Doja Cat Sizzles While Showing Off All Her Curves in a Thong Bikini

Doja Cat is getting cheeky on Instagram.

On Thursday, the "Boss Bitch" rapper, 27, shared pics on Instagram and her Instagram Story showing off her curves in a sexy thong bikini. Doja Cat’s black string bikini featured gorgeous shell detail along the straps on the hips and around her neck, and a collection of shells dangled from the middle of her suit down her chest.

Several of the photos — which she strategically tucked into her IGS so they'd disappear within 24 hours — were taken from behind, showing off the singer’s barely there thong. She wore a short black crocheted coverup and black sunglasses with mirrored yellow lenses in the shots.

Doja Cat cut quite the figure with her blonde cropped hair and natural-appearing makeup.

In the series of photos she shared on her grid, Doja Cat was also wearing a two-piece lace ensemble in cream in several of the shots. The long-sleeve top featured flared sleeves and plunging front, complete with a lace collar and ruffle. The skirt had lace layers gathered at the front. She captioned the photo set with a cactus emoji.

Just last month, ​​Doja Cat posted photos on Instagram of her new ink, an intricate fine-line tattoo of a bat skeleton that spans her entire upper back.

In the photo series, simply captioned with a bat emoji, Doja Cat shared some close-up captures of her new piece and its stunning detail.

As for the meaning behind the body art, the style icon posted a shot of some text with some specific lines highlighted in purple. "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

Earlier that same week, the "Need to Know" singer boldly commanded New York City's annual Met Gala by dressing as Karl Lagerfeld's legendary beloved cat, Choupette. The theme of this year's famed fashion event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrated the late designer.

The artist hit the event's white carpet wearing a jaw-dropping Oscar de la Renta ensemble, featuring a figure-fitting hooded gown, complete with cat ears to accent her feline-like prosthetic makeup. The backless dress featured a flattering mermaid silhouette that flowed into a white feathered train.

Doja Cat has been feeling more and more free ever since she transformed her overall look last year. As a cover star of Dazed magazine's Winter 2022 The Beautiful Issue, the Los Angeles native, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, expressed how her buzz cut — and shaved eyebrows — helped her feel more confident.



"I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange," Doja Cat told the outlet in her cover story, despite jokingly comparing her close-shaved head to a "wrinkly penis" at first glance.

Noting that longer hairstyles made her feel like a "hot girl" — "but I always do," she admitted — letting go of her locks came with many upsides.

"There's something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It's new, and I love it," she added.

