Penn. Community Fills the Streets to Say Goodbye to Ill Dog on His 'Last Walk Around' the Block

Mellow is a beloved neighbor that will be dearly missed.

The people of Dupont, Pennsylvania, recently rallied around the canine when they learned Mellow was diagnosed with lymphoma and isn't expected to live through June.

Many neighbors learned the sad news through flyers titled "Mellow's Last Walk Around Dupont," shared by Mellow's owner, Kevin. Kevin dropped off flyers in the mailboxes of many community members about his pup's health and something special he wanted to do for the dog before the pet died.

"My name is Mellow, and I have been living in Dupont since September 2019 with my owner Kevin," the note, which featured several photos of Mellow, started.

"You may have noticed us walking in the neighborhood twice a day, every day — rain, snow, or shine. Some neighbors may have pet me or given me treats before, while others I may only know through their own dogs that say hello to me as we pass by. Regardless of how well we know each other, you have made my life so much richer than any rescue dog could have hoped for. I am grateful to have such caring neighbors and live in a community that looks out for one another so well," the letter continued.

Mellow and Kevin concluded the letter with the news that Mellow would likely be "leaving for doggie heaven in June" due to his cancer and wanted to go on one last walk with the neighborhood before that happened.

To make this wish possible, Kevin set up a community farewell walk for Mellow on June 3 to allow the canine to "say goodbye face-to-face." The letters Kevin dispersed in his neighborhood also included information about the walk and a map of Kevin and Mellow's planned path.

KJ Warunek doesn't live in Mellow's immediate vicinity, but she heard about the pet's farewell walk through the community page she runs for the Dupont area.

"I run the town's community page, and a member sent the photo of Mellow's letter to his neighbors to be approved for posting. I was in tears when I read it and said to my husband Mark, 'We need to go see him on his final walk,'" Warunek recalls.

Warunek attended the June 3 event and was moved by how many people showed up to offer the dog love and support.

"There were at least 20 people on every corner of his walk to say their goodbyes. It was so amazing to see our community bond over a dog," she tells PEOPLE.

"The children in town were so excited to see this dog. Some even made signs that read, 'We Love Mellow,'" she adds.

Mellow seemed to enjoy the attention and extra affection too. Warunek says the canine's tail was wagging throughout his walk.

"Mellow is the sweetest boy. He was very gentle with everyone, and he was soaking up all the attention. He knew that it was his day!" Warunek says, adding that she felt a special connection to Mellow and Kevin, despite meeting them for the first time on June 3.

"As a person who lost a dog to lymphoma and knowing how fast and aggressive it is, we're just happy he's still getting around," she shares.

Warunek was so moved by Mellow's sweetness and the kindness his community showed him that she shared photos from the dog's farewell walk with the Facebook page Dogspotting Society. The post received over 9,000 interactions and helped spread Mellow's story nationwide.

"It's truly amazing how one animal can bring the whole entire world together. I'm still in shock!" Warunek says of the reaction.