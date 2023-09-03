Dog Patiently Plays with Rescue Puppy She Realizes Is Blind in Sweet Video (Exclusive)

“They changed their play to adapt to his disability," the dogs' owner, Sarah Elliot, tells PEOPLE

By Erin Clements
Published on September 3, 2023 02:55PM EDT

When Sarah Elliot brought home a blind rescue puppy named Sherman in June, she wasn’t sure if her other dog, Wicket, knew he was visually impaired — until she witnessed a sweet moment between the canine pair.

Elliot, who lives in Calgary, Canada, shared a TikTok video of Sherman and Wicket, playing with a soft toy last week. In the clip, Wicket sets the toy in front of Sherman for him to smell before each pooch begins tugging at it from their respective sides.

Elliot tells PEOPLE she was impressed with how patient Wicket was being — especially when Sherman lost his grip on the toy and Wicket waited for him to regain it.

Sherman and Wicket the Dogs

Sarah Elliot

“She didn't try and just run away with it, like, ‘Oh, I won,'” she says. “She was like, ‘Play with me. Okay, I'll wait.’” 

Elliot says when she first got Sherman, the two dogs would play on the floor inside. Sherman, who’s almost 9 months old, is about 100 pounds and would bump into the walls and furniture. So, they began wrestling on the couch instead, so Sherman wouldn’t get hurt.

“It's like she helped him,” Elliot says. “They changed their play to adapt to his disability, which was cool.”

Sherman and Wicket the Dogs

Sarah Elliot

Elliot says after posting the video, she read many comments from people with dogs who are visually or hearing impaired sharing similar stories.

She describes Sherman as a “goofball” who fits in well with her brood of pets, which also includes an older cat named Toby, and two kittens, Pork and Beans.

“He just likes to have fun,” she says of Sherman, who she was told is a mastiff mix. “Everywhere we go, people just love him.”

Wicket, a one-and-a-half-year-old boxer, is also “super goofy.”

“Wicket has an unreal amount of energy,” Elliot says. “Sometimes Sherman's like, ‘I need a nap,’ and Wicket's like, ‘But we should play still.’ It's pretty funny. She's really, really silly too, because I've got videos of Wicket completely upside down on the couch, trying to play with Sherman and just being so crazy all the time.”

Elliot says playing with Wicket has helped Sherman adjust to his new home — and Sherman has helped Wicket too.

Sherman and Wicket the Dogs

Sarah Elliot

Elliot had a 9-year-old dog named Luna who died earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer. Wicket had grown up with Luna and had never been alone before.

“Wicket developed some anxiety and she was kind of insecure,” Elliot says. “Then, once we got Sherman, I could really see she settled down. She's more confident. She's just more comfortable and calm and relaxed.”

“They seem so close,” she added. “They cuddle, they play together all the time. They're so comfortable together. They have their little routine. It's really special. I think they mesh really well.”

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker adopted cat and Chris Evans adopted dog
7 Stars Who Adopted Pets from Sets
A rare Amur Tiger dying at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado after a freak accident
Amur Tiger Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Falling Off Bench at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Barney the cat smiling
Barney the 9-Year-Old Cat Finds Forever Home After Waiting His Entire Life to Be Adopted
Alligator spotted in New Jersey Lake.
Alligator Spotted in New Jersey Lake Still at Large After a Week of Eluding Authorities
Giant Panda Tian Tian Birthday Smithsonian's National Zoo
Smithsonian's National Zoo Panda Treated to Sweet 26th Birthday Celebration
Sarah Jessica Parker MAX And Just Like That... Season 2 - Episode 11
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Adopted Carrie Bradshaw's Cat from 'And Just Like That...'
missing cat bob
Kansas Cat Found 1,200 Miles Away in North Carolina 10 Years After He Went Missing
Fire Station Support Dog
Connecticut Fire Department Adopts Beagle Puppy Firefighters Rescued from Hot Car
Delta Airlines flight
Woman Claims Delta Airlines Lost Her Dog at Atlanta Airport: 'I Am Truly Desperate'
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Pic with Daughter Lola in Honor of National Dog Day
Kelly Ripa Channels 'Dog Days of Summer' in Sweet Photo with Daughter Lola and Dog Lena
South Carolina Zoo Will Permanently Close Following Settlement in PETA Lawsuit
South Carolina Zoo Will Permanently Close Following Settlement in PETA Lawsuit
Zookeeper raises gorilla
Baby Gorilla Who Was Nursed Back to Health by Zookeeper Returns to Primate Family
Dog Found
Loose Dog Jumps into Police Car with 'Please Help' Note Attached to Her Collar
Dolly Parton pet care brand Doggy Parton extended
Dolly Parton Adds New Products with a 'Little Extra Sparkle' to Her Doggy Parton Pet Line
Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Halle Berry, Brooke Shields, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Fort Wayne Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan
Indiana Children's Zoo Announces Death of Baby Orangutan: His Time 'Will Be Cherished'