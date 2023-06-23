Entertainment Music Doja Cat Announces First Tour in 4 Years with Special Guests Ice Spice and Doechii — See the Dates Announce shortly after the release of her new single "Attention," The Scarlet Tour kicks off in San Francisco on Halloween By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 23, 2023 02:40PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Doja Cat performing at Coachella in April 2022. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Get into Doja Cat's upcoming tour, yuh. On Friday, the Grammy winner announced The Scarlet Tour, her first North American arena tour and first overall string of official headlining concerts since 2019 — and special guests Ice Spice and Doechii are joining her on the road. Given the dark and spooky aesthetic of her latest single "Attention," it's only fitting that The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween (Oct. 31) in San Francisco. Doja Cat, 27, will then play shows in cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, New York City, Boston, Detroit and more before wrapping on Dec. 13 in Chicago. Doja Cat Fans Upset After She Called Her Latest Two Albums Cash Grabs — and Says They 'Fell for It' Ice Spice; Doechii. Mark Von Holden/Getty, Lester Cohen/Getty Doechii, 24, will open for the "Say So" performer for about the first half of the tour, while Ice Spice, 23, will support her for the rest of the dates. It's a stacked lineup, as both rappers have experienced massive rises to fame over the past year. Doechii earned her first hits with "Persuasive" and "What It Is (Block Boy)," while Ice Spice has dominated the charts with "Princess Diana," "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress and "Karma" with Taylor Swift. Presale tickets for The Scarlet Tour will become available starting June 28 for fans who register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program before June 25 at 10 p.m. PT. Then, limited general tickets will go on sale on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Doja Cat previously announced a tour in support of her 2019 album Hot Pink, but it was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She was also set to open for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour last year but pulled out due to necessary tonsil surgery, she revealed via Twitter in May 2022. Doja Cat Reveals Massive Back Tattoo of a Bat Skeleton — See Her New Ink! YouTube However, according to the lyrics of her latest single "Attention," it seems she exited the tour in favor of headlining her own shows. "I could've been an opener / I redirect the bookin'," she raps on the track, believed to be the first song from her next album, which she's been teasing. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, Nineties hip hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward," Doja Cat recently told reporters including PEOPLE at the Patrón El Cielo launch party in New York City. See the full list of dates for Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour below. Oct. 31, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center Nov. 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena Nov. 3, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena Nov. 5, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena Nov. 6, 2023 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center Nov. 8, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center Nov. 10, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena Nov. 13, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center Nov. 15, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center Nov. 16, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center Nov. 19, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena Nov. 21, 2023 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center Nov. 24, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena Nov. 26, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center Nov. 27, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena Nov. 29, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center Nov. 30, 2023 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center Dec. 2, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden Dec. 4, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena Dec. 7, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center Dec. 8, 2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Dec. 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena Dec. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena Dec. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center