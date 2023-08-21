Dolly Parton on How She Deals with Anger: 'I Don't Lose My Temper — I Use My Temper'

"Like I’ve always said, I’ll tell you where to put it if I don’t like where you got it," the country superstar recently told TalkShopLive

Published on August 21, 2023
The odds of seeing Dolly Parton get angry are low — but it happens.

The country superstar, known for her sweet and bubbly personality, recently opened up about how she deals with anger in a new interview with Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive and revealed that she'll tell somebody off when it's necessary.

"Well, you ain’t going to see [my anger]," said Parton, 77. "I’m just a regular person. I’m not one where I’m one person out here and another [in private]. I’m a businessperson. Sometimes you’ve just kind of gotta pitch a fit to get it done or get it done right."

The "Jolene" singer-songwriter noted that she gets angry if "someone's messing with my family or messing with my work," and at a certain point, the people around her will know how she's feeling.

"Like I’ve always said, I’ll tell ya where to put it if I don’t like where you got it. I think anybody’s like that. You can’t just go through life just floating around getting anything done," continued Parton.

"I don’t lose my temper, but I use my temper. Of course, I’ve lost it a few times but it’s not that I’m losing my temper, I’m trying to use it because sometimes there are just some people you have to speak up to," she said. "Because if they don’t know, especially as a shock, for somebody like me to raise my voice to people, that’s not what they’re used to."

Parton explained to the outlet that while she doesn't tend to raise her voice, "Sometime it is for an effect because some people just won’t listen otherwise. But, yeah, you gotta push me pretty far to get me stirred up — but then I become my daddy."

In November, the Grammy winner will release her new album Rockstar, a collection of rock duets with musicians including Paul McCartneyRingo Starr, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge and Sting, among others.

Elsewhere in the TalkShopLive interview, Parton spoke about writing the album's recent single "World on Fire," which features frustrated lyrics about political and ideological division. She wrote the track after waking up in the middle of the night with disheartening thoughts about recent world news.

"With all the greed and the hate and just everything, it just bottled up in me, and I felt I needed to say something because I just felt like I should and somebody might listen," explained the musician. "I don’t know how much it will do because we just keep not trying to do as good as we should, and I just really felt like I needed to say something, so I did."

Parton continued, "I did feel like at least I got that off my chest. At least I got it out there just to make people think, if nothing else."

She then referenced lyrics from the song: "Can't we rise above? Can’t we show some love? Can’t we just step up and make a change? We’ve all been through hell. We know all too well, can’t we make a change in Heaven’s name?"

While Parton claimed "World on Fire" is "just a song," she does hope it influences listeners: "I wasn’t trying to do anything other than I guess relieve my own self and to put a message out there that I thought might be helpful."

