Get into Doja Cat's upcoming tour, yuh.

On Friday, the Grammy winner announced The Scarlet Tour, her first North American arena tour and first overall string of official headlining concerts since 2019 — and special guests Ice Spice and Doechii are joining her on the road.

Given the dark and spooky aesthetic of her latest single "Attention," it's only fitting that The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween (Oct. 31) in San Francisco. Doja Cat, 27, will then play shows in cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, New York City, Boston, Detroit and more before wrapping on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

Ice Spice; Doechii. Mark Von Holden/Getty, Lester Cohen/Getty

Doechii, 24, will open for the "Say So" performer for about the first half of the tour, while Ice Spice, 23, will support her for the rest of the dates. It's a stacked lineup, as both rappers have experienced massive rises to fame over the past year. Doechii earned her first hits with "Persuasive" and "What It Is (Block Boy)," while Ice Spice has dominated the charts with "Princess Diana," "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress and "Karma" with Taylor Swift.

Presale tickets for The Scarlet Tour will become available starting June 28 for fans who register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program before June 25 at 10 p.m. PT. Then, limited general tickets will go on sale on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Doja Cat previously announced a tour in support of her 2019 album Hot Pink, but it was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She was also set to open for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour last year but pulled out due to necessary tonsil surgery, she revealed via Twitter in May 2022.

However, according to the lyrics of her latest single "Attention," it seems she exited the tour in favor of headlining her own shows. "I could've been an opener / I redirect the bookin'," she raps on the track, believed to be the first song from her next album, which she's been teasing.

"I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, Nineties hip hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward," Doja Cat recently told reporters including PEOPLE at the Patrón El Cielo launch party in New York City.

See the full list of dates for Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour below.

Oct. 31, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Nov. 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 3, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 5, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Nov. 6, 2023 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Nov. 8, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Nov. 10, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Nov. 13, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Nov. 15, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Nov. 16, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Nov. 19, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 21, 2023 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Nov. 24, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Nov. 26, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Nov. 27, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Nov. 29, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Nov. 30, 2023 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Dec. 2, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Dec. 4, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Dec. 7, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Dec. 8, 2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Dec. 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center