The 34 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs of 2022

Whether your dog will be dressed as a cow or an astronaut this year, we’ve compiled the best picks across categories like food, animals, and pop culture to make your pet stand out from the rest in the neighborhood.

Rhoads suggests working ahead to get your dog used to their Halloween costume. “Creating a positive experience for your pup means starting before Halloween,” she says. “Set aside time to practice wearing the costume and watch for signs of anxiety. Yawning, lip licking, shaking off, and turning away are all signs your pup is feeling nervous or anxious. By slowly introducing the costume with positive reinforcement, your pup will begin to think that wearing a costume for a short time is fun and will win them affectionate attention,” she says, cautioning that you should “rethink your pup’s costume if they are uncomfortable.”

“If you want to dress up your pup, make sure their costume is something that they are used to wearing, comfortable, and doesn’t restrict movement — like going potty, or drinking water,” Dogtopia environmental biologist Lorraine Rhoads tells PEOPLE. Even the cutest costumes can be derailed by a dog’s anxiety. “Halloween night is fun for us, but often confusing and scary to dogs,” says Rhoads. “It can be very frightening to your dog if the inflatable dinosaur costume at the door smells like the neighbor’s child, but doesn’t look or sound like her."

Forget your own ensemble, the Halloween costume that draws the most attention will be the one your dog is wearing. Halloween costumes for dogs span the gamut of adorable, hilarious, and everything in between. When you’re planning a look for your furry companion, you should consider the size of the dog, materials, and durability of the costume. (Will your dog chew through it? Is it machine-washable?)

Frisco Front Walking Granny Pet Costume View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume would be best for a small dog without pointy ears since it has a wig component. Who It's Not Good For It might not be ideal for a larger dog since it doesn’t seem super secure and would be shaken off easily. Calling all grannies! This adorable costume can transform your dog into one of The Golden Girls, with arms, a gray wig, and smock dress to boot. The costume fits lightly around your dog’s neck and hangs down so it doesn’t restrict movement too much, and the wig can be secured with an adjustable string under their chin. As it’s not super secure, this costume is for short-term wear only and would be best for smaller dogs who won’t shake it off as easily. Price at time of publish: $6.64-$15.29 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, synthetic fabric | Machine Washable: No

California Costume Collections Holy Hound Pet Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This costume would be good for a calmer dog since it has multiple pieces and goes around the legs. Who It's Not Good For It might not be as ideal for a high energy dog since the front pants are a little restrictive and could rip with lots of jumping and excitement. Just because you dress your dog like a bishop doesn’t mean they’ll act like a saint. But it’s a hilarious costume, so you might as well. The Holy Hound costume features a bishop’s hat and cape with golden and red accents for a pop of color on All Hallows Eve. And you can even dress up as a nun to stay on theme with your pup. The polyester material should be washable (though likely hand wash or spot clean only), and it’s said to fit small, medium, and large dogs. However, the design of this costume limits movement, so while it might be reminiscent of the Holy Spirit, it likely will not suit spirited dogs. Price at time of publish: $15.17-$19.99 Size: XS-L (Maltese-Golden Retriever) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: Not listed

Delifur Cowboy Rider Dog Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This comical costume would be fun for confident dogs who would either ignore it or have fun trying to shake off their rider. Who It's Not Good For This might not work for anxious dogs who would be uncomfortable with the stuffed cowboy sitting on their backs. Taking inspiration from old western movies, this cowboy costume turns your dog into a trusty steed. While the mechanics might seem fragile, pet parents say this costume holds up, even when a dog is running around for hours at a Halloween party. It will provide entertainment for anyone who encounters your dog, and enjoyment to your dog who will no doubt receive lots of attention. The material can be easily washed, and the costume fit seems to work well for dogs as small as Shitzus and as big as a Great Pyrenees. As one satisfied dog owner says, “everyone sleeps well after the dog rodeo.” Price at time of publish: $13.99 Size: XS-L (6-70 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, cotton blend | Machine Washable: Not listed

