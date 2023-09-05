Dog Missing Leg Spreads Confidence as Therapy Pet for Children with Limb Differences (Exclusive)

Chance the therapy dog visits Shriners Children's Lexington to help children navigate overwhelming hospital visits and life with a limb difference

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 05:52PM EDT
Therapy dog with missing leg helps children
Chance the therapy dog visiting a patient at Shriners Children's Lexington. Photo:

Shrinerâs Childrenâs Lexington

Chance is making the most of his second chance at life by comforting others.

The rescue dog is the first therapy dog to work at Shriners Children's Lexington. Before going through training and getting his job at the Kentucky hospital, Chance was found starving to death with a bullet lodged in his shoulder.

Animal lovers from Camp Jean Rescue provided Chance with much-needed medical care and affection, but these efforts were not enough to save the dog's front leg. To treat the damage caused by Chance's bullet wound, veterinarians removed the dog's left front leg, collarbone, and shoulder.

Chance acclimated quickly to losing a limb and soon charmed an adopter.

Therapy dog with missing leg helps children

Shrinerâs Childrenâs Lexington

"I rescued Chance six weeks after his amputation. After seeing how gentle and intelligent he was, as well as obedient, I decided to pursue getting him pet therapy certified. As a former nurse at Shriners, I knew I wanted to focus on visiting patients with limb deficiencies," Andrea White, Chance's mom and handler, tells PEOPLE.

Chance and White completed therapy pet training through Love on a Leash, and soon, the pooch was pawing through the halls of Shriners Children's Lexington as a certified therapy dog, visiting kids with limb differences like him.

"Most visits occur in the clinic exam rooms, and the kids just light up when we walk in. Many of them get down on the floor to be closer to him, as do parents and siblings. Everyone is very curious about how he lost his leg," White says of what a typical visit with Chance entails.

Therapy dog with missing leg helps children
Chance a rescue dog and therapy dog at Shriners Children's Lexington.

Shrinerâs Childrenâs Lexington

The dog's "eager to please" personality means he is often delighted to get to work and help kids navigate living with a limb difference.

"He knows he is 'going to work' and gets excited as we're pulling into the parking lot of the hospital, White shares.

The families Chance visits are equally pleased to spend time with the dog.

"Meeting Chance was such an unexpectedly profound experience for our family," says Emily Yost, whose 4-year-old son, Arlo, is a prosthetics patient at Shriner Children's Lexington. "With Chance, I could tell there was another level of relatability and compassion coming from our son. He had a ton of questions after the visit about what happened to Chance and what we could do to help him further."

Therapy dog with missing leg helps children
Chance the therapy dog visiting a patient at Shriners Children's Lexington.

Shrinerâs Childrenâs Lexington

"We explained to Arlo that just like him, Chance is and will be OK and can do anything he puts his puppy mind to — just like Arlo does every day," she adds.

The hospital employees can also feel the positive shift that Chance brings with him.

"Seeing Chance takes away a lot of anxiety and stress around a lengthy visit to our prosthetics clinic," says Beth English, a certified therapeutic recreational therapist at the hospital. "A lot of visits for prosthetics can be over an hour long, so visiting with Chance gives patients and families something to look forward to. The smiles on the patients' and families' faces show it all."

Therapy dog with missing leg helps children
Chance the therapy dog visiting a patient at Shriners Children's Lexington.

Shrinerâs Childrenâs Lexington

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Chance isn't working, he is still spending time with friends. At home, he is either stuck to White's side or playing with his rescue dog sibling, Sadie.

White hopes Chance's work inspires animal lovers to support therapy dog programs, which aren't only in hospitals but in nursing homes, schools, airports, libraries, and more as well.

Related Articles
pedigree cutest rescue voting stage ROLLOUT
Meet the 10 Pups Vying for the Title of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Favorite
3d Pets Invincible dogs Credit: Leeor Wild
Unstoppable Pups with Prostheses Are the Adorable Superstars of the New Apple Campaign
Barney the cat smiling
Barney the 9-Year-Old Cat Finds Forever Home After Waiting His Entire Life to Be Adopted
Dog Who Survived Gunshot Finds Home
Rescue German Shepherd Who Survived Gunshot Wound to the Head Finds a New Home in Kentucky
Joey King attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France
Joey King Says It's 'Incredible' to Watch Her Rescue Dog Grow: She Used to Be 'Terrified of Everything' (Exclusive)
Dogs in a state of neglect seen at an animal cruelty investigation led by BISSELL Pet Foundation at the property of a failed animal rescue on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Newton, Miss.
Over 70 Dogs Saved from Flooded Properties Where the Pets Were Left Tied Up and Stranded for Days
dog bite prevention
How Do You Prevent Stress-Induced Biting in Dogs? An Expert Trainer's Advice for Pet Parents
Dog Graduation, Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools
Therapy Dog Attends Graduation at N.J. School After Becoming Students' 'Collective Best Friend' (Exclusive)
Thank You! Thank You! Thank You for... - South Plains SPCA
Matted Dog Found in Cornfield Goes Through Stunning Transformation After Losing Pounds of Fur
Army Veteran Christy Gardner trains service dogs for other veterans
This Army Veteran's Service Dog Saved Her Life; Now She Trains Service Dogs For Other Vets
Duke the Cat Joins San Francisco International Airport's Wag Brigade
San Francisco Airport Adds First Cat to Its Therapy Animal Team that Comforts Travelers
Georgia Navy vet, 27, spends $81,000 on limb-lengthening surgery after being rejected by women for being too short - with painful op boosting his height from 5'5 to 6' Dynzell Sigers, 27, was previously 5ft 5in and now he is 6ft tall post-surgery
Georgia Man Paid $80K for Painful Limb Lengthening Surgery After Crush Rejected Him: 'Feel Like a New Man'
Retired Military Dogs up for adoption Courtesy of Mission K9 Rescue
Bring Home a Hero! Rescue Helps Retired Working Dogs Experience the Joy of Finding a Family
Pit Bull Rescued and Learning Play Therapy
'Excitable' Pit Bull Puts Energy into Therapy Dog Training After Rescue Saves Him from Kill List
Dog Meat Rescue Dogs Find Homes
17 Golden Retrievers Among the 22 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Farms and Flown to U.S. to Find Homes
PAWS OF HOPE ANIMAL RESCUE
3-Legged Dog Missing for 246 Days Is Back Home in Iowa City Thanks to Local Animal Rescue Group