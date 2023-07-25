Listen to Dolly Parton's Epic Cover of Queen's 'We Are the Champions'

Dolly Parton will "rock you" with her latest musical release.

Over the weekend, the 77-year-old icon released a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions" for her forthcoming album Rockstar.

Parton channels Freddie Mercury's energy on the guitar-driven track as she belt out the lyrics to "We Are the Champions." In the last minute of the song, Parton makes a smooth transition to an interpolation of "We Will Rock You," complete with its beat and crowds chanting.

"We Are the Champions" is Parton's fourth release off Rockstar, which is set for release on Nov. 17. The 30-song album will include nine original songs and 20 iconic covers.

Dolly Parton and Freddie Mercury. Sam Hodde/Getty, Steve Jennings/WireImage

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said in May a press release.

She added, "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

The album includes collaborations with iconic artists like Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, Elton Joh, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, John Fogerty and more.

She previously released "Bygones," "Magic Man" and "World on Fire," with the latter serving as the lead track.

Meanwhile, in a January episode of The View, the country icon elaborated on her next project, the rock album.

Dolly Parton. Theo Wargo/WireImag

"If I'm going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it," Parton said. "So I'm doing a rock 'n' roll album and I'm having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me."

The "9 to 5" singer previously told PEOPLE about her push to create a rock album in November — which will not only be for herself, but for her husband of nearly 57 years, Carl Thomas Dean, a lifelong rock fan. She was inducted into the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in November.

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she said. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it. … It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."