California Costumes UPS Dog Costume 4.9 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume is designed for large dogs like golden retrievers, labs, boxers, and more. Who It's Not Good For Since it only comes in size large, it wouldn’t be good for small dogs. This costume turns the tables on your dog chasing the mailman and transforms them into the mailman (or in this case UPS person). Made with polyester and polyurethane foam arms, this costume fits around your dog’s legs and fastens with velcro behind their neck. It even comes with a cute hat. It’s not machine washable, though you can remove the package and hand wash it. And if you want to match with your dog, might we suggest the pairing of Paulette Bonafonté, the hairdresser from Legally Blonde, and the UPS guy. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: L | Material: Polyester fabric and fiberfill, 100% polyurethane foam | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Front Walking Chef Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume is good for dogs who aren’t easily swayed to chew things. Who It's Not Good For Since there are little attachments like the chef’s spoon and pan, this costume might be too tempting for a super chewer to gnaw on. This adorable chef costume would make even Masterchef’s Gordon Ramsey smile. With a puffy hat, wooden spoon, and pan held by cotton stuffed arms, this chef’s costume is sure to get lots of laughs. It’s not machine washable due to all the pieces, but you can spot clean any spills or dirt spots. To create a fun photo, you could also place a tray of dog treats next to your pooch (if you can stop them from eating them right away!). Price at time of publish: $14.39-$17.99 Size: XS, L-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Cotton, natural fabric, polyester | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Front Walking Doctor Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For It should be good for dogs who aren’t tempted to chew on the arms. Who It's Not Good For It might not be good for a super excitable dog as it has sleeves which could easily rip. We need a doctor! This costume has melted our hearts. “Dr. Fluffy Pawtologist” will be a hit at any dog park or Halloween gathering. This doctor costume is fairly simple with attachments, only a 3D stethoscope sticks out from the front as well as the stuffed arms. It’s not machine washable (hand wash only!), but it's made with cotton and polyester, so it shouldn’t cause any itching. Move over Dr. McDreamy, Dr. McDog has arrived. Price at time of publish: $6-$10.44 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, cotton | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Front Walking Werewolf Dog & Cat Costume View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume would be fun for different sized dogs, but since it has a headpiece, it would be better for dogs with flat ears. Who It's Not Good For Due to all the faux fur, this would not be ideal for a dog who's prone to chewing and might ingest the hair or dogs with pointy ears due to the headpiece. If you want to dress your dog like their distant mystical relative — the werewolf — then you should add this costume to your cart. With faux fur ears and paws, and a flannel shirt for flair, this costume creates a funny take on a historically spooky character. The materials make for a comfortable wear, but alas it cannot be machine washed, so tell your dog to be careful when they're out doing werewolf things this Halloween. Price at time of publish: $9.59-$17.99 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, cotton, natural fabric, synthetic fabric | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume View On Chewy Who It's Good For This funny cow costume is great for a dog with flat ears that can wear the headpiece and who won’t mind the udder attached to the belly strap. Who It's Not Good For Since the cow ears fit snugly around the head, this costume wouldn’t be comfortable for dogs with pointy ears. Transforming your dog into a different animal at Halloween has no business being as funny as it is, and yet this cow costume will bring the house down. With a cow ear headpiece and udder on the belly strap, this costume mostly just sits on the dog’s back so it doesn’t restrict movement in any way. It says spot clean only, but the design of this costume doesn’t seem super fragile so you could probably put it in a gentle cycle with Woolite and cold water. Price at time of publish: $14.99-$16.99 Size: SX-XXL (3-60 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, synthetic fabric | Machine Washable: No

Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This mane is designed for medium to large dogs and would work best for dogs who won’t try to eat the wig. Who It's Not Good For It’s not designed for small dogs. Let your dog be king (or queen!) of the safari with this fun lion’s mane. It’s referred to as a wig due to all the faux fur, but it really fits over their head like a headband. It’s not super sturdy, and will likely come off with a couple head shakes, but it will certainly make for a roaring costume. It doesn’t list whether you can machine wash it, but the material is advertised as “easy to clean,” so you can likely machine wash it cold on a gentle cycle and hang it to dry. Price at time of publish: $14.58 Size: For medium and large dogs | Material: Polyester fiber, faux fur | Machine Washable: Not listed

