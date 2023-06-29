Doja Cat Shows Off Her New Tattoos in Topless Instagram Post

Doja Cat is showing off her latest ink.

The "Need to Know" rapper, 27, added a spider to her back tattoo collection and more elaborate designs to her right hand. She shared two topless photos on her Instagram page on June 24, which showed off the spider tattoo added to her lower back. The insect appears to be spinning a web that continues from the tail of the bat skeleton tattoo she got in May.

In the photo series, Doja Cat also included a photo of her right hand, which has a tattoo of an eyeball with a sword through it. She also has designs on her middle finger, as well as small dots near each nail.

Doja Cat tagged the tattoo artist, Mr. K, adding a spider emoji. "Another session w @dojacat in LA🌴 and perfectly healed," the artist wrote on his own Instagram page, where he shared the same photos.

Doja Cat. Doja Cat/Instagram

The "Streets" rapper's lower back ink is a fine-line tattoo like her bat tattoo.

While Doja Cat did not provide context for her newest body art, she did explain the meaning behind the skeletal bat.

"Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new," her May 4 message read. "They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

The "new beginning" Doja Cat is looking forward to might be the start of her new tour. Last week, she announced The Scarlet Tour, her first headlining tour since 2019 and the first North American arena tour of her career. The Scarlet Tour starts on Halloween in San Francisco. Ice Spice and Doechii are set to join the "Attention" performer.

Doja Cat. Doja Cat/Instagram

"Attention" is the lead single for Doja Cat's upcoming fourth studio album, which does not have a title yet. "I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, Nineties hip hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward," Doja Cat recently told reporters including PEOPLE at the Patrón El Cielo launch party in New York City.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, transformed her look last year. Her buzz cut and shaved eyebrows helped her feel more confident, she told Dazed magazine for its winter 2022 issue.

"There's something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy," she said. "I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It's new, and I love it."

