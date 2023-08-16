Doja Cat is getting candid about the “Attention” she’s been getting for her looks.

The “Kiss Me More” singer, 27 — who is no stranger to switching up her look with different wigs or even shaving her head — discussed pushing style boundaries in the public eye in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them,” she told the outlet.

"So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person,” she continued. “They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable.”

Doja Cat is no stranger to negative comments about her looks — having faced critics online when she buzzed her hair and spontaneously shaved her eyebrows last year.

“…I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off,” she explained to the outlet. “I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world.”

The Planet Her rapper is also not afraid to clap back at critics, writing in a blunt message last year after she debuted her buzz cut that she didn’t like people measuring her success by appearance rather than her achievements.

"I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum," she said in a tweet. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f-—able for you ... Go f—yourselves."

In November, she further raved about her bold new look in Dazed magazine's Winter 2022 The Beautiful Issue and said her new hairstyle had helped her with her confidence.

"I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange," Doja Cat told the outlet in her cover story, despite jokingly comparing her close-shaved head to a "wrinkly penis" at first glance.

"There's something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself,” she added. “I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It's new, and I love it.”

Last month, she debuted a new neon pinkish-purple buzz cut with a large black spider design on the back of her head, courtesy of hairstylist Jackie Bieber, who is known for painting unique and colorful designs on hair.

The move comes weeks after the announcement of her first North American arena tour in the fall called The Scarlet Tour. It is set to feature special guests Ice Spice and Doechii, and will be her first overall string of official headlining concerts since 2019. It is slated to start in San Francisco in October.