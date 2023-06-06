Dog Found with Hate Speech and Symbols Drawn on Her Fur Is Ready for Adoption and a New Start

Leslie the dog is fresh and clean again after an upsetting incident.

In May, the 3-month-old rescue pup was spotted outside a Missouri home with her fur painfully shaved down and her body covered in swastikas and expletive-laden phrases, including some that encouraged others not to help the dog.

Law enforcement learned of the dog's predicament and removed the pet from her former home. Leslie was put in the care of Rescue One, an animal rescue in Springfield, Missouri.

When she first arrived, Leslie was treated to a bath to "scrub-a-dub-dub all of this hate off," according to a Facebook post from Rescue One. And in a follow-up social media post, the rescue revealed that "after a lot of baths and time, all of the swastikas that were drawn on this sweet girl are officially gone!"

After receiving a clean bill of health and a clean coat of fur, Leslie moved in with foster parent Perry Carpenter, who is dedicated to finding the dog a loving home.

Carpenter tells PEOPLE the first thing she noticed about the pup was her amazing attitude, despite the sad circumstances she endured.

"She doesn't seem to have any behavior issues. She is not scared of men. I mean, the first day she rolled over and showed my husband her tummy, which is a sign that they feel comfortable," the foster mom says.

Physically, Leslie is doing well too. She still has a few scrapes from where her previous owner shaved her too close to the skin, but she is otherwise healthy.

"She's coming along perfectly. She's very loving. She loves to just sit outside by herself and chew on a stick. We have two personal dogs, and she gets along great with them. She's just a really sweet puppy," Carpenter adds.

She knows Leslie will make the perfect pet for a loving family. Ideally, Leslie's new home would not be an apartment – since she is a "bit of a barker."

"She's got a really deep, funny bark that it's just like, 'That came out of that little, tiny thing?'" Carpenter says of Leslie.

Leslie would love a home with other dogs since she gets along well with her furry foster siblings.

"I just hope she just finds a happy forever home where she has friends and kids. And I will say I have a dog door, and she's mastered it. So that would be key because I think that gives her independence," Carpenter says.

To apply to adopt Leslie and learn more about Rescue One, visit the organization's website.