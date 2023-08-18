Dolly Parton Releases Powerful Rendition of Beatles Classic 'Let It Be': Listen

The track also features Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 12:10PM EDT

Dolly Parton is continuing to rock out this year.

On Friday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee shared the latest single from her forthcoming Rockstar album, a powerful cover of The Beatles' 1970 hit "Let It Be."

For her rendition, Parton enlisted musical titans Paul McCartneyRingo StarrPeter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood to make the track truly her own.

“Well, does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!" Parton, 77, wrote in a statement.

She continued, "Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Parton has already shared three tracks from the album with two originals — "Bygones (ft. Rob Halford), which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and "World on Fire," which also sat atop the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release — as well as "Magic Man" (Carl Version) (ft. Ann Wilson)," a cover of the 1975 Heart classic.

Dolly PArton Single
Doll Parton "Let It Be" Single Artwork.

Vijat Mohindra

Back in May, the "9 to 5" singer announced her first-ever rock album, Rockstar. The 30-song record will include nine original songs and 20 iconic covers.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," the icon said in a press release.

She added, "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

The album features collaborations with megastars like Miley CyrusSheryl CrowLizzoElton JohnChris StapletonStevie NicksStingJohn Fogerty and more.

The album will mark Parton's latest project since Run, Rose, Run, which she released in March of last year.

Last November, Parton told PEOPLE that she wanted to create a rock album not only for herself, but for her husband of 57 years, Carl Thomas Dean, a lifelong rock fan. She was inducted into the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in November, too.

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she said. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it. … It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."

Rockstar will be released Nov. 17.

Related Articles
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1720B -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Release Heartwarming Cover of The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence, Thanks Fans After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death: 'Darkest Time in My Life' (Exclusive)
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch
Tim McGraw Celebrates His 26-Year Marriage to Wife Faith Hill: 'It's Like 96 in Show Business'
Lainey Wilson; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson Dominate 2023 People's Choice Country Nominations: See the Full List
Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Luke Combs Announces 2024 North American Stadium Tour
Shania Twain falls on stage at Chicago concert but makes quick recovery
Shania Twain Launching 'Come on Over' Vegas Residency Show, Plans to Showcase Her 'Obsession' with Fashion (Exclusive)
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen Shaves Off Signature Mullet and Mustache: 'I Didn't Like My Long Hair Anymore'
Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson Cuts Finger While Shotgunning Beers Onstage: 'Should Be Fun to Play Guitar Tonight'
for KING + COUNTRY - WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? [the single] Official Music Video
For KING + COUNTRY Unveil Cinematic 'What Are We Waiting For?' Video as They Announce Deluxe Album (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards
Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Supports His Onstage Hip-Shaking: She's Never 'Put Handcuffs on How I Perform' (Exclusive)
Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards music vid
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Get Flirty with Fruit in Steamy New 'Fall in Love with Me' Music Video
Beatles Fans Find Themselves in Book
Fans Find Photos of Themselves in Paul McCartney's New Book (and Recall Beatlemania): Watch
Billy Ray Cyrus and FireRose duet
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Duet on Diane Warren-Penned Power Ballad 'Plans': Watch (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Guns N' Roses Fans with Raucous Motörhead Cover
AMERICAN IDOL "615 (Judge's Song Contest)" - The Judge's Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from
Luke Bryan Says He Never Thought He'd Cry in 'Front of Millions' Before 'American Idol' Judging Gig (Exclusive)
Faith Hill (L) and Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw Reveals the Song That Gets Him and Wife Faith Hill in the Mood for Love