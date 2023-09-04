Dog Sneaks Out and Attends Metallica Concert in California — See the Cute Photo!

Metallica had a furry friend in the audience at their recent Southern California show.

According to a social media post for the iconic heavy metal band, a pooch named Storm made her way to the group's L.A. show at SoFi Stadium, enjoying an evening of the band's biggest hits.

"Our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself," Metallica's Facebook page explained on Thursday. CNN said the event occurred on Aug. 25. The Grammy-winning musicians were in town for their #M72LA show when the canine decided she wanted in on the action.

Dog at Metallica Concert. Metallica/Instagram

The band shared an image of the dog casually sitting in a stadium seat, eyes fixed toward the stage. "After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day," the Facebook post continued.

"She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies,' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes," Metallica added online, putting a canine twist on some of their popular songs.

Although Storm got lucky and was able to rock out with the rest of the band's L.A. supporters, Metallica advised that others "definitely shouldn't bring" their pets to any of their world tour dates.

"But this dog sure did have her day… "the band's post concluded. On Wednesday, The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation in L.A. shared a "Metallica Dog Update" via Facebook.

The organization assured readers that Storm was okay and that "the pup was taken to a nearby shelter by Animal Services" after she was spotted at the venue, and the story went viral. "The next day someone who lives in [the] area claimed the pup stating she escaped from their yard," the foundation said.

The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation did a quick check and determined the individual's story checked out. "Based on the [owner's] Facebook page, the dog looks cared for and loved. Thank you to everyone who helped to share the post. Happy that the dog found its way home," the organization wrote.

While it remains unclear how Storm managed to sneak past security and find an empty seat, as only service animals are permitted on the property, her owner is happy that the pooch is "home and safe."

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Arizabeth Hurtado later spoke to PetHelpful about how her husky ended up attending a heavy metal concert. "We learned something new about her.. she is apparently a huge Metallica fan who decided to sneak out for the concert!" she told the outlet.

Hurtado revealed her home is across from the Inglewood, California concert venue, so Storm didn't have to travel far for a bit of entertainment.

"We were laughing so hard when we saw she was SITTING IN AN ACTUAL SEAT AT THE CONCERT," Hurtado added of her adventurous canine.

Metallica is currently on the road promoting their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons. However, the band took a quick break this week after one of their guitarists, James Hetfield, tested positive for COVID.

Their Sunday night show at State Farm Stadium was postponed to Sept. 9.

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you,” Metallica stated on Instagram, adding that all tickets purchased for Sunday’s show would be honored on Saturday.

At this time, Metallica’s M72 World Tour runs until Sept. 29, 2024, ending in Mexico City.

