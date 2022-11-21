The 10 Best Dog Advent Calendars of 2022

The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

These are the best dog advent calendars for every pooch.

Our favorite is the Good Trouble Advent Calendar for Dogs , a 25-day box filled with 50 all-natural soft chews. But we rounded up several more worth considering, including options for all breeds and sizes.

Of course, dogs aren't supposed to have chocolate — so what's behind each door? Some are filled with tasty treats while others contain toys, and some have a little of both — keeping you and your pup on your toes as you count down to Christmas.

Advent calendars can quickly get you into the holiday spirit. Historically, each calendar window revealed an image (often from the nativity scene), and in recent decades, chocolate morsels took over the scene. Today, advent calendars contain everything from cheese and beauty products to fan swag . There are even advent calendars for dogs.

Frisco Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs at Chewy

Best Overall: Good Trouble Advent Calendar for Dogs Williams Sonoma View On Goodtroublepets.com View On Williams-Sonoma Who It's Good For This is just the thing for pet parents who want to spoil their pup with nutritional treats over the holidays. Who It's Not Good For It's not good for those who don't want to spend more than $30 on a pet calendar. Good Trouble's 25-day advent calendar contains 50 good-for-your-pet treats. Behind each numbered door are two adorable heart-shaped soft chews. The treats are made with all-natural ingredients, like glucosamine, omega-3s, vitamins C and E, flaxseed, and oat flour. And they're all individually wrapped to ensure freshness throughout the month. Since these are technically supplements, you'll want to be mindful of the dosage. If your dog is over 30 pounds, you can give them both chews each day. For dogs under 30 pounds, stick to one a day and save the rest for the following month. And if you happen to have two small pups at home, this is the perfect all-in-one countdown calendar. The price is steep for a dog advent calendar — or any advent calendar, for that matter. But if you want to spoil your fur baby with healthy treats this holiday season, you can't go wrong. Price at Time of Publish: $40 Duration: 25 days | Contents: Supplement treats

Best Budget: Good 'n' Fun 12 Days of Dogmas Holiday Calendar Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It's Good For This countdown calendar is perfect for budget shoppers and meat-loving dogs. Who It's Not Good For It's not good for dogs with wheat allergies. On a budget? The 12 Days of Dogmas Calendar is an excellent choice that won't break the bank. As the name suggests, it contains 12 days worth of chewy treats dogs love. You'll get eight twist sticks and four kebabs, each packed with natural ingredients and meaty flavors. We're talking beef, pork, chicken, and duck sourced from real animal hide and liver. Just a heads up, these treats contain wheat flour, so they're not good for gluten-free households or pets with wheat allergies. Price at Time of Publish: $10 Duration: 12 days | Contents: Treats

Best Splurge: Bonne et Filou Advent Calendar for Dogs Neiman Marcus View On Bonneetfilou.com View On Horchow.com View On Neiman Marcus Who It's Good For Filled with an assortment of festive handmade treats, it's perfect for gifting and those looking to spoil their pets. Who It's Not Good For This isn't the advent calendar for budget shoppers. If you're willing to spend a little extra treating your fur baby during the holidays (or if you're shopping for another devoted dog owner), consider splurging on the Bonne et Filou Advent Calendar. This fancy box contains 24 edible surprises, including 12 bones, eight dog-friendly truffles, and four macaron-style biscuits. Made with human-grade ingredients, the treats are not only safe for dogs but for people too! With festive sprinkles and frosting, they certainly look good enough to eat, which makes the experience all the more fun for you and your pet. Price at Time of Publish: $69.99 Duration: 24 days | Contents: Treats and bones

