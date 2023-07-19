Dog Lost at Sea with Sailor for Months Adopted by Crew Member Who Helped Rescue Them

The Australian sailor who spent months adrift at sea with his dog shared that a crew member who helped in their rescue would adopt the pup.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued last week after setting off on a 3,000-mile sailing trip from Le Paz, Mexico to French Polynesia in April.

A few weeks after disembarking, a storm damaged their catamaran and wiped out all of Shaddock's electronic devices, preventing him from contacting anyone for help, reported 9News in Australia.

Shaddock told the outlet he relied on his fishing gear to catch food — which he ate raw — and gathered rainwater to drink while he and Bella waited for rescue. Three months later, a helicopter that had been accompanying the tuna trawler Maria Delia spotted Shaddock’s boat off the coast of Mexico.

During a press conference in Manzanillo, Mexico, on Tuesday, the sailor shared that a crew member from that ship will adopt Bella, whom he described as "amazing" and "something else."

"Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico," he said. "She’s the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn’t let me go. I tried to find a home for her three times and she just kept following me onto the water. She’s a lot braver than I am, that’s for sure."

Fiserhman Genaro Rosales was given Bella under the condition that he promise to take care of her, the Associated Press and The New York Post reported.

Per the news agency, the loyal pup didn't leave the boat until Shaddock had driven away on Tuesday.



Tim Shaddock and dog Bella. HANDOUT/Grupomar/AFP via Getty

Physiology professor Mike Tipton, who works at the University of Portsmouth's extreme environment laboratory, told Sky News that Bella may have also made a "difference" in his survival.

"He had companionship," Tipton told the outlet. "Once you’ve got enough food and water, then I think the dog has an advantage. Your survival time is as long as you can keep collecting water, getting occasional food and doing things that help you stay positive."



Shaddock, who worried that he "didn't think" he'd make it, said on Tuesday that he plans to return to Australia soon to see friends and family.

While Shaddock said he loves the water, he doesn't have any plans to set sail anytime soon.

"I'll always be in the water, I don't know how far out in the ocean again I'll be, I just love nature," he said.