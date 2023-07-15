Dolly Parton Would Rather 'Drop Dead in the Middle of a Song Onstage' Than Retire

"The only way that I would ever slow down would be for that reason,” the country music icon said during a radio interview

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 03:49PM EDT
STARTRAKS Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference
Dolly Parton made it clear she has no plans to retire anytime soon. Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty

Dolly Parton is "not one to sit around doing nothing."

The 77-year-old country music legend made it clear she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I would never retire,” she told Greatest Hits Radio host Ken Bruce on Thursday. “I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday, hopefully one I've written. But anyway, that’s how I hope to go because we don't have much of a choice in that.”

“As long as I'm able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good, the only way that I would ever slow down would be for that reason,” she explained.

The “Jolene” singer then declared, “But in the meantime, I'm going to make hay while the sun shines.”

Dolly Parton in Gold Dress
Dolly Parton said she wants to work as long as she's physically able.

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

Since she rose to fame in 1967, Parton has solidified herself as one of the most iconic names in the entertainment industry and has dominated the country, pop and bluegrass music genres.

She also became a star on the big screen with notable roles in 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and has gone on to produce her own projects over the years. In addition to her life as an entertainer, she is a philanthropist and joint owner of the Tennessee theme park Dollywood.

When asked by Bruce if there is anything she hasn’t done that she’d like to do, the multihyphenate said, “I have new dreams every day.”

One of those dreams is owning her own network television show where she could produce a series about her own life called The Life of Many Colors, for instance.

Parton said she wants to show “stuff that people haven’t seen or know or heard about and my people and where I come from, how I’ve got to be how and who I am, but to really have the behind the scenes and the adventures of my life.”

Those glimpses into her life would include the different bands she has worked with and “all the situations that can come from that — the bad, the good, the ugly, the different.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labsâ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Dolly Parton performs at the 2022 SXSW festival. Michael Loccisano/Getty

In the meantime, Parton is gearing up to release her first rock album, Rockstar, on Nov. 17. It will feature collaborations with artists including Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, John Fogerty and more.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said in a press release.

She added, "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together.”

Related Articles
Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton Album Press Conference at Four Seasons Hotel on June 29, 2023 in London, England
Dolly Parton Doesn't Want to Become an AI Hologram After She Dies: 'I've Left a Great Body of Work Behind'
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Hits Notable Milestone — 200 Million Books Sent to Children (So Far!)
Dolly Parton with her siblings
Dolly Parton's Siblings: All About the Country Legend's 11 Brothers and Sisters
Dolly Parton Press release photos credit Vijat Mohindr https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204547992998585
Dolly Parton Channels Her Inner 'Rockstar' on New Album — See the Iconic Track List!
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at 2023 ACM Awards
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks on Creating a 'Lasting Friendship' as They Prepare for the 2023 ACMs (Exclusive)
Dame Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Pardon
Olivia Newton-John Duets with Dolly Parton on 'Jolene' as Her Final Recording: 'I Loved Every Moment'
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton Pays Emotional Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd with A Cappella Song at 2023 ACM Awards
Bebe Rexha Says Dolly Parton Kindly Declined Recording a Duet That Referenced 'Heaven and Hell'. Photo credit: Kristen Jan Wong
Bebe Rexha Says Dolly Parton Kindly Declined Recording a Duet That Referenced 'Heaven and Hell'
Dolly Parton, Cher
Dolly Parton Teases 'Iconic' Collabs for Upcoming Rock Album: 'Hopefully We're Going to Have Cher'
Jo Dee Messina, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Trisha Yearwood
Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Among Duet Performers at 2023 ACM Awards
Dolly Parton
In Dolly Parton's 'Billy the Kid Makes It Big' a Musical Dog Triumphs over Bullies to Follow His Dream (Exclusive)
Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut.
Dolly Parton Reflects on the Upcoming 3-Year Anniversary of Kenny Rogers' Death: 'I Miss Him So Much'
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Will Co-Host 2023 ACM Awards: 'Never Had the Chance to Work Together'
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Watch Dolly Parton and a 'Nervous' Garth Brooks Hilariously Get Ready to Host the 2023 ACM Awards (Exclusive)
Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton Releases Catchy New Song Inspired by a 'Dream About God' to Celebrate Her 77th Birthday