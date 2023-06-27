Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He 'Discovered' He Has Another Son as He Wishes Him a Happy Birthday

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is revealing a recent family discovery.



While paying tribute to his first wife, Beth, on the fourth anniversary of her death, the A&E star, 70, shared in an Instagram post that he recently "discovered" he has another son.

"For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life," began Chapman, whose wife Beth died from throat cancer in June 2019 at the age of 51. "But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day."

"So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning," he added, noting that the photo features his son Jon and his wife Jodi.



"The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON," he continued. "For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems."

"Happy birthday son, love you both," Chapman concluded.

Along with Jon, Chapman is father to 12 other children from previous relationships.



In September 2021, Chapman and current wife Francie Frane wed in the midst of family drama with his daughter, Bonnie, who shared a public statement on Facebook accusing Chapman of racism, homophobia and cheating on her mom, Beth.

Chapman denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE at the time: "Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."