Rypet Dog Bat Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This is an easy costume for a dog who doesn’t like costumes since the wings fit on like a normal harness. Who It's Not Good For It might not work for teething puppies since the wings are within reach of their teeth. This simple but classic bat costume attaches like a harness to make for easy wear. Made with felt, it wouldn’t be machine-washable, but you can spot clean as needed. The wings jut out a bit, but the only touch points on your dog are the strap across their chest and the one behind their legs. This is a more secure costume, so it would work well for larger dogs, but since the wings can be reached with a turn of the head, it might not survive a teething puppy. Price at time of publish: $13.99-$17.99 Size: XS-XL (7.5-29.1 inch neck) | Material: Felt cloth | Machine Washable: No

Mogoko Funny Dog Shark Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This costume is best for small and medium dogs due to the size range, as well as dogs that live in cold climates given the warm fleece material. Who It's Not Good For It might not be as good for large dogs because the sizes only suit up to 50-pound dogs, and dogs that hail from the south might overheat. Siri: play Baby Shark. Your dog is going to catch all the laughs with this adorable shark costume. The fleece material makes this costume a total winner because it’s comfy for your dog and machine washable — plus if you live in a cold climate, it will keep your pup warm. It fits over their head and front arms like a sweatshirt, but with the flair of Jaws. Price at time of publish: $13.49-$19.99 Size: S-XXXL (3-53 lbs.) | Material: Fleece, velvet | Machine Washable: Yes

Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This would work well for easygoing and confident dogs who won’t be daunted by the coverage of this costume. Who It's Not Good For Since this is a full-fledged costume that covers most of the dog, we wouldn’t recommend this for anxious dogs. Who doesn’t dig a dinosaur? This costume looks hilarious on all dog sizes, and though it’s not machine-washable, the polyester material should be easy to clean with a damp rag. The costume comes with a headpiece and a full dinosaur outfit, complete with tail. Since it’s worn on all four legs, it does restrict movement quite a bit and might be daunting to anxious dogs. But if your dog is unphased by clothing, this costume is a winner. Price at time of publish: $21.59-$23.99 Size: XS-XXL (3-60 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, synthetic fabric | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Snail Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume fits like a harness so would be good for excitable dogs that need something secure. Who It's Not Good For The headpiece might bother dogs with sensitive ears. There’s nothing sluggish about this snail costume — it’s bright, colorful, and sure to dazzle this Halloween. With two pieces made of polyester, the costume consists of a headpiece that fits between the ears and is secured down by a chin strap, as well as the main body of the costume that velcros under the dog’s belly and across their chest (and the shell of course!). It’s fairly secure, so if you have a rambunctious dog, this is a good option. Price at time of publish: $12.20-$16.99 Size: XS-XXXL | Material: Polyester, synthetic fabric | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Bumble Bee Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume would work for any size dog. Who It's Not Good For Since it covers a lot of the body, it might not be ideal for anxious dogs who don’t like clothing. The little antenna, the wings, and fuzzy stripes have us buzzing about this bumblebee costume. It comes with a headpiece and velcro straps to secure it onto your dog, however, we suspect the headpiece can be shaken off quite easily with more energetic dogs. Made with polyester, the material is fairly durable so in a pinch, you could likely wash it on a cold gentle cycle. Overall, this costume is hilarious and adorable, so it’s a winner in our book. Price at time of publish: $13.49-$16.99 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, synthetic fabric | Machine Washable: No

Pandaloon Panda Dog Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For These are custom fit (to an extent) costumes and they're primarily intended for small and medium dogs. Who It's Not Good For These costumes are not meant for large dogs. As seen on Shark Tank, Pandaloon costumes are made for a snug, almost custom fit. This panda fits around the legs and head but can be adjusted for a more snug fit with drawstrings that tie up in the back. Basically, you put it on your dog like a sweatshirt, head first, then feet, and then adjust the drawstring for a snug fit. This costume isn't machine washable, but the material seems easy to clean with a damp cloth. Price at time of publish: $37-$38.99 Size: Small and medium dogs (sizes 0-5) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: Not listed

