Doja Cat Insists She's 'Completely Fine' After Sharing Photo Wearing a Neck Brace

“My neck is great,” the “Demons” rapper said after posting a concerning photo on Instagram

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Updated on September 7, 2023 11:44AM EDT
Doja Cat Clarifies She's 'Completely Fine' After Sharing Photo Wearing a Neck Brace
Doja Cat with a neck brace. Photo:

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Doja Cat/Instagram

Doja Cat is letting her fans know that she’s doing just fine after sharing an alarming photo.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old rapper/singer posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a neck brace, which sparked concern among her followers.

"I’m fine my neck is fine," she captioned the post.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at a Victoria’s Secret event, the Grammy winner clarified why she was wearing the neck brace.

"So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him,” Doja Cat told the outlet. “I’m literally fine. Completely fine, my neck is great."

The star also agreed that she’s always “stirring the pot.”

Doja Cat is often vocal about the changes in her health, both good and bad. 

Earlier this year, she revealed in a series of tweets that she had breast surgery and liposuction, giving fans an update on her health. "4 days into recovery right now," she wrote in March. "Feels OK. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. but I'm healing really fast."

The "Kiss Me More" singer then responded to several fans who assumed she got breast implants.

"Ohh her body bout to eat, I just know her boobs bigger," one Twitter user said before the star responded, "Nope. Smaller," while revealing she's now a "32C."

While she was home healing, Doja Cat told fans that her recovery time is "probably 3 months total," adding that she was excited about how good the results look.

Doja Cat Shares Hospital Photos, Reveals Raspy Voice After Undergoing Tonsil Surgery from Infection
Doja Cat in a hospital bed. Doja Cat/Twitter

The "Say So" singer previously kept her fans updated on her health after undergoing another surgery last summer.

Doja Cat shared photos of herself from a hospital bed on Twitter in July 2022 after having two surgeries on her tonsils. At the time, she explained that she had to remove an abscess from her left tonsil.

"My whole throat is f---ed so i might have some bad news for y'all coming soon," she began.

"I was taking f---in' antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty-ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," she wrote in a second post.

Responding to a fan who asked if she planned to continue smoking, the rapper said she was now trying to cut the habit for good.

"I'm quitting the vape for a while and hopefully I don't crave it anymore after that," Doja Cat added.

