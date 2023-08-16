Dog Burned in Maui Wildfires is Reunited with Owners After Running Away from Flames

Roman was with his dog sitter when the wildfires hit the town of Lahaina on August 8, according to the Maui Humane Society

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
Published on August 16, 2023
Maui Humane Society Rocky Dog Rescue Hawaii Fire 081323
Roman with his owners. PHOTO: Maui Humane Society/Facebook. Photo:

Maui Humane Society/Facebook

A dog who ran off during the Maui wildfires is "doing well" after being reunited with his owners.

Roman was with his dog sitter when the wildfires hit the town of Lahaina on August 8, according to a Facebook post from animal protection organization the Maui Humane Society.

"The dog sitter had no choice but to jump into the waters of Lahaina to save them but he did not jump in with her," said the Humane Society. "Roman ran off terrified down front street."

The pooch was later found on August. 10 by staff members from construction company Goodfellow Bros, and was handed “to a good samaritan and taken to Ma'alaea harbor,” added the Facebook post.

“He was burned on his paws, legs, back and body,” the Maui Humane Society continued. “Roman was microchipped, we called his owners and they immediately came to the shelter to take their baby boy home.” 

“Roman is now safe and with his ohana and doing well according to his owners,” they added.

In pictures posted on Instagram by dog owner Nicole Comey, Roman was seen with bandages on his paws, as well as his body. In another post, Comey revealed that she had been off the island when the wildfires began and that she “cannot be more grateful for how this community has and continues to step up.”

The Maui Humane Society also said that Roman’s story is one of many they’d like to share about pets being reunited with their owners during the tragedy, which has now officially claimed the lives of 106 people.

The organization also shared another post about a cat who suffered burns from the wildfires.

“We can see that he made his best efforts escaping the fires,” the Maui Humane Society wrote. “His entire coat was scorched from the flames and covered with the smell of thick smoke. All of his paw pads burned, his mouth swollen and painful.” The cat is yet to be reunited with his owners due to not being microchipped.

