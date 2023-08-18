Dolly Parton Releases Powerful Rendition of Beatles Classic 'Let It Be': Listen

Dolly Parton is continuing to rock out this year.

On Friday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee shared the latest single from her forthcoming Rockstar album, a powerful cover of The Beatles' 1970 hit "Let It Be."

For her rendition, Parton enlisted musical titans Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood to make the track truly her own.

“Well, does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!" Parton, 77, wrote in a statement.

She continued, "Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”



Parton has already shared three tracks from the album with two originals — "Bygones (ft. Rob Halford), which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and "World on Fire," which also sat atop the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release — as well as "Magic Man" (Carl Version) (ft. Ann Wilson)," a cover of the 1975 Heart classic.



Doll Parton "Let It Be" Single Artwork. Vijat Mohindra

Back in May, the "9 to 5" singer announced her first-ever rock album, Rockstar. The 30-song record will include nine original songs and 20 iconic covers.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," the icon said in a press release.

She added, "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

The album features collaborations with megastars like Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, John Fogerty and more.

The album will mark Parton's latest project since Run, Rose, Run, which she released in March of last year.

Last November, Parton told PEOPLE that she wanted to create a rock album not only for herself, but for her husband of 57 years, Carl Thomas Dean, a lifelong rock fan. She was inducted into the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in November, too.

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she said. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it. … It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."

Rockstar will be released Nov. 17.



