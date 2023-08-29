Loose Dog Jumps into Police Car with 'Please Help' Note Attached to Her Collar

Wisconsin's Platteville Police Department is searching for Lola the dog's owner

Published on August 29, 2023 02:15PM EDT
Dog Found
A loose dog jumped into a police squad car in Wisconsin wearing a collar with a note attached that read "Please help.". Photo:

Platteville WI Police Department

A determined dog knew how to get help after finding herself alone in a park.

On Friday, the Platteville Police Department (PPD) in Wisconsin responded to a report of a loose dog, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. When an officer arrived at Moundview Park, a female dog ran up and hopped into the officer's vehicle.

"This sweet girl came right over to the officer and jumped in the squad," the post added.

Dog Found
A dog named Bailey was loose in a Wisconsin park.

Platteville WI Police Department

The officer looked over the canine after she jumped in the car and discovered the dog was wearing a pink collar with a handwritten note attached to it that read, "Please help, take me to a shelter. My name is Lola."

As it appears the pet may have gotten lost or been abandoned, the PPD has asked for "the public's assistance in finding Lola's original 'owners.'" "We would like to speak with them," they wrote on Facebook.

Dog Found
The loose dog was found with a handwritten note attached to its collar.

Platteville WI Police Department

Authorities have temporarily taken in Lola as the PPD investigates her background. According to a municipal ordinance, it is illegal to abandon animals in Platteville.

In a similar story in February, a smart-thinking rescue dog who went missing from her home in Texas managed to find her way back to safety. After the dog's owner contacted the Animal Rescue League of El Paso — where she had recently adopted the pet, named Bailey — the shelter posted about the dog on social media, asking people to keep an eye out for the lost pup.

But Bailey surprised everyone by turning up at the shelter — which is 10 miles away from her home — and ringing the doorbell looking for help just two days after going missing.

"Bailey is now safe. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped — we thank you. As we know, dogs are incredible. Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15 a.m., saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run," the rescue posted, including a photo of the resourceful dog captured by a doorbell camera.

"These dogs are smarter than people give them credit for. How did she know what direction to go?" Loretta Hyde, the founder of Animal Rescue League of El Paso, told KFOX14.