Disney Stitch Space Suit Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This could work for big and small dogs but would be best for dogs with flat ears due to the headpiece. Who It's Not Good For The headpiece would make this uncomfortable for dogs with pointy ears that stick up. This Stitch costume brings all the nostalgia with an ode to the Disney movie Lilo & Stitch. With two pieces — a Stitch headpiece and spacesuit body costume with blaster attachments — the costume is fairly easy to get on your dog and should stay in place. It’s hand wash only, but don’t be deterred, the polyester material is durable and should be easy to wash. Make your dog the cutest little alien this Halloween with the Stitch costume. Price at time of publish: $13.93-$25.99 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No

Marvel Loki President Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For It will work for dogs who don’t mind clothing apparel pieces like hats. Who It's Not Good For This costume won’t be good for dogs who don’t like headpieces or sleeves. If you’re a fan of the Marvel universe, this Loki costume is the perfect Halloween ensemble for your partner in crime. With Loki’s signature horns on an adjustable headpiece (complete with drawstring chin strap), this costume also comes with a shirt that goes over your dog’s head and legs. It’s hand wash only, but the dark color of the shirt should hide dirt fairly well. We think this costume would be a great match if you’re planning to dress up as Thor. Price at time of publish: $12.49-$19.55 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No

STAR WARS HAN SOLO Dog & Cat Vest Jacket Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume is similar to a harness so it would be good for active dogs as well as dogs who wouldn’t like a headpiece. Who It's Not Good For There’s nothing about this costume that would make us say it’s not good for certain dogs, so it really just depends on your dog. If Star Wars is your cup of tea, this costume will be a fun ode to galactic adventure. With Han Solo’s signature vest, shirt, and holster, your dog will be ready to defend the universe. The costume is available in a wide range of sizes, and though hand wash only, should be fairly easy to keep clean. Price at time of publish: $19.19-$25.99 Size: XS-XXL (3-60 lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No

NACOCO Pirates of the Caribbean Dog Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For The sizing is limited, so this costume is good for small dogs (under 30 pounds). Who It's Not Good For It won’t work for medium or large dogs. Captain Jack Sparrow has nothing on your dog in this Pirates of the Caribbean costume. Made with machine-washable polyester, this costume comes with two arms (with plush hooks for hands), a pirate’s hat, and is worn around your dog’s front legs and fastened behind their neck. Since the sizing only allows for dogs up to 30 pounds, this costume is definitely intended for small dogs. Price at time of publish: $12.49-$14.49 Size: XS-L (3-29 lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: Yes

Rubie's Mickey & Friends Minnie Mouse Pet Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For It would work well for a medium size dog, who doesn’t mind a headpiece. Who It's Not Good For Since it’s only available in a medium size, this costume would not work for tiny or large dogs. As one of the OGs of Disney, Minnie Mouse is an iconic character that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. This costume features her signature big ears and red polka-dot bow, as well as a fun smock dress that’s open underneath to allow for the dog’s movement. Its washability isn’t listed, but we would suggest cleaning this material with a damp cloth and some mild detergent should it face any stains. Price at time of publish: $20.96-$23.98 Size: M (15 inches neck to tail) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: Not listed

Rubie's Classic Batman Pet Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This costume is good for a calmer dog who won’t shake all the parts of it off. Who It's Not Good For Since it has four different pieces, this costume might be too much for energetic dogs or dogs who are anxious around costumes to begin with. Let your dog be The Batman to your Joker this Halloween with this whimsical superhero costume. With a foam belt, chest plate, headpiece, and cape, this costume is a little more nuanced than others, but it’s loose and lets your dog move around freely. The sizing is a little wonky because the guide says an XL fits a 45-pound dog, but several dog parents said their 85-pound dogs (a Golden Retriever and German Shepherd in particular) wore an XL with no issue; though did mention that the ears don’t stay up very well. Price at time of publish: $12.97-$21.04 Size: S-XL (6-45 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, foam | Machine Washable: Not listed

