Pet Owner Who Abandoned Dog at Airport to Travel to 'Resort Destination' Is Charged, Police Say

A pet owner who left their dog in an airport parking lot after learning the pet couldn't travel with them on a trip to a "resort destination in Mexico" has been charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

On August 4, the dog was found sitting in a stroller unattended in a parking lot at the Pittsburgh International Airport. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the canine's owner abandoned the dog after an airline staff member told them their pet had to be put in a crate to fly on the plane.

The Pennsylvania police department shared an update about the canine after hearing from several concerned citizens.

"We heard from so many of you and wanted to provide an update on the dog found at Pittsburgh International Airport on August 4. First and foremost, the dog is doing well and is still being fostered," the Allegheny County Police Department started their social media update on the French bulldog.

The authorities added that investigators determined the dog's owner "intentionally abandoned the dog near short-term parking before boarding a plane to a resort destination in Mexico."

In response, the Allegheny County Police Department charged the owner "with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, along with summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect and abandonment of animals by owner. These charges are being issued via summons," the agency shared in its Facebook post.

The Allegheny County Police Department concluded its update on the abandoned pet with a thank you to those who've stepped in to help the animal.

"We'd like to thank Animal Friends of Pittsburgh and the state dog warden for their assistance in the investigation and for their care in getting the dog to safety. We also want to thank everyone that reached out about the dog. There are many pets still looking for a home, and we would encourage anyone interested in adoption to reach out to Animal Friends," the police department wrote.

A spokesperson for Animal Friends told PEOPLE that the dog "is doing well and is in a loving foster home. He is not available for adoption."

To learn more about Animal Friends and the dozens of adoptable pets in the shelter's care, visit the rescue's website.