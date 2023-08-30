Doja Cat Announces the Release Date of Her New Album ‘Scarlet’

Doja Cat is getting ready to paint the town red.

On Tuesday, the rapper/singer, 27, confirmed her fourth studio album is coming soon. With a post on Instagram, the “Say So” singer announced the title of her new record, Scarlet, and shared the project's artwork and release date.

Scarlet is due Sept. 22 on Kemosabe and RCA Records, the recording artist (whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini) confirmed by captioning her post, “SCARLET 9.22 🕷️.”

As seen on the Grammy winner’s Instagram, the cover art features an image of a crimson red spider against a white backdrop.

Scarlet follows Planet Her, which arrived in June 2021 and was nominated for both album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat also recently began teasing her latest single “Demons,” which follows tracks “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” which dropped in June and August, respectively.

Last week, the singer announced something was dropping on Sept. 1 with a cryptic black and white photo of herself adorned in devil horns on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “9.1.23 ⏳.” She then teased the song again on Tuesday by announcing the upcoming track is called “Demons” with a spooky image in which she’s seen walking upside down on a ceiling in a satanic ensemble.

“Paint the Town Red,” which features a sample of Dionne Warwick’s “Walk on By,” has steadily risen on the Billboard Hot 100 since it dropped in early August, currently holding the No. 5 spot.

Back in June, before she had even confirmed her upcoming album, the “Woman” singer announced The Scarlet Tour. The rapper will be taking her new songs on the road across North America, along with special guests and fellow rappers Ice Spice and Doechii. The tour kicks off on Oct. 31 in San Francisco and eventually wraps up Dec. 13 in Chicago.

The performer recently spoke out about her daring style choices and more recent looks, which include shaving her head and dying her eyebrows. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person,” the hip-hop artist continued. “They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable.”

She also expressed how her bold looks are ultimately empowering. She said, “I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world.”