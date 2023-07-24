Doja Cat Reportedly Calls Out Fans Who Dubbed Themselves ‘Kittenz’: ‘Get a Job’

The musician also allegedly said she doesn't love her fans because she "don't even know yall" in a since-deleted post on Threads

Published on July 24, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Doja Cat attends YouTube Brandcast 2023 at David Geffen Hall
Doja Cat attends YouTube Brandcast 2023 at David Geffen Hall . Photo:

Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube

Doja Cat is reportedly calling out her followers.  

Over the weekend, the musician, 27, allegedly hit out at some of her fans for dubbing themselves “Kittenz” without her consent. 

According to Page Six, the singer posted a series of since-deleted tweets which said “My fans don’t get to name themselves s--t. If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f- - - - - -g ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

One fan wrote in response, per Page Six, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans.”

Another wrote of the star's tweets, “Doja Cat slandering her fans is crazy tbh cos I don’t understand why you would attack your fans for just giving themselves a name just like every other fanbase out there. I know what signs like these mean.”

A representative for Doja Cat did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Per Page Six, another fan who had “Kittenz” in their Twitter username also asked Doja Cat what they should change their name to “since you don’t like the term kitten.”

“Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late,” the "Say So" singer reportedly replied.

Doja Cat Lollapalooza Brazil music festival, Autodromo Interlagos, Sao Paulo
Doja Cat performs at the Lollapalooza Brazil music festival in March 2022.

Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

Doja Cat also responded to fans on Threads who asked if she loved them, according to a tweet by @PopBase. 

One fan under the account name @doja.cat.iran wrote, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans.” 

“i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall,” she reportedly responded and then allegedly deactivated her Threads account.

The “Woman” performer is currently preparing for a new tour that's due to kick off in San Francisco on Halloween (Oct. 31).

The Grammy winner announced The Scarlet Tour last month and it marks her first North American arena tour and first overall string of official headlining concerts since 2019.

She is also being joined by special guests Ice Spice and Doechii on the road.

It’s not the first time the songstress has upset her fans. Back in May, Doja Cat struck a nerve with her fanbase after taking to Twitter to claim her latest two albums — which spawned her breakthrough hit "Say So" and the Grammy-winning "Kiss Me More" with SZA — were merely created so she could make money.

"planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it," she tweeted. "now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop."

