Dog Missing for 3 Years Reunites with Sister of Late Owner: 'He's All We Had to Remember Her'

A Philadelphia animal shelter reunited the deaf pit bull with his family in Memphis thanks to the dog's microchip

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 03:46 PM
Dog missing for 3 years found in Philly
Dee and Bentley's heartwarming reunion. Photo:

ACCT Philly/Facebook

Bentley, a dog who went missing three years ago in Memphis, Tenn., was reunited with his late owner's sister, Dee, thanks to the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly).

Earlier this month, ACCT Philly found the pit bull wandering around Philadelphia and brought the dog to its shelter. At the shelter, Bentley was scanned for a microchip, ACCT Philly said in a Facebook post.

A pet microchip is a microchip about the size of a grain of rice that can be loaded with a pet's contact and health information and then implanted under the skin, where it painlessly remains for a pet's lifetime. When scanned, the microchip provides veterinarians and shelters access to the information loaded on the chip.

ACCT Philly found a microchip on Bentley, but when the shelter attempted to call the owner listed, however, it was her sister, Dee, that picked up the phone.

She informed the shelter that Bentley's owner died during his time away from home and that she was "overjoyed" to hear the dog was safe.

A couple of weeks after he was found, Bentley was reunited with Dee in a heartwarming moment that ACCT Philly included in their post. The video shows Bentley howling and wagging his tail when he sees Dee.

“I missed you so much,” she tells the pit bull in the clip while sitting on the grass to hug him. “Come here, baby.”

In the same video, Dee shares how the pup went missing three years earlier.

"My sister was walking him, and she fell down 'cause she had cancer," she says through tears, explaining that the pair "looked for him and we couldn't find him."

"I don't know how he got all the way to Philadelphia, but I am so grateful," she continues, petting the smiling dog. "He was all we had to remember her by."

"Bentley, I love you so much," she tells the pit bull in the emotional video, adding, "You don't know what this means to me."

Dee also shared that she never gave up trying to find her late sister's pup, despite not being "in the best of health."

Although ACCT Philly said it considered using volunteer pilots to get Bentley back to Tennessee, the shelter ultimately enlisted the help of a pet transportation service called Whiskers, Tails & Scales Transport to get Bentley to his Memphis home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an update posted by the service on Tuesday, Whiskers, Tails & Scales said that Bentley is "doing great" and shared that the dog is deaf. According to the post, the pup knows some "basic sign language commands."

Dee and Bentley spend a lot of time together in Memphis, as Dee has received permission to bring Bentley to work with her, where the pit bull lays "right at her feet."

Related Articles
Donatello the Shelter Dog
Pit Bull Overlooked by Adopters for 4 Years Is Still Hoping to Find a Best Friend and New Home
dog rescued from train tracks
'Deserving' Dog Rescued from Philadelphia Train Tracks Gets Adopted and Finds 'Nothing But Love'
PAWS OF HOPE ANIMAL RESCUE
3-Legged Dog Missing for 246 Days Is Back Home in Iowa City Thanks to Local Animal Rescue Group
Dog Rescued from Alleged Puppy Mill Turns Out to Be Missing Pet
Tenn. Family Reunites with Dog Missing 2 Years After Pet Is Saved from Alleged N.J. Puppy Mill
Rescue Dog to Become Service Animal
Dog Who Walked Home Alone After Owner's Death in Hit-and-Run Will Train to Be a Service Animal
Dog left with note reunited with owner
Animal Shelter Helps Woman Reunite with Beloved Dog Who Was Abandoned Without Her Permission
lost cat found
Missing Cat Named Lucky Found Safe 1,500 Miles Away from Home: 'Lucky Was Lucky'
NYC Woman Rescues Abandoned Dog in Subway After Seeing Instagram Post: 'Craziest Stoop Find Yet'
Woman Saves Dog Abandoned at N.Y.C. Subway Station After Seeing Instagram Post: 'Craziest Stoop Find'
Dog waiting to Be Adopted Has Spiriting lifting Meet Up with Littermate Thanks to DNA Test
Dog Waiting to Be Adopted for Over a Year Has Exciting Reunion with Sister Pup Thanks to DNA Test
dog in shelter for 700 days
Pit Bull Still Hoping for a Home After 763 Days in the Shelter Without Adoption Interest
Dog lost on vacation found years later
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
dog found nailed in box recovers and adopted
Dog Abandoned in Sealed Wooden Box Officially Adopted by the Oklahoma Rescuer Who Saved Him
Dog found in Travelers Rest reunited with owner after 7 years apart
New Mexico Dog Missing for 7 Years Found 1,700 Miles Away Walking Down South Carolina Road
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Found at Florida Motel and Reunited with Owner
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Tampa Dog Was Rescued After Child Found Him On Walk Home From School
Florida Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Child Walking to School Spots the Distressed Pet
dog rescued from freezing river
North Carolina Woman Dives into 'Turbulent Currents' to Rescue 'Traumatized and Shaking' Dog