch Out' Sylvester Stallone on 'Expendables' Set: 'I Was Kind of in Tears'
Lindsay Hubbard wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, June 19th;
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Goes Wedding Dress Shopping Before Nuptials to Carl Radke! (Exclusive)
'Bachelorette' Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party at TAO Beach in Vegas! (Exclusive)
Kary Brittingham engaged to Mark A. Anderson
'Real Housewives' Star Kary Brittingham Is Engaged — and 'Madly in Love!' See Her 12-Carat Ring (Exclusive)
Kourtney Wilson wedding
HGTV's Kortney Wilson Is Married! Inside the ‘Modern Boho’ Wedding Ceremony in Mexico (Exclusive)
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Are Engaged! Inside the 'RHOC' Star's Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Are Engaged! Inside the 'RHOC' Star's Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate 12 'Unpredictably Wonderful Years' of Marriage: 'I Love You'