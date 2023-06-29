Dog Siblings Living in Different States Reunite After Finding Each Other on Instagram (Exclusive)

It was a furry family reunion years in the making for Augie and Puffin.

Until June 25, the last time the 5-year-old sibling dogs had seen each other was when they were tiny puppies.

Augie's pet parent, Karolina Chwistek, picked up Augie the Cavachon from a responsible licensed breeder in Massachusetts in January 2018 and brought the puppy home to New Jersey.

Puffin, a pup in the same litter, went home with Laura Green, who resides in Austin, Texas, around the same time.

It seemed like the littermates would never cross paths again until an Instagram post changed everything.

In November 2020, Chwistek posted a picture of Augie on his Instagram (@augiemichels) to celebrate the dog's birthday.

Canine siblings Augie and Puffin at their reunion in Austin. Courtesy Karolina Chwistek and Laura Green

Not long after the post went up, Chwistek received a direct message from Green saying, "I've noticed our dogs look exactly the same, and now they have the same birthday," Chwistek tells PEOPLE.

Like Chwistek, Green started an Instagram account for her adorable pup Puffin. According to Chwistek, Green followed Augie's account for a while through Puffin's Instagram and noticed the similarities between the two dogs but didn't act on the feeling until Augie shared a birthday post on Puffin's birthday.

Augie and Puffin's owners started messaging about their pets' history and soon confirmed what they both expected: the dogs were siblings!

"Same mother, same litter, same birthday," Chwistek summarizes.

Augie preparing to fly to Texas to reunite with his canine sister. Courtesy Karolina Chwistek and Laura Green

After learning about this adorable connection, Green and Chwistek knew they wanted their dogs to reunite so the pups could have quality sibling bonding time.

The opportunity for that meet-up arrived in June 2023, when Chwistek's husband had to travel to Austin for work. Chwistek and Augie decided to tag along on the trip and turn it into a dog reunion vacation.

Green and Puffin agreed to the plan, and on June 25, Augie and Puffin reunited at a dog-friendly coffee shop in Austin.

Chwistek said bringing the dogs together was like reuniting old friends. Both pups happily sat down side-by-side and posed for photos with giant smiles.

Augie and Puffin, sibling Cavachons, at their reunion in Austin. Courtesy Karolina Chwistek and Laura Green

The meet-up allowed the dogs' owners to connect and discover how alike their pets are.

"We quickly found out that both sit down during walks if we don't go in the exact direction they want, and they will literally jump over puddles because they both hate to get their paws wet," Chwistek says of some of the pups' similarities.

"They have the same temperament. They are both sweet little pups with a bit of sass," she adds.

Augie the dog with his owner Karolina Chwistek and Puffin the Cavachon with her owner Laura Green. Courtesy Karolina Chwistek and Laura Green

After spending a few hours together and "snapping a million photos," the dog siblings parted ways. The goodbye took a little longer than planned because the pups are "so similar looking that we had to check we had the right dog when we left," Chwistek shares.

Now that they have found each other, Augie and Puffin don't plan to let years go by before they hang out again.

Chwistek and Green see this recent reunion as the first of many get-togethers. The dog owners hope they can find more of the dogs' siblings and have a full-blown family reunion in the future.