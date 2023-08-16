Doja Cat Says She's in a 'Committed' Relationship: 'I'm Very Much in Love'

Doja Cat has been saying “Kiss Me More” to someone special.

The rapper, 27, shared that she’s feeling more secure in herself and her romantic relationships than ever in a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR for their September 2023 ICONS issue.

The recording artist, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, opened up about her love life after mentioning that she recently sang onstage at a comedy club with Craig Robinson, saying, “It was super low-key. I was there with one of my boyfriends.”

“I love love. I’m possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit,” the “Woman” singer told the outlet. “But right now I’m in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before.”

“I think I’ve evolved. I’m learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different,” she continued. “I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”

Doja Cat on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. Mario Sorrenti/Harper's BAZAAR 2023 Icons issue

Although neither have ever confirmed their relationship, it seems likely that the Grammy winner was referring to her rumored boyfriend, Jeffrey "J" Cyrus. Doja Cat has been linked to the musician and online comedian, who developed a following on Vine and now streams on Twitch, since the Daily Mail reported they were spotted in New York City together in November 2022.

In May, the couple was seen out again in New York dining at the hot-spot Carbone. Then in June, they weren’t at all shy about showing some PDA when they were seen on vacation together in Los Cabos, Mexico. The pair cozied up while jet skiing and were kissing on a yacht.

Doja Cat and J.Cyrus. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several of J.Cyrus’ Twitch followers accused him of emotional abuse and manipulation in 2019 and 2020. As reported by Rolling Stone, he responded with a now-deleted apology that said, “There is no excuse nor justification for my actions. I was careless. I was greedy. I was ignorant. I was disrespectful. And I was completely in the wrong.”

He continued, “In a position of power and trust, I gave into the temptations and attention of those who looked up to me. These women are special. They are strong. And they are worth so much more than me and my ignorance. And I failed to realize that when it mattered."

When the allegations, which came from female followers and moderators were often much younger than the TikTok personality, resurfaced in July 2023, Doja Cat responded.

She responded to the backlash on social media, “I DON’T GIVE A F--- WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F--- WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HOES HAHA!”

