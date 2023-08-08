Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say

A woman allegedly abandoned her dog at an airport parking lot in Pittsburgh and got on her flight alone after being told that she couldn't bring the animal on the plane, authorities said.

In a Facebook post that began with "Don't leave your pets behind!" the Allegheny County Police Department said the agency was notified Friday morning about a dog left unattended in a stroller at Pittsburgh International Airport.

"Officers were able to locate a microchip on the animal but attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful," the post continued.

The police added that the dog’s female owner was reportedly told by an airline staff member that her pet had to be put in a crate for the flight.

“The investigation revealed the owner then abandoned the dog near short-term parking and proceeded to board a flight,” the Allegheny County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The authorities contacted the state dog warden to turn over the animal. They said that the warden is expected to file a charge of animal abandonment against the owner.

A photo accompanying the police department's Facebook post showed an officer posing with the abandoned canine, reportedly a 7-year-old French bulldog.

Allegheny County Police Sgt. Jason Donaldson further explained the dog's situation to WTAE on Friday, saying, "We were able to determine that the dog's owner had attempted to fly with the dog this morning and was denied boarding due to having an improper cargo container."

The Allegheny County Police Department told PEOPLE that "officers were able to identify the owner and learned the woman was flying to a resort destination" after allegedly leaving the dog behind. The authorties have "yet to make contact" with the owner, according to the police department.

KDKA reported that the dog is being cared for by Animal Friends. The Pittsburgh-based shelter released the following statement about the dog left at the airport: "As this case is under active investigation, we are unfortunately unable to comment at this time about the details of the case or the health status of the dog. Animal Friends' Humane Society Police Officers are pursuing an investigation into this case and reviewing possible charges. The dog will remain on hold, and Animal Friends is pleased to provide the necessary treatment and supportive care the dog needs until this case is resolved."

When traveling by plane with a small dog — a canine around 20 pounds or less — several tips should be followed to ensure a safe and smooth flight for the animal and its owner. Recommendations include contacting the airline ahead of purchasing a flight for you and your pet — so you know the airline's specific pet rules, traveling with your dog in a TSA-approved pet carrier, and taking your dog to the vet before their first flight to ensure there are no health issues that would affect their trip. A limited number of small dogs can travel on most domestic flights for an extra charge as long as the canines stay in TSA-approved carriers that fit under an airline seat for the duration of the flight.

Large dogs, however, have to be placed in the plane's cargo hold for flights in most cases. Dogs traveling in the cargo hold need a crate large enough to allow them to move and stand freely. The rules for pets, emotional support animals, and service animals vary between airlines. Always make sure to consult an airline's pet rules first before planning a trip.