Rubie's DC Comics Superman Pet Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Similar to the other superhero costumes on our list, this one has multiple components so it might be best for a calmer dog. Who It's Not Good For This costume might not be ideal for dogs with anxiety because there are so many pieces, it might overwhelm them. Superman is known for saving the day, and in this cute costume, your dog can save the Halloween party — providing entertainment for all. While there are three different pieces to this costume, a calm dog likely won't mind all the fuss. Made from polyester and foam, it comes with a chest piece, cape, and of course, a matching belt. The sizes seem to be on the smaller side, but because it's a loose-fitting outfit, you can try it for larger dogs too. Price at time of publish: $11.40-$19.99 Size: S-XL (6-45 lbs.) | Material: Polyester, foam | Machine Washable: Not listed

Franzia Bark Red Blend Dog Costume Franzia View On Franzia.com Who It's Good For This costume is ideal for wine lovers and their dogs of all sizes. Who It's Not Good For We can’t think of any dogs this wouldn’t be good for, apart from hyper anxious dogs that wouldn’t like any type of costume. The question here is wine not? Franzia partnered with popular dog brand BARK to create a delicious costume for your canine pal — a wine box. Let your dog run around while you refresh drinks on Halloween— while dressed as the best of them all. With cushioned sides and a velcro harness, this costume is comfy for dogs and not too overwhelming. Plus, there’s a human version of the same costume, so you can match! Price at time of publish: $20 Size: S, M, L ( under 10, 10-25, 25+ lbs.) | Material: Plush, velcro | Machine Washable: No

Bootique Dog & Cat Taco Costume Petco View On PETCO Who It's Good For This is an ideal (and adorable!) costume for dogs who don’t like anything on their heads. Who It's Not Good For It does cover a lot of the dog’s body, so if they get anxious with clothing, they might not like this. Dogs as tacos should really be a series because every single photo attached to a review could have been its own ad campaign for how cute this costume is. This particular taco costume is high quality and seems durable with a plushy foam material. It’s not machine-washable, but it’s super easy to get on and off, yet stays in place until you unclasp the velcro. Price at time of publish: $11-$16.99 Size: XXS-XXXL (Chihuahua to Great Dane) | Material: Plushy foam, velcro | Machine Washable: No

Thrills & Chills Halloween Hot Dog Dog & Cat Costume Petsmart View On PetSmart Who It's Good For This is a super simple and fun costume that would work well for dogs who don’t like headpieces or sleeves. Who It's Not Good For The hotdog part is quite thick so it might be too heavy for some dogs to wear. Hot dogs have remained one of the most popular dog costumes over the last few years and this version is no exception. The costume has two velcro straps to secure it to your dog, allowing plenty of space for comfort. The colors are vibrant with details to reflect lettuce and mustard. It is spot clean only, but that’s not a dealbreaker when a costume is this cute. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: XS-XXL (15-90+ lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No

Bootique Pizza Headpiece for Dogs Petco View On PETCO Who It's Good For This is a simple headpiece and would work well for any dog who doesn’t want to wear a full costume. Who It's Not Good For It won’t work for dogs who don’t like wearing things on their heads. This is an easy, last-minute, and affordable costume that’s also sure to provide some laughs. The pizza headpiece goes around the dog’s neck with a velcro connection that’s easy to open and close (not a choking hazard!) and has little straps to go around the ears to hold it in place. It’s technically not machine-washable, but it’s the same material as a squeaky toy, and let’s be honest, many of us have thrown those in the wash when they get a little dingy, so this would probably be okay, too. Price at time of publish: $2.50 Size: S/M, L/XL | Material: Plush | Machine Washable: No

Bootique Cupcake Dog Costume Petco View On PETCO Who It's Good For This costume would work best for medium or large dogs because the cupcake section might be too heavy for small dogs. Who It's Not Good For It might be too cumbersome for small dogs to carry on their backs and also for anxious dogs who don’t want to wear anything. This costume is delicious to look at. The fun cupcake design is vibrant, and at the most, it will be entertaining, and at the least, it will make for a really sweet photo. The velcro straps go around the dog’s belly and neck so it doesn’t restrict movement. The material seems durable and can be spot cleaned when needed. The weight of the cupcake feature might be too heavy for tiny dogs, but you can determine based on the size guide which one would work best for your pup. Price at time of publish: $11-$14 Size: XXS-XXXL (Chihuahua to Great Dane) | Material: Plush, polyester | Machine Washable: No

