Doja Cat Says She's in a 'Committed' Relationship: 'I'm Very Much in Love'

The rapper opened up about her love life after months of rumors that she's dating controversial comedian J.Cyrus

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 16, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Doja Cat
Doja Cat covers Harper's Bazaar. Photo:

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's BAZAAR 2023 Icons issue

Doja Cat has been saying “Kiss Me More” to someone special. 

The rapper, 27, shared that she’s feeling more secure in herself and her romantic relationships than ever in a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR for their September 2023 ICONS issue.

The recording artist, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, opened up about her love life after mentioning that she recently sang onstage at a comedy club with Craig Robinson, saying, “It was super low-key. I was there with one of my boyfriends.”

“I love love. I’m possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit,” the “Woman” singer told the outlet. “But right now I’m in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before.”

“I think I’ve evolved. I’m learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different,” she continued. “I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”

Doja Cat
Doja Cat on the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's BAZAAR 2023 Icons issue

Although neither have ever confirmed their relationship, it seems likely that the Grammy winner was referring to her rumored boyfriend, Jeffrey "J" Cyrus. Doja Cat has been linked to the musician and online comedian, who developed a following on Vine and now streams on Twitch, since the Daily Mail reported they were spotted in New York City together in November 2022. 

In May, the couple was seen out again in New York dining at the hot-spot Carbone. Then in June, they weren’t at all shy about showing some PDA when they were seen on vacation together in Los Cabos, Mexico. The pair cozied up while jet skiing and were kissing on a yacht. 

Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Vine personality J. Cyrus arrives at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' Winter Wonderland Ball at Avalon on December 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Doja Cat and J.Cyrus.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several of J.Cyrus’ Twitch followers accused him of emotional abuse and manipulation in 2019 and 2020. As reported by Rolling Stone, he responded with a now-deleted apology that said, “There is no excuse nor justification for my actions. I was careless. I was greedy. I was ignorant. I was disrespectful. And I was completely in the wrong.”

He continued, “In a position of power and trust, I gave into the temptations and attention of those who looked up to me. These women are special. They are strong. And they are worth so much more than me and my ignorance. And I failed to realize that when it mattered."

When the allegations, which came from female followers and moderators were often much younger than the TikTok personality, resurfaced in July 2023, Doja Cat responded. 

She responded to the backlash on social media, “I DON’T GIVE A F--- WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F--- WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HOES HAHA!”

Related Articles
Keke Palmer, Usher
Keke Palmer Responds to Darius Jackson Relationship Drama in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Video: 'I'm Mother, After All'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Sophie Turner Marks Husband Joe Jonas Turning 34 with Matching Pajamas Selfie: 'Happy Birthday Handsome'
EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes works up a sweat as he is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes Seen Leaving Gym in Los Angeles After Working Up a Sweat
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Has 'Moved On' amid Relationship Controversy: Source (Exclusive)
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Slams Male Fan for Wrestling a Woman over Rapper's Sweat Towel: 'Are You Dumb?'
Inglewood, CA - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Caught in Passionate PDA at Drake Concert.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Show Off Rare PDA at Drake's Concert
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
BTS' RM Says 'Solo' Work Is Part of 'Journey' to Band Reuniting in 2025
Keke Palmer, Usher
Keke Palmer Teases Usher Collab 'Boyfriend' amid Relationship Drama with Darius Jackson
BeyoncÃ© Shows Support for Lizzo amid Hostile Work Environment Allegations
Beyoncé Gives Lizzo Onstage Shout-Out amid Harassment Allegations, Lawsuit: 'I Love You!'
Joey King, Taylor Swift, I Can See You, Music video, stills
Joey King Was 'So Honored' to Be in Another Taylor Swift Video After Her 'Formative' Appearance in 'Mean' (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez
Is Selena Gomez Teasing New Music? Here’s Why Fans Think So
Magoo attends Timbaland's birthday party at the Chop House
Rapper Magoo, Timbaland's Ex-Collaborator, Dead at 50: Report
Jimmy Fallon surprising fans onstage at The Jonas Brothers' Tour with a cover of Mr. Brightside by The Killers.
Jimmy Fallon Shows Up at Jonas Brothers' Concert and Sings 'Mr. Brightside' Onstage
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish Addresses Split from Jesse Rutherford: 'My Homie Forever'