Doja Cat Debuts One of Her Most Major Hair Transformations Yet: A Purple Buzz Cut with a Spider Design

Doja Cat is tapping into her Spidey senses!

The "Need to Know" rapper, 27, showed off her latest hair update on Thursday with snaps of her new neon purple buzz cut. After first sharing a shot of the look from the front, she then posted a mirror selfie that captures the back of head, complete with a large black spider design.

She shared the photos with over a dozen spider emojis in her caption, where she also shouted out hair stylist Jackie Bieber, who is known for painting unique and colorful designs on hair.

Doja Cat/Instagram

In full view in the photos Doja Cat shared is also the musician's extensive collection of tattoos on her back. In May, she revealed her massive ink of a bat skeleton that spans the entirety of her upper back. She then added to that tat with a spider on her lower back less than a month ago. The creepy crawler appears to be spinning a web that continues from the tail of the bat.

She debuted the bold new look with a dramatic cat eye, long lashes and purple highlights while wearing a simple purple dress to match her new hue. She accessorized with chunky earrings.

The “Say So” singer is no stranger to the eight-legged creatures. In 2019, the music video for her hit “Streets” featured the star as a sexy man-catching spider as she wears a black and sheer bodysuit and crawls towards her “prey.” She also catches a man in her web and keeps him there as she continues to sing the hit song.

Doja Cat/Youtube

This is also not the first time the performer has gone for the bold buzz cut look. The singer transformed her look last year, saying that her buzz cut and shaved eyebrows helped her feel more confident to Dazed Magazine for its winter 2022 issue.

Many fans took to the comments on the star’s hair update to comment on her relationship with spiders, including the fact that she went viral in December for crying as the creature crawled around her home while she was hosting a live video on TikTok.

The Grammy winner recently announced that she’ll be going on her first North American arena tour and first overall string of official headlining concerts since 2019, starting in the fall. The Scarlet Tour will feature special guests Ice Spice and Doechii.

Given the dark and spooky aesthetic of her latest single "Attention," it's only fitting that The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween (Oct. 31) in San Francisco. Doja Cat will then play shows in cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, New York City, Boston, Detroit and more before wrapping on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

