Dog Sneaks Out and Attends Metallica Concert in California — See the Cute Photo!

Storm had a solo night out to see Metallica play at the SoFi Stadium after slipping out of her house near the venue

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 4, 2023 03:55PM EDT
Dog at Metallica Concert
Dog at Metallica Concert. Photo:

Metallica/Instagram

Metallica had a furry friend in the audience at their recent Southern California show.

According to a social media post for the iconic heavy metal band, a pooch named Storm made her way to the group's L.A. show at SoFi Stadium, enjoying an evening of the band's biggest hits. 

"Our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself," Metallica's Facebook page explained on Thursday. CNN said the event occurred on Aug. 25. The Grammy-winning musicians were in town for their #M72LA show when the canine decided she wanted in on the action.

Dog at Metallica Concert
Dog at Metallica Concert.

Metallica/Instagram

The band shared an image of the dog casually sitting in a stadium seat, eyes fixed toward the stage. "After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day," the Facebook post continued.

"She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies,' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes," Metallica added online, putting a canine twist on some of their popular songs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Storm got lucky and was able to rock out with the rest of the band's L.A. supporters, Metallica advised that others "definitely shouldn't bring" their pets to any of their world tour dates.

"But this dog sure did have her day… "the band's post concluded. On Wednesday, The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation in L.A. shared a "Metallica Dog Update" via Facebook.

The organization assured readers that Storm was okay and that "the pup was taken to a nearby shelter by Animal Services" after she was spotted at the venue, and the story went viral. "The next day someone who lives in [the] area claimed the pup stating she escaped from their yard," the foundation said.

The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation did a quick check and determined the individual's story checked out. "Based on the [owner's] Facebook page, the dog looks cared for and loved. Thank you to everyone who helped to share the post. Happy that the dog found its way home," the organization wrote. 

While it remains unclear how Storm managed to sneak past security and find an empty seat, as only service animals are permitted on the property, her owner is happy that the pooch is "home and safe." 

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Arizabeth Hurtado later spoke to PetHelpful about how her husky ended up attending a heavy metal concert. "We learned something new about her.. she is apparently a huge Metallica fan who decided to sneak out for the concert!" she told the outlet.

Hurtado revealed her home is across from the Inglewood, California concert venue, so Storm didn't have to travel far for a bit of entertainment. 

"We were laughing so hard when we saw she was SITTING IN AN ACTUAL SEAT AT THE CONCERT," Hurtado added of her adventurous canine. 

Metallica is currently on the road promoting their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons. However, the band took a quick break this week after one of their guitarists, James Hetfield, tested positive for COVID. 

Their Sunday night show at State Farm Stadium was postponed to Sept. 9.

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you,” Metallica stated on Instagram, adding that all tickets purchased for Sunday’s show would be honored on Saturday. 

At this time, Metallica’s M72 World Tour runs until Sept. 29, 2024, ending in Mexico City.

Related Articles
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Among Guests Hanging Backstage at Metallica and Panteraâs Los Angeles Show
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Hung Out Backstage at Metallica's Los Angeles Show
Bruno Mars Bandana Sao Paulo Brazil 09 03 23
Bruno Mars Performs in São Paulo, Plus Lady Gaga in Las Vegas, Spike Lee, Leona Lewis and More
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly With Pet, Police Say
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say
Sam Smith performs at Madison Square Garden
Sam Smith Brings Their Bravado to N.Y.C., Plus Prince Harry, Storm Reid, Snoop Dogg and More
Prince Harry Tokyo Airport 08 10 23
Prince Harry Heads to Singapore, Plus Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Gayle King and More
Jeff Goldblum attends LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Celebration
Jeff Goldblum Makes a Fashion Statement in L.A., Plus Mindy Kaling, Lauryn Hill, Sophie Turner and More
Miranda Lambert as the celebrity judge for our world's cutest dog contest
Miranda Lambert Joins World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest as a Celebrity Judge
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Hall of Fame Induction, Plus Dixie D'Amelio, G Flip and More
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looks stylish while pictured enjoying some shopping during her summer holiday in Capri.
Jennifer Lopez Vacations in Capri, Plus Gigi Hadid, Flavor Flav, Katie Holmes and More
The Jonas Brothers and The Children's Place Host Their Best School Day Ever Event at Dream Live
The Jonas Brothers Go Back to New Jersey, Plus Ava & Deacon Phillippe, Bryan Cranston and More
EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora wearing Andamane at Big Slap Festival for her performance in Malmo, Sweden
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Show PDA On Stage in Sweden, Plus Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto and More
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie Says 'Hello' to Fans in Minnesota, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Summer Walker and More
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Takes the Stage in L.A., Plus Billie Eilish in Chicago, Billy Crystal and More
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts
Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Texas Firefighters Rescue Tiny Dog Trapped Behind Toilet: 'An Unusual Problem'
Firefighter rescues dog
Oregon Firefighters Rescue Dog While Battling Forest Fire and Reunite Pup with Her Family