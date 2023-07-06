Rescue Team Helps Dog That Survived Long Fall Off Colorado Mountaintop Reunite with Her Family

The Alpine Rescue Team saved a 3-year-old Aussiedoodle named Zola on Sunday after the pup fell from Torreys Peak

By
Published on July 6, 2023 04:13PM EDT
Colorado 14er Torreys peak with Beautiful high altitude alpine landscape with snow capped peaks, Rocky Mountains
Photo:

Getty

A rescue group sprang into action after a pup fell off the east side of Torreys Peak in Colorado on Sunday.

The Alpine Rescue Team received a call about the dog in need earlier this week. The team was told that a 3-year-old Aussiedoodle named Zola had fallen down Torreys Peak, and the pet's owners, who were with the dog at the time of the accident, were unsure if the canine survived the fall.

Alpine Rescue Team spokesperson Jake Smith told VailDaily that the side of the mountain that the dog tumbled down was "pretty sheer." Torreys Peak has a 14,267-foot summit.

"There was definitely a part of them that was probably preparing for the worst," Smith said of the owners, who did not know where Zola was located after the fall.

"When we met them at the top, they were pretty somber. As they learned the dog was alive and we were going to move forward with the rescue, I think they were pretty ecstatic," he added to the outlet.

Seven volunteers spent eight hours tracking down the Zola, eventually spotting her with binoculars stuck on the face of the mountain.

According to VailDaily, it's estimated that the dog fell 600 feet before resting on the sheer mountain face. Members of the Alpine Rescue Team hiked to the dog's location and checked on her well-being.

"When we were able to get closer visual contact with the dog, we could see she was still alive but was injured — not critically injured but not able to get down on her own," Smith said of Zola.

Images on the rescue team's Facebook show the pup as a little black dot on the face of the mountain, surrounded by stretches of white snow.

Since Zola needed assistance getting down the mountain, the Alpine Rescue Team zipped the pup into a rescue bag and completed the "technical rescue" by hiking the pet back to her grateful family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pup reportedly had some abrasions and wouldn't walk on her back leg after the fall, but is otherwise unharmed after the scary plunge.

"She was so mellow for us," Smith said of Zola. "She was so sweet. She just sat in a backpack. We tried to get her some water, and we had some snacks with us because she had been there for almost 8 hours at that point. She was just super tired and super relieved."

The rescue team noted on social media that it was "incredibly happy" to have returned Zola to her owners.

Related Articles
missing stoughton woman
Police Describe Rescue of Woman Found Stuck in Mud at State Park, Can’t 'Speculate on How She Got There'
Police Dog Recovery
New York Police Dog Makes 'Remarkable Recovery' After Getting Stabbed 12 Times on Duty
Oklahoma Humane Society finds dog in carrier hanging on rescueâs front door
Chihuahua Abandoned at Pet Adoption Center's Doors During Summer Heat: 'He's Doing Good'
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUiI8jOhDs/
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon'
Glen Powell adopts a puppy
Glen Powell Adopts Adorable Puppy and Thanks California Rescue for 'Making Me a Dad'
Christina Hall Takes Her Dogs to a Pet Communicator
Christina Hall Brings French Bulldog Cash to Animal Empath After Pet 'Won't Stop' Barking
NYPD Officers Save Man
NYPD Officers Rescue Subway Commuter Who Fell on Tracks After Medical Emergency
Tamra Judge Gets a New Dog
Tamra Judge Adopts Dog One Year After Beloved Pit Bull's Death: 'No Better Way to Honor Bronx'
Liz Isaac holds her daughter, Alessandria, before bedtime in their room at Harvest Home in Los Angeles, California.
Homeless Mom Transforms Life After Learning She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Strong Enough to Face Anything’ (Exclusive)
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
Pink Grasshopper perched on a grass stem closeup
Stunning, Pink Grasshopper Spotted in a Welsh Garden: 'Vivid Color'
Jake Tapper Announces His 12-Year-Old Dog Winston is Dead: âBest Boy Ever'
Jake Tapper's 'Sweet' Australian Terrier Winston Dead at 12: ‘He Was a Very Good Boy'
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
Lily Silva-Lopez, Obituary Photo
Colorado 16-Year-Old Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Her Younger Brother
Alligator found inside house, gained access through pet door
Alligator Enters Louisiana Home Through Doggy Door at Night and Dog Warns the Owners: 'Quite an Experience'
haroun
Photographer Breaks ‘Stoic’ Cat Stereotypes by Snapping Pics of Them ‘Crazy’ on Catnip