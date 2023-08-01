How Do You Prevent Stress-Induced Biting in Dogs? An Expert Trainer's Advice for Pet Parents

Stress can bring out uncharacteristic behaviors in dogs, but there can be ways to keep these reactions at bay.

Stress-induced biting in dogs made headlines in July after members of the U.S. Secret Service reportedly raised concerns about President Joe Biden's German shepherd Commander in email correspondence.

In the emails — obtained by the conservative group Judicial Watch through Freedom of Information requests — staffers wrote that the 22-month-old dog was reportedly involved in at least biting 10 incidents, according to CNN.

The White House commented on Commander's behavior in a statement shared with PEOPLE: "The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone. They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise," the statement read.

"The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe," the statement added.

PEOPLE spoke with celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy about some canines' tendency to bite when stressed and what dog owners can do to curb this behavior in a healthy way.

Joy, a professional dog trainer who has trained her four pups to appear in films, TV shows, and trick competitions, says many canines who tend to bite when stressed can learn better behaviors when given a chance.

"I don't want people to feel that if their dog is a biter, it's black and white," she says, adding that with all the different training methods available to pet parents, there is a good chance you "can find a manageable solution for your dog."

Read on for Joy's tips on how to help prevent stress-induced biting in dogs.



Study Your Dog's Body Language

"I'm always a big proponent of learning how to read your dog's body language," Joy says. She advises finding a course a local shelter or dog trainer offers about the basics of canine body language and what different postures mean. Plus, when pet parents take time to observe their dog's reactions, they can learn the body language cues specific to their pet.

Learning dog body language basics can help dog owners identify when their pet is stressed, allowing them to help their canine calm down before things escalate.

Joy says dog owners should look out for lip-licking, especially because "lip licking is one of the first signs before a dog may bite."

Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty

Maintain a Routine

"Dogs love routine," Joy shares, so when a dog owner is changing their pet's environment, they should try to keep some elements the same.

For pet parents planning to do something their dog might find stressful — like going on vacation or hosting a party — Joy recommends keeping dogs on the same feeding and walk schedule to provide them with some comforting normalcy.

Keep Your Dog's Body and Mind Active

"Dogs need physical exercise and mental stimulation," Joy says, especially high-drive dogs like German shepherds and border collies. Dogs without this stimulation can turn to destructive behaviors to blow off their pent-up, stressed-out energy.

Joy advises dog owners to provide their pets with physical exercise daily, perhaps providing extra playtime ahead of potentially stressful situations. Puzzle toys are also a great way to help dogs de-stress, according to the trainer.

"That's going to help burn off some of this mental energy that they need to work out," she says.

Start Training Early

While not all dog owners are caring for puppies, those who are can start gently discouraging biting behaviors early.

"If you have a puppy that is really excited when they go to play with you, and they go to nip at your clothes or hands, redirecting with a toy or another object that's not your clothes or your skin is a great way to teach the dog what's appropriate for them to bite," Joy says.

Jena Ardell/Getty

Visit the Vet

Regular vet visits are vital to keeping a pet healthy. For pet parents with dogs that suddenly started exhibiting biting behaviors, Joy recommends an extra visit to the vet.



"Maybe there's a cracked tooth or a really, really bad ear infection," the trainer says of the painful problems a vet could find that could also cause a dog to start biting.



Get Help from Professionals

"Seek a professional dog trainer who has experience with cases similar to yours," Joy says, adding that there are certified dog trainers of all sorts to help pet parents safely curb biting behaviors in canines.

"We're all trying to figure out our dogs and make them the best they can be. Work with someone who can help you discover those underlying issues and find new methods and new ways to make your dog's life great."

Joy also recommends contacting a board-certified veterinary behaviorist.

"The veterinary behaviorist is going to know some deep psychology about dogs, and they're also going to be able to prescribe medication if needed. A dog trainer can't do that," she says.