Best with Meat: Merry & Bright Deck the Howls with Jerky Dog Treat Advent Calendar PetSmart View On PetSmart Who It's Good For With four types of jerky behind 25 doors, this calendar is a great choice for meat-loving dogs. Who It's Not Good For It may not be ideal for those who want to treat their pup indoors. The Deck the Howls Calendar is filled with an assortment of jerky treats for meat-loving dogs. Behind the 25 doors are easy-to-chew morsels of various shapes containing nothing more than real meat — no wheat, no rice, no additives. Throughout December, your pet will enjoy chewing on chicken jerky, turkey jerky, duck jerky, and beef bully sticks. Since the pieces might leave a stain, it's best to give them to your pup outdoors or on low-maintenance hard floors. Price at Time of Publish: $27.99 Duration: 25 days | Contents: Jerky treats The 8 Best Dog Pens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Wüfers Dog Cookie Advent Calendar Wüfers View On Amazon View On Wufers.com Who It's Good For The fresh-baked treats come in fun shapes with pet-safe frosting and sprinkles both dogs and their owners will enjoy. Who It's Not Good For It's not ideal for budget shoppers and wheat-free households. If you have biscuits in mind for your pup, the Wüfers Advent Cookie Calendar might be your best bet. It's filled with 24 fresh-baked treats in fun bone and paw shapes you and your dog will love. All biscuits contain high-quality, human-grade ingredients sourced locally from the Canadian bakery that makes them. While the ingredients list is considered safe for dogs, they're made with whole wheat flour, so this might not be a great choice for gluten-free households. Price at Time of Publish: $59.95 Duration: 24 days | Contents: Biscuit treats

Best Decorated Treats: Bosco & Roxy's Bark The Halls Dog Treat Advent Calendar World Market View On Walmart View On World Market Who It's Good For These hand-decorated, pet-safe cookies are delicious to dogs and beautiful to people. Who It's Not Good For It's not good for gluten-free households. Bosco & Roxy's is known for its gourmet, artisanal dog biscuits. Their dog advent calendar is a box with bone-shaped holiday cookies hidden behind 24 festive flaps. Each treat is baked with human-grade ingredients and hand-decorated with pet-safe frosting and sprinkles. The main ingredients are applesauce and crushed peanuts, but we should note the biscuits also contain wheat and soy. Price at Time of Publish: $24.99 Duration: 24 days | Contents: Treats

Best with Bones: DreamBone Holiday Rawhide-Free Collection Walmart View On Amazon Who It's Good For Filled with chicken candy canes, jerky-wrapped sticks, and classic bones, this advent calendar will keep your dog busy chewing all month long. Who It's Not Good For It might not be suitable for larger dogs. If your dog's preferred treats are bones, this is the one to get. The Furry Christmas Advent Calendar contains 24 assorted surprises your pet will go wild for this holiday season. There are eight chicken-flavored candy canes, eight jerky-wrapped sticks, and eight classic mini-bones baked with sweet potato. Each piece is edible, but you'll want to toss out any remaining chunks. Also, the bones should be bigger than your dog's mouth to prevent choking, so this advent calendar might not be a good option for larger dogs. Price at Time of Publish: $14.37 Duration: 24 days | Contents: Bones

Best with Toys: Frisco Holiday 12 Day Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs 4.9 Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For From plushies and ropes to squeaky toys, the assortment will keep curious, playful pets busy for hours on end. Who It's Not Good For The toys could be a choking hazard for larger dogs. Interested in a toy-filled advent calendar? Check out this 12-day box from Frisco. Behind each door is a unique toy your dog will go crazy for, from plushies and ropes to squeakers. There are even a couple of virtually indestructible rubbery thermoplastic toys that'll keep your pet busy for hours on end. We should note that since the toys are relatively small, they could be a choking hazard for larger breeds. For this reason, this countdown calendar is recommended for small and medium-sized dogs. Price at Time of Publish: $36.85 Duration: 12 days | Contents: Toys We Tested the 7 Best Pet Cameras of 2022 To Keep Eyes on Your Pets From Afar

Best Assortment: Kong 12 Days of Excitement Holiday Calendar Petco View On Baxterboo.com View On PETCO Who It's Good For Filled with treats, toys, and accessories, this countdown calendar offers surprises dogs and their owners will enjoy. Who It's Not Good For It's not good if you're looking for something filled with just treats. Kong's 12 Days of Excitement Calendar is filled with treats and toys. When you open the doors, you'll find four durable balls for playing fetch, a squeezy ball, a plush toy, and several holiday-shaped snacks, including biscuits, jerky, and doggie pretzels. There are a few festive accessories, too, like a collar tag and a bandana. The freestanding box can be placed on your counter, mantle, or on a shelf in your entryway, so you can open a window before heading out on your daily walks. Price at Time of Publish: $48.97 Duration: 12 days | Contents: Toys and treats