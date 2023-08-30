Doja Cat Announces the Release Date of Her New Album ‘Scarlet’

The rapper also shared the cover artwork for her fourth studio album on Tuesday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 30, 2023 01:25PM EDT
Doja Cat Prince's Trust Gala 2023
Doja Cat. Photo:

 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Doja Cat is getting ready to paint the town red. 

On Tuesday, the rapper/singer, 27, confirmed her fourth studio album is coming soon. With a post on Instagram, the “Say So” singer announced the title of her new record, Scarlet, and shared the project's artwork and release date. 

Scarlet is due Sept. 22 on Kemosabe and RCA Records, the recording artist (whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini) confirmed by captioning her post, “SCARLET 9.22 🕷️.” 

As seen on the Grammy winner’s Instagram, the cover art features an image of a crimson red spider against a white backdrop. 

Scarlet follows Planet Her, which arrived in June 2021 and was nominated for both album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat also recently began teasing her latest single “Demons,” which follows tracks “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” which dropped in June and August, respectively. 

Last week, the singer announced something was dropping on Sept. 1 with a cryptic black and white photo of herself adorned in devil horns on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “9.1.23 ⏳.” She then teased the song again on Tuesday by announcing the upcoming track is called “Demons” with a spooky image in which she’s seen walking upside down on a ceiling in a satanic ensemble. 

“Paint the Town Red,” which features a sample of Dionne Warwick’s “Walk on By,” has steadily risen on the Billboard Hot 100 since it dropped in early August, currently holding the No. 5 spot. 

Back in June, before she had even confirmed her upcoming album, the “Woman” singer announced The Scarlet Tour. The rapper will be taking her new songs on the road across North America, along with special guests and fellow rappers Ice Spice and Doechii. The tour kicks off on Oct. 31 in San Francisco and eventually wraps up Dec. 13 in Chicago. 

The performer recently spoke out about her daring style choices and more recent looks, which include shaving her head and dying her eyebrows. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person,” the hip-hop artist continued. “They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable.”

She also expressed how her bold looks are ultimately empowering. She said, “I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world.”

Related Articles
Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish Brings Out Surprise Guests Boygenius During Intimate London Concert
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019
Miley Cyrus Says She and Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home That Burned Down 'Had So Much Magic to It'
Alicia Witt Opens Up About New EP Witness
Alicia Witt on Overcoming the 'Toughest Time' in Her Life and Why She Quit Drinking (Exclusive)
Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne attends the launch party for Emmanuel Acho's new book "ILLOGICAL" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Wayne Releases 'Good Morning' — the Theme Song for the Fox Sports 1 Series 'Undisputed'
Dave Matthews Band Extends Tour Dates
Dave Matthews Band Adds Fall Dates to 2023 Tour
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19193 -- Pictured: John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp Says He's 'Not a Big Fan of Rap' and Doesn't Condone Use of the N-Word
K-Pop Entertainment Group HYBE and Geffen Records Launch First-Ever Global Girl Group Competition
K-Pop Entertainment Platform HYBE and Geffen Records Launch First-Ever Global Girl Group Competition
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Due to Extreme Heat: '116 Degrees Is Dangerous for Everyone'
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017
Selena Gomez Denies Speculation That 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cardi B Says Her New Album Is 'Coming Out Very Soon': 'Stay Tuned'
Bad Bunny Shares Nude Selfie, Wears a "K" Necklace and Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos
Bad Bunny Strips Down, Wears 'K' Chain, Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos amid Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors
Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival
Green Day Sells Donald Trump Mug Shot T-Shirts for Charity: 'Ultimate Nimrod'
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Is 'Sharing Untold Stories' About Her Life in New TikTok Series: 'Let's Start at the Beginning'
Taylor Swift praises Selena's new song
Taylor Swift Praises Selena Gomez's New Song: 'When Your Bestie Is the Bestest'
Miley Cyrus Reacts To Adele Shouting Her Out During Las Vegas
Miley Cyrus Reacts to Adele Calling Her a 'Legend' During Las Vegas Residency: 'This Means the World'
Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center
Iggy Azalea Says She Was Not Allowed to Finish Show in Saudi Arabia 'Because of My Pants Splitting'