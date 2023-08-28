Dolly Parton Adds New Products with 'a Little Extra Sparkle' to Her Doggy Parton Pet Line

The music legend's expanded Doggy Parton pet line is now available at Petco stores

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on August 28, 2023 06:14PM EDT
Dolly Parton with her god dog Billy, who is wearing Doggy Parton products. Photo:

Courtesy of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is sharing her love for pets with the world by launching a glamourous new pet collection at Petco under her Doggy Parton brand.

The collection offers "a range of chic apparel, accessories, and toys designed exclusively for our furry companions," according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, which noted that the collection is "a harmonious blend of Dolly's glamour and rock 'n roll personality" and can be purchased at various Petco's nationwide.

"Pet lovers and Dolly fans alike can now treat their four-legged friends to the epitome of pet fashion with the dazzling Doggy Parton collection," the release added. "From glamourous, glittery gowns to show-stopping moto jackets, cozy beds, and plush toys, every piece is a tribute to Dolly's timeless style, her god dog Billy The Kid, and love for animals."

According to the brand, this new line offers products in a range of sizes so pets of all shapes can find something to enjoy. Animal lovers can expect to find unique products such as a limousine toy that pays tribute to Dolly's song and album "White Limozeen," a glittery pink collar for cats, various styles of the classic blonde Dolly Parton wig, and a coordinated pink and silver dress and cowboy hat outfit.

"I've always said that a little extra sparkle can make anyone's day brighter, and that goes for our furry friends, too! It's a 'ruff' job, but someone's gotta do it!" Parton, 77, said in a statement about the new line available at Petco.

A part of the proceeds from every Doggy Parton purchase goes to Willa B Farms, a rescue that provides love and care for animals who have lost their homes. 

Parton announced the launch of Doggy Parton in 2022, over 60 years after her first record, "Puppy Love," was released.

"My love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a statement at the time. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."

The singer and philanthropist partnered with SportPet Designs to create Doggy Parton. The singer's beloved god dog, Billy the Kid, serves as the brand's ambassador.

Parton's third children's book, Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big, features the canine companion, who is owned by Dolly's longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

"I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life," Parton told PEOPLE in a statement ahead of the book's April release. "Years back I wrote a song 'Makin' Fun Ain't Funny' for my children's album I Believe In You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone."

"When I launched the Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year, my god-dog Billy got to be the star of the show. Since he's a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way," she added. "I hope this is the first of many books with Billy."