Thrills & Chills Halloween Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume Petsmart View On PetSmart Who It's Good For This costume can work for most dogs because it’s comfortable, sturdy, and not too overwhelming. Who It's Not Good For It’s not really bad for any dog unless the dog doesn’t want to be wearing a costume at all. As the most popular dog costume for the last several years, the classic pumpkin earned its spot on our list. This festive costume is not only adorable, it’s durable, hilarious, and comfortable for most dogs. With a plushy orange body and sequined green leaves, the pumpkin costume fastens around the neck and belly for easy mobility. Plus it will stay in place while on the dog, but can be easily removed by unfastening the velcro pieces. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: XS-XXL (15-90+ lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Front Walking '80s Retro Kid Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Since it has sleeves, this costume would be good for a less active dog who won’t try to bite the accessories. Who It's Not Good For It might not be ideal for teething puppies or super active dogs. This retro costume is perfect for the new dogs on the block, with a miniature boombox, zebra pants, and a neon jacket for some '80s style. Made of polyester, it’s durable and can be hand washed. To dress your dog, simply place their legs into the front sleeves and fasten the costume behind their neck. Plus, it’s easy to dress up with '80s gear if you want to match your furry friend. Price at time of publish: $10.24-$16.99 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No

Kuoser Dog Tuxedo Suit and Bandana Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This costume is perfect for walking dogs around on Halloween and especially for dogs who might not like traditional costumes. Who It's Not Good For It might not work for anxious dogs who don’t like costumes. Any dog will look dapper wearing this tailored suit costume. It’s actually intended for those who want to include their dog in their wedding, but we think it makes a great option for Halloween, too. The suit is actually a harness which makes it a great costume to walk your dog around the neighborhood with (if you or your kids are trick-or-treating) because you can attach a leash. The bandana with the bow tie and shirt can also be worn separately for dogs who don’t like the harness. Price at time of publish: $18.74-$23.99 Size: S-XXL | Material: Polyester, cotton | Machine Washable: No

Thrills & Chills Halloween Witch Hat & Skirt Costume Set Petsmart View On PetSmart Who It's Good For This witch costume is perfect for all sizes of dogs, especially those who don't mind a hat. Who It's Not Good For It might not work well for energetic dogs unless you secure the hat strap really well. There's a resurgence of witches following the release of Hocus Pocus 2, and now your dog can get in on the fun. This witch costume keeps it simple with a mystic purple skirt and hat. While it may not stay in place very long, it's still good for a photo or for short-term wear. It's intended to be spot cleaned with a damp cloth when needed. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: S/M, L/XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Machine Washable: No

Frisco 18th Century Dog & Cat Dress Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume would work best for non-chewers who won’t be tempted to munch on the wig. Who It's Not Good For It might not be well-suited for teething puppies who would chew on the wig or energetic dogs who would easily knock it off. Lady Whistledown would be proud of this Bridgerton-reminiscent costume. With a curled wig headpiece and bright frilly dress, your dog will be the diamond of the season (and of Halloween). Cleaning might be a little tedious with this costume as you have to spot clean the wig and hand wash the dress, but we think the level of cuteness makes up for it. Price at time of publish: $6.80-$18.99 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No

Frisco Front Walking Workout Girl Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For This costume might be best for smaller dogs since there are so many components and they’re less likely to shake off the wig or lose any of the accessories. Who It's Not Good For It’s not good for dogs who don’t like to wear things on their head. Let your dog take the lead on their exercise regimen by transforming them into a fitness gal. With a blonde ponytail wig and bright workout gear and accessories, this is a comical ensemble for your dog. It’s not machine washable, but the polyester material seems durable and should hold up over time. We think this costume might best serve dogs that are less inclined to chew so they don’t ingest any part of the wig. Price at time of publish: $6.40-$11.58 Size: XS-XXXL (3-85 lbs.) | Material: Polyester | Machine Washable: No